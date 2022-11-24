ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

JDS a little??
5d ago

If it wasn’t for zoo’s and circus, city people would not ever see these animals. The animals right people think that all animals live in harmony together. Not to long ago and elephant was sent from the zoo where it was born, raised and cared for by humans, was sent to a sanctuary where it died a short while later because it didn’t have the human care it was used to. 😪

WBKR

Incredibly Cute Dog Invasion Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky

The cutest and most talented puppies are coming to town. Wesley Williams and his adorable pups performed their popular act seen on Season 15 of America's Got Talent. Puppy Pals Live! is bringing its action-packed show to town. A pawsitively great time is planned for young and old alike. Some...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heidi Carter’s jury trial began in Evansville Monday morning at 8 a.m. Carter is accused of criminal confinement and rape. Carter was arrested in October of last year after a man was killed on Stinson Avenue. She was originally facing a murder charge in Timothy...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Organizers hosting clean up events for ‘Litter Free Evansville’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ‘Keep Evansville Beautiful’ is inviting community members to help keep the city litter free by joining them in a clean-up event. According to a press release, KEB is hosting six clean-up events a year, every other month beginning in Dec. 2022. The first clean-up...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD K9 retires after nearly a decade of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a long nine years, an Evansville Police Department K9 has officially retired from the force. K9 Bohdan, whose last day of service was on November 22, had over 70 criminal apprehensions and recovered over a million dollars in illegal drugs off city streets. Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc posted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Pet vaccines available at Warrick Humane Society

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanks to another grant from Walmart Giving, the Warrick Humane Society will be able to host another low-cost vaccination clinic. The clinic is set to open Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials say registration starts at 10 in the morning and ends at 1 p.m.
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School

One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Woman “felt like she was a hostage” after domestic incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on November 25, officers responded to the 100 block of South Weinbach Avenue in reference to a person with a gun. Police say the victim stated to dispatch her boyfriend, later identified as Deaunte Mcnary, had beat her up and was holding her hostage inside […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Memorial set for ‘77 UE plane crash victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is holding a memorial for teh December 13, 1977 plane crash victims. 29 people for the UE community and flight crew died in the crash. To honor the lives lost, the public is invited to attend two services on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Aurora Evansville still looking for volunteers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Aurora Evansville is still looking for volunteers to help with Adopt-A-Client. According to Aurora’s website, Adopt-A-Client is a program where staff will provide family information to donors that includes a wish list and clothing sizes. However, to make this happen Aurora is requesting volunteers. Aurora is looking for: Volunteers to record […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville homeowner finds shell casings overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A southside Evansville resident woke up to a distressing discovery Saturday morning, which ended with police getting involved. According to a media report, officers responded to the home along Rheinhardt Avenue for “found property”. The homeowner spoke with officers and showed them 9mm shell casings that were found in front of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hite family holiday tradition continues after tragedy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident after they say a man fell. According to a press release, that accident happened Wednesday, November 23 around 2 p.m. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural resources say Warrick County Dispatch received a call about...
BOONVILLE, IN

