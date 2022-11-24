Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Costa Rica upsets Japan late, 1-0
Sunday marks the start of the second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and we've got you covered from start to finish with every must-see moment! Costa Rica began the day by upsetting Japan, winning 1-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, to stay alive in Group E.
Expert picks for USMNT XI: Who will Gregg Berhalter start vs. Iran?
McIntyre: 4-3-3 Goalkeeper: Matt Turner. Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest. Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie. Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Jesus Ferreira, Tim Weah. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter seems intent to ride or die with his best lineup, fitness concerns be damned. He made just...
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage while every other team avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday and what to watch for on Tuesday. Cameroon was on...
World Cup Now: Is Bruno Fernandes Portugal's most important player?
Portugal advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium on Monday as the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with more action in the group stage. Portugal's Bruno Fernandes was unstoppable, accounting for both the first and the last point of the match. Is he...
Word Cup Daily: Lionel Messi keeps Argentina's tournament hopes alive
Argentina avoided elimination on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Mexico at Lusail Stadium, while France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage with its second win of the tournament. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to watch for on Sunday.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Fernandes, Portugal defeat Uruguay, 2-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Portugal defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we had you covered with every must-see moment from the Group H tilt on FOX. With the win, Portugal (2-0-0) has secured back-to-back World Cup wins for the first...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil top Switzerland, 1-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Brazil defeating Switzerland 1-0 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. With the win, Brazil (2-0-0) secured a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game in group stages of the World Cup despite being without superstar captain Neymar, who was injured in the team's first group-stage match.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands vs. Qatar, pick
In both teams' third games, Group A will feature a matchup between the Netherlands and the host country, Qatar. The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10 times. However, despite its rich history, the Dutch actually failed to qualify in 2018. In 2014, they lost in the semifinals, and in 2010, they were runners-up to Spain.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Ecuador vs. Senegal, pick
Group A will feature a matchup between Ecuador and Senegal in both teams' third games in Qatar. Ecuador did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and will look to advance past the round of 16 for the first time. Ecuador advanced past the group stage once, doing so in 2006 and then losing to England in the round of 16.
World Cup Daily: Germany avoids elimination with late goal vs. Spain
Germany lives to see another matchday after Niclas Füllkrug's heroic goal against Spain in the 75th minute of Monday's intense matchup. Unfortunately for Canada, it wasn't so lucky. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for on Monday. It took one goal...
Clean, hard, simple: Australia’s Harry Souttar makes giant strides at World Cup
He is “a man mountain”. He is “Superman”. He puts cheese and onion crisps on his sandwiches. And Harry Souttar is probably going to earn Stoke City quite a bit of money during the January transfer window. For now, though, his only focus is reproducing that performance, that last-man tackle. The one that ensured a resurgent Tunisia did not equalise and Australia could claim a first win at a World Cup in 12 years.
U.S. squad prepares for gamesmanship from Iran in do-or-die match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — In case you hadn't heard, there is a big game for the United States men's national team coming up Tuesday. A big game indeed, the biggest American men's soccer has had for at least eight years, the biggest it will have for another four. It's a game of simplicity — where a win is golden and nothing else against Iran will do (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
World Cup 2022 odds: Bettors banking on USMNT to beat Iran, advance
The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) faces its most important match in years (some might say ever) as it wraps up group-stage play in the World Cup. The American side meets Iran on Tuesday, and it's make-or-break – the United States either wins or grabs a long flight home.
Mexico pushed to brink, could face rare group-stage exit
LUSAIL, Qatar — Mexico paid the price for breaking one of soccer's golden rules: Never leave Lionel Messi by himself. Now, El Tri's hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup are in serious peril after losing 2-0 to Argentina in a Group C game Saturday night.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 after wild second half
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday, as Ghana fended off a South Korea rally for a crucial 3-2 victory at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Lionel Messi reportedly nearing historic agreement with Inter Miami
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is nearing an agreement to join David Beckham-backed MLS club Inter Miami CF on a deal that would make him the 35-year-old the highest-paid player in the American league's history, according a report from The Times on Sunday. Inter Miami's interest in...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon rallies to tie Serbia 3-3
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with a match of the tournament contender, as Cameroon rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half with two goals in a three-minute span for a 3-3 draw with Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
While Ronaldo draws attention, Portugal just keeps on winning
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo did what Cristiano Ronaldo does on Monday, delivering the goal that sent Portugal surging through to the knockout stages of the World Cup. Or so it seemed for a minute or two at Lusail Stadium, as Ronaldo celebrated like a goalscorer until it was revealed that Bruno Fernandes had in fact provided the decisive blow that now looks likely to determine the outcome of Group H.
