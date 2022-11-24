ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

18-year-old involved in shooting that left high schooler dead arrested Friday

GONZALES - Two weeks after high school senior Mehki Darville was shot to death at a Gonzales gas station, law enforcement arrested a person allegedly involved with the murder. According to Ascension Parish Jail records, 18-year-old Jamal "Mal" Holloway was arrested Friday and booked on principal to second-degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen gun.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB.com

EBRSO: Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound

Plaquemine Police Chief will resign as part of malfeasance in office plea. Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne will resign from office after pleading "no contest" to two of five criminal charges against him, prosecutors said.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Water leak in Gonzales repaired; no boil advisories issued

Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say. EBRSO is collecting evidence after people in two separate vehicles fired at each other on an I-10 exit, leaving two wounded, investigators said. Deputies arrest man wounded in shooting at truck stop that left 1 dead, another...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB.com

Early voting is underway now

Early voting is underway now
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB.com

Everything you need to know about Dec. 10 election amendments

Everything you need to know about Dec. 10 election amendments
PLAQUEMINE, LA

