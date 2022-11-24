Read full article on original website
LRDragonfly
4d ago
Little Rock, Saline county and the surrounding areas are the worst littering/dumping grounds I've seen across the country. Hands down no other place compares to the nastiness seen on the roadsides, ditches, parks, etc.WHY?! What compels an individual to litter? No trash can at home? Can't make a trip to the landfill? Stupidity? Just don't care?Recycling is a joke here. When they do attempt to have a recycling center, even that is trashed. It's a disgusting, nasty, eye sore no matter where you turn.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in ArkansasTravel MavenBenton, AR
Related
Plumbers expecting more calls during holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people were busy cooking in the kitchen this Thanksgiving weekend, plumbers in Central Arkansas were busy responding to calls about clogs. “Clogged drains, clogged sinks, clogged dishwashers, broken hoses on dishwashers,” said John Meckfessel with Sanders Plumbing, Heating, and Air. Calls about items...
Resale shops see increase in sales ahead of holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — While some people have found themselves scrolling to find Cyber Monday deals online, others have decided that they're heading to resale shops. Various consignment and thrift store workers in Central Arkansas have explained that they have been seeing an increase in sales. Between sorting clothes and...
Shopping small continues to have big impact on small businesses
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Small Business Saturday shines a light on boutiques and encourages people to spend their money around town. "It's one of our biggest shopping days, so we rely on the business. This is our busiest season from now until Christmas," said Justin Sharp, owner of the Electric Ghost in SoMa.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Investigation into the robbery of a jewelry store in Little Rock currently underway
Little Rock, Arkansas – The smash-and-grab robbery that occurred on Friday night at Park Plaza Mall is now under investigation by the Little Rock Police Department. Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to Zale’s jewelry store at around 8:34 p.m. on November 25 to a report of a theft.
hotsprings.org
Fordyce Bathhouse Museum | Check It Out! Hot Springs, Arkansas
Take a step back in time at the Fordyce Bathhouse Museum in this episode of 'Check It Out!' Located on Historic Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs National Park. The Fordyce Bathhouse was originally opened in 1915 as the largest and most opulent Bathhouse option of its day! A visit to the museum as it is today, gives you a glimpse at the bathing industry that has attracted visitors to these thermal waters for over a century! Kids will enjoy collecting a junior ranger badge and activity book with a Hot Springs National Park ranger! Fun, educational... and best of all FREE!
Reaction from passengers and an inside look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air
Sunday, we got a look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air.
Neighbor witnesses aftermath of Little Rock city employee being shot
Little Rock Police confirm a city employee has been shot and remains in critical condition.
Online stores using Black Friday to jumpstart Cyber Monday sales
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Now that the turkey is cut and put away comes the second biggest day of this holiday week— Black Friday. "Kind of help us to have new clients in our area as well," said Tonia Grant, owner of Bag It Up Boutique. "This is like the Super Bowl for small businesses."
National Weather Service delays planned Little Rock radar shut-down due to weather threat
Fears about a radar-less severe weather event were relieved Monday after a decision by the National Weather Service.
mdmh-conway.com
Little Rock’s mayor responding to Friday’s shooting of a city employee
Little Rock, Arkansas – An employee of Little Rock City was shot while at work on Monday morning, and is now in the hospital. The victim, who worked for the city’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs, is reportedly in critical condition, according to Little Rock Police. We...
KATV
Little Rock Compassion Center will serve almost nine tons of food to the homeless
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Compassion Center plans to serve somewhere between 600 to 700 free meals to the homeless on Thursday. "We are so grateful for the generosity of the Little Rock Community," said Pastor William Holloway, executive director of the Little Rock Compassion Center. "We have enough food, including turkey, to get through the weekend."
LRPD investigating jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are investigating a smash-and-grab style theft at Park Plaza Mall Friday night.
Arkansas Department of Corrections looking for land to build new facilities
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Overcrowding in Arkansas prisons has been a well-documented issue, as have the calls for a solution— Now the Arkansas Department of Corrections has begun asking landowners in the Natural State to help them find the space to address that issue. Those that run the...
Hillside Pointe Apartments renters outraged over living conditions
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tenants of the Hillside Pointe Apartments in North Little Rock said that they're living in a nightmare— from reported mold to water issues. “It's exhausting. It's really tiring,” said resident Kristina Kinsey. Kristina Kinsey is a mom of five, and her family...
Little Rock police searching for suspects in Zales robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
KATV
Where to eat, get last minute items for Thanksgiving
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner. Many will be gathering with family and friends and enjoying food together. While some have already started preparations, others are still wondering what options they have concerning food and last-minute items for dishes. KATV has created a list of restaurants and grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving as well as food pantries that will be open.
KATV
Conway police searching for a possible suspect involved in a residential burglary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Monday they need public help in finding an individual they suspect is involved in a residential burglary. According to police, on Nov. 21 officers took a report in relation to the individual that is suspected to have been in the burglary that took place at a home on Pecan Creek Drive.
Is it time for a traffic study in Little Rock? Here's why experts say no
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've all been stuck at a traffic light that seems to take forever to change before. Thousands pass through busy intersections around Little Rock every day, and at some point are stopped by a traffic light. Bill Henry is the traffic engineering manager for the...
fox16.com
LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Friday morning that a city employee was injured in a shooting. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street shortly after 10:15 a.m. Officials with LRPD stated that the victim...
Pulaski County to build ‘tiny house’ village to address chronic homelessness
Pulaski County will fund the construction of a community village intended for chronically homeless people in the area. The project's first phase should be completed by the end of next year, according to the county judge
THV11
Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 1