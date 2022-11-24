Guilford Vikings earn their first win of the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings are in the win column for the first time this basketball season. Wednesday afternoon they defeated Elgin Larkin 52-41 at the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic.



The Vikings came out energized and playing great defense. They jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter. They led 31-20 at halftime. The second half was a stalemate.



Conco Gary led the Vikings with 15 points. Malach Johnson added eight. Senior Mekhi Doby sat out the game after spraining an ankle Tuesday night. He tells us he could miss three to four weeks of action.



For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.

