Rockford, IL

Guilford Vikings earn their first win of the season

By Scott Leber
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings are in the win column for the first time this basketball season. Wednesday afternoon they defeated Elgin Larkin 52-41 at the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic.

The Vikings came out energized and playing great defense. They jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter. They led 31-20 at halftime. The second half was a stalemate.

Conco Gary led the Vikings with 15 points. Malach Johnson added eight. Senior Mekhi Doby sat out the game after spraining an ankle Tuesday night. He tells us he could miss three to four weeks of action.

Guilford Vikings rally past Perspectives to finish out RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Guilford Vikings finished out Thanksgiving week Saturday afternoon against Chicago Perspectives. Cinco Gary finished with 17 points to help lead the Vikings 72-61 over Chicago. Guilford finished 3-2 on the week. Jaden Mangruem and Jaden Webster had 15 each for Guilford off the bench. For highlights watch the media player […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Freeport’s Zeke Vandenburgh named MVFC Defensive Player of the Year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Zeke Vandenburgh’s final season as a linebacker at Illinois State University couldn’t have gone any better individually. Yea, the Redbirds finished with the record of only 6-5, but Vandenburgh was a major force on the field. Monday he was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches, […]
NORMAL, IL
H.S. basketball scores from Friday, November 25

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Friday, November 25. BOYS GAMESBoylan 74 Rockford Lutheran 70Freeport 60 St. Charles North 57Barrington 53 Hononegah 36Hampshire 60 Belvidere North 32Jefferson 60 Perspectives 49East St. Louis 80 Jefferson 31Rocfkord East 77 Elgin Larkin 56Guilford 75 Chicago Bogan 66Perspectives 63 Harlem 58Chicago […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Lena-Winslow wins IHSA 1A state championship for 3rd year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers clinched the IHSA 1A state championship on Friday, defeating Camp Point Central with a final of 30-8. Both teams were undefeated throughout the season. The Panthers’ hard work over the past several months has led up to this opportunity. “This is what we’ve worked towards,” said quarterback Drew […]
WINSLOW, IL
Lena-Winslow Panthers claim a sixth state championship

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Make it six state championships now for the Lena-Winslow Panthers in football. Number six came Friday morning at Memorial Stadium. The Panthers defeated another undefeated Panther team Camp Point Central 30-8 for the 1A championship. Junior fullback Gage Dunker rushed for three short touchdowns against a stingy CPC defense that have posted 7 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Lena-Winslow Panthers to face another undefeated team in the 1A state championship game

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF))–Lena-Winslow’s football team has handled all 13 of its opponents this season. If the Panthers can do that again Friday, they will be state champions once again. They’ll play for the school’s sixth state championship in class 1A at 10 a.m. in Champaign against another undefeated team Camp Point Central. The Panthers have […]
LENA, IL
Hononegah bowlers break state and national records

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The boys high school bowling season has just gotten started, but Hononegah’s boys bowling team is already red hot. Saturday during the Guilford High School Invitational at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford the Indians set several state and national records. They set the single game high school state and national record combining for […]
ROCKTON, IL
Deadline to apply for Rockford Schools board Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat. Michael Connor resigned earlier this month after an altercation was caught on camera outside the RPS 205 headquarters. He represented Subdistrict F. The candidate will represent that subdistrict until the next school board election in […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Plenty of ups and downs in the week ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a positively phenomenal first three quarters of the holiday weekend, Sunday was a bit of a clunker, by comparison. Though our official high temperature of 49° will put Sunday on the above normal side of the ledger, it was hardly a mild day, to say the least.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford residents dash for Dasher

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning. More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for …. As her son's 2021 murder...
FREEPORT, IL
Outage caused by ballon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power

"Stroll on State" turned dark Saturday night as power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. Outage caused by ballon in Downtown Rockford leaves …. "Stroll on State" turned dark Saturday night as power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast and laughs on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car. The bullet holes from a drive-by on a day that is suppose to be reserved for giving thanks. Janis Warren, showed 23News the damage...
ROCKFORD, IL
