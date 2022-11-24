Read full article on original website
Payset to Be “Reinvented” with Thought Machine Integration
This spring, Payset paves the way “for enhanced Open Banking capabilities, faster transaction processing, budget management, and more.”. Payset is preparing “to launch a new and improved service, running on core banking technology from Thought Machine, a cloud-native banking technology company based in London.” The partnership with Thought Machine will aim to “improve every aspect of our platform and our user experience.”
Kraken to Allow Digital Asset Investors to Enhance Crypto Portfolios with Recurring Buys
The team at Kraken says you can keep calm and HODL on, because recurring buys are now available on the Kraken app. This new feature lets you “schedule your crypto purchases quickly and easily, which saves you time and can help ease the stress of timing the market.” Recurring buys also “make dollar-cost averaging a snap, so you can build your portfolio over time.”
Digital Assets: Binance Explains How They Aim to Maintain Transparency on Wallets
Binance‘s management has answered a few follow-up questions from the community about “how funds and wallets are managed at Binance.”. Binance explains that it “holds all of its clients’ crypto-assets in segregated accounts which are identified separately from any accounts used to hold crypto-assets belonging to Binance.”
Digital Lending Software Firm Blend Introduces Integrated Fees Management in LO Toolkit
In an effort to maximize loan officer efficiency and build trust with borrowers, Blend (NYSE:BLND) launched the Loan Officer Toolkit in March 2021. With streamlined workflows across the entire mortgage loan process, the LO Toolkit “enables LOs to focus on building both consumer relationships and their business.”. The significant...
UAE based Fintech Firm Qashio Secures $10M
UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, “with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”. The investment round is “supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
Blockchain Startup Ettle Announces Australian Dollar based Stablecoin
Ettle, a blockchain startup, has announced a pilot transaction for an Australian dollar-based stablecoin AUDE. According to a company statement, Ettle partnered with Meadow Labs in the experiment to make a payment using the AUDE to one of its contractors. Ettle says it is utilizing both the Algorand and Ethereum blockchain with additional blockchains forthcoming. The transaction was completed when AUDE was redeemed for fiat into the contractor’s bank account. The process was said to have been monitored by PKF Perth and independently verified.
Banxa Integrates with ZenGo Wallet to Provide Self-Custodial Onramp Alternative to Exchanges
With all eyes on centralized exchanges after the collapse of Celsius, Voyager, and now FTX, – ZenGo and Banxa have partnered “to enable the most simple and trusted crypto onramp directly into the industry’s most secure crypto wallet with no private key vulnerability.”. This partnership will “enable...
Blockchain based Gaming: Magic Eden Announces Expansion to Polygon Network
Magic Eden, the cross-chain NFT marketplace, announced plans to integrate with the Polygon network. The expansion will allow Magic Eden “to work closely with strategic IP owners, world-class games developers, and emerging creators from the Polygon ecosystem.”. The Polygon network is “home to some of the biggest Web3 gaming...
Cybersecurity: Chrome Extension Research Reveals 1 in 2 Extensions have Potential to Wreak Havoc
1 in 2 Google Chrome Extensions have potential to wreak havoc,” Incogni Research shows. Data removal company Incogni analyzed “the risk profiles of 1,237 Chrome extensions available on the Chrome Web Store.” The study reveals “that 1 in 2 Chrome extensions (48.66%) has a High to Very High Risk Impact, asking for permissions that could potentially expose Personally Identifiable Information (PII), distribute adware and malware, and log everything users do, including the passwords and financial information they enter while online.”
Calypso Pay Adopts Bitcoin Lightning Network, Enables Users to Send Payments Faster
Calypso Pay, a “high-volume” crypto processing & acquiring platform of Calypso Group, announces it added support for Bitcoin Lightning Network “enabling almost free and near-instant BTC transfers.”. Along with Lightning, Calypso Pay utilizes automated transaction formation and mempool analysis “to credit the funds before they are placed...
Apollo is Next Firm to Leverage Blockchain Tech to Offer a Fund
While there has long been much discussion about the benefits of crypto and blockchain, too frequently, these comments ignore regulation and a need for a compliant environment that instills confidence from all sides of the equation. This has undermined the public perception of blockchain technology as a solution in search of a problem. But Apollo (NYSE: APO), a global asset manager with over $520 billion in AUM, recently revealed it is going to utilize blockchain technology for a new fund, and they are not the first company to go down this path.
Identity and Fraud Detection Platform FrankieOne Raises $15.5 Million Series A
FrankieOne has raised $15.5 million in a Series A+ round led by Greycroft and Australian VC AirTree Ventures. The company reported that Reinventure (Westpac Bank’s venture arm), Tidal Ventures, and Apex Capital Partners also reinvested. New strategic investors include Binance Labs and Kraken Ventures. The funding brings the Series...
Biometric Payment Smart Card Solution to Be Developed by Infineon, Fingerprint Cards AB
Infineon Technologies AG and Fingerprint Cards AB announced the signing of a joint development and commercialization agreement of a plug-and-play turnkey solution for “a biometric payment smart card.”. The goal of the cooperation is “to make biometric smart card production as simple and easy as producing a standard dual...
MoneyCorp Implements API, Distribution Agreement with BankClarity
Moneycorp, the global foreign exchange and payments provider with more than £38 billion of trades across 120 different currencies, has implemented an API and distribution agreement with BankClarity, which claims to be the leading banking tech provider to non-bank financial institutions. The partnership means that BankClarity’s customers may now...
