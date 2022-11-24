Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
brproud.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police: Possible Thanksgiving weekend shooting under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Thanksgiving weekend incident left one person wounded and hospitalized, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) officers were dispatched to the capital area hospital to investigate. According to BRPD, one person sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound during a Saturday, November 26 incident.
wbrz.com
18-year-old involved in shooting that left high schooler dead arrested Friday
GONZALES - Two weeks after high school senior Mehki Darville was shot to death at a Gonzales gas station, law enforcement arrested a person allegedly involved with the murder. According to Ascension Parish Jail records, 18-year-old Jamal "Mal" Holloway was arrested Friday and booked on principal to second-degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen gun.
WAFB.com
EBRSO: Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound
Plaquemine Police Chief will resign as part of malfeasance in office plea. Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne will resign from office after pleading “no contest” to two of five criminal charges against him, prosecutors said. 9News Daily AM Update: Monday, November 28. Updated: 9 hours ago. Matt Williams...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after deadly gunfight at Tiger Truck Stop late Thanksgiving night
GROSSE TETE - A gunfight outside the Tiger Truck Stop along I-10 caused pandemonium at the gas station and left one person dead Thanksgiving night. Late Friday afternoon, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Timothy Washington, 42, was identified as the third person involved in the shootout and taken into custody.
Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
WAFB.com
Car goes into water along I-12
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
Baton Rouge man fatally shoots father over blown nose
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father Tuesday in a rage over a blown nose, according to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, then turned himself in.
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
WAFB.com
LSU Tiger Band receives Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin
With holiday shopping underway, maybe your street or driveway is clogged with lots of delivery trucks bringing packages to you and your neighbors. During the early voting period, voters can head to the poll between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. Early voting underway. Updated: 2 hours ago. According...
WAFB.com
Water leak in Gonzales repaired; no boil advisories issued
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say. EBRSO is collecting evidence after people in two separate vehicles fired at each other on an I-10 exit, leaving two wounded, investigators said. Deputies arrest man wounded in shooting at truck stop that left 1 dead, another...
WAFB.com
Early voting is underway now
Plaquemine Police Chief will resign as part of malfeasance in office plea. Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne will resign from office after pleading “no contest” to two of five criminal charges against him, prosecutors said. 9News Daily AM Update: Monday, November 28. Updated: 10 hours ago. Matt Williams...
Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at Louisiana hospital
Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital
WAFB.com
Everything you need to know about Dec. 10 election amendments
Plaquemine Police Chief will resign as part of malfeasance in office plea. Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne will resign from office after pleading “no contest” to two of five criminal charges against him, prosecutors said. 9News Daily AM Update: Monday, November 28. Updated: 10 hours ago. Matt Williams...
Comments / 0