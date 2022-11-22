Bytebus stands fearless amid the crypto market havoc, it raises its confidence with its new cloud mining services.

Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
BestChange Remains The Best Crypto Exchange Platform 15 years after its Launch
Older than the first cryptocurrency, BestChange continues to stand as the best crypto exchange platform, offering users the best trading services in the crypto and fiat currencies market. BestChange is a directory of selected, reliable, and trusted exchangers that allow users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies at the best prices....
coinchapter.com
XBO.com covers the bases other crypto exchanges didn’t, all assets held 1:1 and always accessible to users
XBO.com, the cryptocurrency exchange making the benefits of crypto more accessible to everyone, reassures its users their funds are safe with the exchange, promising no mishandling of funds is possible. XBO.com is working on a proof-of-reserves protocol and is holding all assets of their users 1:1 in segregated accounts through its collaboration with Fireblocks, on its recently launched platform, which merges gaming-inspired UI and top security solutions to offer traders a user-friendly and reliable alternative to existing exchange platforms.
coinchapter.com
Bitget introduces fiat on-ramp services for spot traders
Leading crypto exchange Bitget introduces the first batch of on-ramp fiat trading pairs for spot traders. The new solution provides users with the option of spot trading cryptocurrency directly with fiat currency, therefore, lowering the reliance on stablecoins and OTC services. This is the first time the platform offers on-ramp trading solutions.
coinchapter.com
Binance Adds $1B For Crypto Industry Recovery — But BNB Risks Losing Another 15%
YEREVAN (CoinChpater.com) – Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has added a $1 billion to the industry recovery initiative within the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU). Industry recovery initiative and SAFU. SAFU is an emergency insurance fund that Binance established in 2018 to protect users’ funds....
coinchapter.com
Oryen leads the biggest winners of Q4 2022 with a 200% increase, followed by Big Eyes, Cardano, and Uniswap
Oryen (ORY), a brand-new decentralized project, is an example of how early investing can pay off. The initial phase of the ORY token presale resulted in a price increase of 200%, establishing it as the new wealth creator in the market and placing it ahead of Big Eyes (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Uniswap (UNI).
coinchapter.com
Everything You Need to Know About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Its Dissolution FUD
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Regular market players may have come across Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). The world’s largest crypto fund became popular nearly a decade ago after offering an alternative solution for investors who didn’t, or couldn’t, invest directly in Bitcoin (BTC) With the advent of...
coinchapter.com
Tokens Not To Miss Out On Before They Fly: Oryen Network, GMX, And ENS
Cryptocurrency investing might be a difficult endeavor for individuals who are new in the industry. However, a number of businesses that specialize in this field can assist investors come up with excellent portfolios. Oryen (ORY), GMX, and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) are among the latest suggestions made for investors. What distinguishes these three initiatives?
coinchapter.com
Investors think poorly of Binance Coin (BNB) and PancakeSwap (CAKE), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Prices Up In Presale
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is developing an environment that enables companies and investors to transition seamlessly from the Web2 to the Web3 world. Investors are swarming the presale of this novel platform, with ORBN already seeing a 260% price increase during phase two. Elsewhere on the market, Binance Coin (BNB) and...
coinchapter.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Climbs Higher As Bitcoin (BTC) And Ethereum (ETH) Remain Bearish
The global bear market shouldn’t discourage you from investing in the cryptocurrency market, as there are tokens that can still fetch you a decent ROI. Tokens like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) are a must-buy if you desire a performing portfolio. While the duo of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain bearish, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has gained over 125% since inception to offer investors value for their money.
coinchapter.com
Ripple’s upcoming summary judgment — technical pattern help XRP jump 22%
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ripple’s native token, XRP, has made impressive gains over the past five days, considering the choppy crypto market conditions post the FTX apocalypse. XRP price jumped nearly 22% in less than five days, going from a Nov 21’s low of $0.345 to an intraday...
coinchapter.com
Is Bitbns Crypto Exchange the Next FTX in Making?
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — In the wake of FTX’s collapse, several Indian cryptocurrency exchanges have vowed to be more transparent about their reserves to maintain investor confidence. Yet, Bitbns, an Indian crypto exchange that has been in the negative limelight over the past few months, is missing from the conversation.
coinchapter.com
Apecoin DAO blocks staking in North America, APE drops over 7%
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Apecoin DAO has announced that it will restrict users from parts of North America and other regions worldwide due to a restrictive regulatory environment. The Apecoin DAO announced that it will geo-block users in the United States, Canada, North. Korea, Syria, Iran, Cuba, Russia, Crimea,...
Comments / 0