4d ago
Watch your drinks, never let anyone get drink for you, finish your drink when going to the restroom, and ask for a clean glass when returning. Don’t trust your friend to watch your drink. 🥃🍺🫵🏽
WISN
'I'm a survivor': Burlington woman attacked by stranger in her driveway
BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Burlington woman survived an attack by a stranger in her own driveway. Burlington police say it happened on Madison Street on Nov. 16. She does not wish to be identified by name but told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys when her fight or flight response kicked in, she chose to fight for her life.
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King
Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
Two in custody in connection to Milwaukee homicide
Milwaukee Police have arrested two people in connection to a homicide that happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee beating death; Marvin Millner pleads not guilty to charges
MILWAUKEE - Marvin Millner pleaded not guilty on Monday, Nov. 28 to charges in connection with the beating death of a man on Milwaukee's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen. Millner, 57, is charged along with 47-year-old Terry Johnson in this case. They face...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and North crash; driver strikes curb, pole after altercation
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28 near 6th and North in Milwaukee. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police say the occupants of a vehicle were involved in an altercation when the driver struck a curb and a pole. The driver, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gas station shooting; 4th person charged in death of teen
MILWAUKEE - A fourth person is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a gas station near 7th and Keefe in Milwaukee on Nov. 1. The accused is 20-year-old Jahmichael Jordan – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Bail...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $200+ worth of meat stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Nov. 26. Police say two unknown suspects, one male and one female, stole $243.64 worth of meat products. The suspects left in a white GMC Savana with Wisconsin registration plate AKR8729 without paying or attempting to pay.
Woman killed in freeway off-ramp crash in Milwaukee
A 38-year-old woman died following a crash on the off-ramp of Highway 145 at 76th and Fond du Lac Avenue Sunday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide near Hopkins and Courtland, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 37, died from injuries suffered in a fight near Courtland and Hopkins Saturday evening, Nov. 26. Milwaukee police said two people were arrested in connection with this homicide. The victim died at the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at...
WISN
Milwaukee police pursuit of stolen car ends in crash on Marquette campus
MILWAUKEE — A Saturday afternoon stolen car chase ended on Marquette University's campus, near North 16th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue. Witness Paul Laatsch told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys he watched the chase end while he waited at a bus stop. "It spun around several times in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Disturbing Case, As Woman Collapses At Local Bar, Dies; Person Of Interest Reportedly Identified
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar and later died as Kim Mikulance. She was a 55-year-old Cudahy mother of four. The cause of death is listed as undetermined. The Medical Examiner’s Office said it is pending. South...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 38-year-old man wounded, shows up at hospital
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening, Nov. 26. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. It appeared the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. But it is unclear where it took place. Police are seeking the...
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver following Sheboygan Holiday Parade
A 69-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after he was hit by a driver about 30 minutes after the city's holiday parade ended Sunday night, according to police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac early Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched early Sunday, Nov. 27 to a crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged car off the road. FOX6 News will update this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police pursuit ends in crash; vehicle stolen
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Nov. 28 following a police pursuit that began in West Allis and ended in a crash in Milwaukee. The vehicle was reported stolen. According to police, around 12:30 a.m. a West Allis officer attempted a traffic stop in the area...
Milwaukee family in hiding after apparent attempts on their lives
A Milwaukee family is in hiding after they say a disgruntled ex-boyfriend made two attempts on their lives this week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield Walgreens theft, pursuit, South Milwaukee man charged
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A South Milwaukee man, 35, is accused of leading police on a chase after stealing from Walgreens in Greenfield. Andrew Gbur faces three counts of retail theft, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. According to police, around 2...
