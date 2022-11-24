AL RAYYAN, Qatar — In case you hadn't heard, there is a big game for the United States men's national team coming up Tuesday. A big game indeed, the biggest American men's soccer has had for at least eight years, the biggest it will have for another four. It's a game of simplicity — where a win is golden and nothing else against Iran will do (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

1 DAY AGO