FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
myedmondsnews.com
Floretum Garden Club holding annual wreath sale this weekend
Edmonds’ Floretum Garden Club is holding its annual wreath sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or until sold out. (Note that wreaths did sell out on the first day last year.) Find club members in the driveway at 310 Sunset Ave. N....
roadtirement.com
Santa lights the Christmas Tree in Snohomish, Washington
Sher and Maj hope you are all enjoying the start of the 2022 Christmas Season. The preparation and anticipation are all part of the Joy of the Season.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: ‘Tis the season!
With Christmas now four weeks away, it’s time to start spotlighting neighborhood Christmas lights. Thanks to Troy in Gatewood for sending the first photo we’ve received this year – from 41st/Portland. We appreciate your help in being on the lookout for lights – please send location tips and/or photos to westseattleblog@gmail.com, so we can feature lights nightly!
roadtirement.com
“The Lights of Christmas” celebrates 25 years
The Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center, a well known and popular camp, conference and retreat center has been in Stanwood, Washington since 1956. Stanwood is north of Seattle and south of Bellingham. In 1997 it opened the first “Lights of Christmas” event on the beautiful wooded grounds. Please note that our iPhone photos do not due justice to the quantity and quality of this wonderful festival of lights!
myedmondsnews.com
Washington Kids in Transition hosting annual holiday shop — and you can help
Washington Kids in Transition, which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, is hosting its annual holiday shop in early December, providing 800 local families with holiday gifts and grocery cards. If you would like to contribute, here is a link to their virtual giving tree.
visiteverett.com
Wintertide Kickoff Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Wintertide kickoff tree lighting ceremony is presented by:. Everett's Wintertide season kicks off on Friday, Nov. 25 with the annual downtown tree lighting celebration. Bundle up, and bring family and friends for a fun evening of holiday cheer. Santa rolls in at 5 p.m. with Everett Fire and he'll hit the switch to light up all of Everett's downtown lighting displays.
myedmondsnews.com
Deborah Ridgeway: Celebration of life scheduled for Dec. 3
Deborah Osburn Ridgeway passed away on October 31, 2022, at the age of 46 in Stanwood, Washington, surrounded by her loving family. Deborah was born in Bellingham, Washington, on March 3, 1976 to parents Otis and Phyllis Osburn. While growing up, Deborah spent her summer picking strawberries, “helping” on the family blueberry farm, and showing her sheep at the Lynden Fair. She graduated from Meridian High School 1994.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Council to meet in Mountlake Terrace Nov. 29
In an effort to engage South County residents, the Snohomish County Council is hosting its Tuesday, Nov. 29 regular meeting at Mountlake Terrace City Hall. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom info here. For those wanting to attend in person, Mountlake Terrace City Hall is...
myedmondsnews.com
Save the date: St. Alban’s to hold drive-thru food drive Dec. 10
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will hold another drive-thru food collection on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The food drive continues the church’s ongoing support of local food banks, with all donations of food and money going to them for distribution. Recommended donation items include...
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Can you name this location in Edmonds? Submit your answers in the comments below. Today I learned that what I think of as Olympic View Drive are entirely different roads. Whoops lol. Thanks for the geography lesson!. 9th North and Caspers, looking east. Correct!. Too easy !. That corner is...
lynnwoodtoday.com
With snow possible this week, some tips from City of Lynnwood
With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, here are some helpful cold-weather preparation tips from the City of Lynnwood:. Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes. Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains...
myedmondsnews.com
Plan for overnight freeway ramp closures Nov. 28-Dec. 1 due to light rail work
Sound Transit will close several ramps overnight the week of Nov. 28 as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension project. The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30. The...
myedmondsnews.com
Apparent arson leaves Hickman Park restrooms in ruin
An overnight blaze left the restroom facilities at Edmonds’ Hickman Park a heap of steaming rubble, destroying two port-a-potties and the wooden fence enclosing them. “One engine company was dispatched at 1:17 a.m. after multiple callers to 911 reported large flames visible at the park,” said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. “Two port-a-potties in a wood enclosure were fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived. They quickly got the fire under control.”
Driver dies after impact with garbage truck in Gig Harbor
A person is dead after colliding with a garbage truck in Gig Harbor on Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:44 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 report of a head-on collision in the 14800 block of 118th Avenue Northwest in Gig Harbor. According to...
Any places that are open on Thanksgiving in Tacoma?
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
shorelineareanews.com
Third Place Books booksellers' Top Ten Books of 2022
Out of all the books we read this year (and we read a lot), we asked our booksellers to choose their favorite books published in 2022. There are books on this list for every reader in your life. See our favorite picks for literary fiction, tell-all memoirs, books that take you on a wild ride, books that will make you ugly cry, and more. At least one (we hope!) might change you forever.
shorelineareanews.com
Bobcat by Grace Cole Nature Park
Alicia Cheshier frequently walks her dog by Grace Cole Nature Park on 30th NE in Lake Forest Park. She has seen deer and coyotes and this was actually the second time she has seen this bobcat. And it's a big one. She took a video, so these are screenshots from...
roadtirement.com
Birthday celebration at Everett’s Kyoto Japanese restaurant
Sher and I celebrated our daughter’s birthday with her family at the Kyoto Japanese restaurant in Everett, Washington. This eatery is one of the “meal cooked at your table” establishments, with your chef putting on a show along with the food preparation. The menu was awesome with...
downtownbellevue.com
Downtown Bellevue Holiday Guide for 2022
The holiday season is upon us and Downtown Bellevue has found ways to spread fun and joy for both kids and adults. Below is a quick list of activities to participate in from Thanksgiving through the month of December. From November 26th until December 31st, Garden d’Lights will be happening...
myedmondsnews.com
Introducing our new advertiser, Cascadia Art Museum
Welcome to new advertiser Cascadia Art Museum, an educational nonprofit organization that celebrates the rich cultural history of Northwest art. The museum provides enriching experiences through original exhibitions, public programs, publications and educational outreach. Three new exhibitions open Dec. 1, 2022:. George Tsutakawa: Early Works on Paper. Urban Scenes of...
