Amid the White House holiday decorations unveiled Monday morning, tucked into the pine boughs along a mantel in the China Room, are Biden family recipes for an apple crisp, along with directions for making Italian pizzelle that, according to the reproduced handwritten recipe card, was handed down from one Mrs. Jacobs. Windows in the Green Room are filled with golden bells that are really just inverted plastic cups spray-painted with gilding and attached to colorful satin ribbons. And an entire tree in the State Dining Room is decorated with the naive self-portraits of schoolchildren. The decorations are a combination of unabashed kitsch and schmaltz, do-it-yourself ingenuity and captivating fantasy, along with multiple iterations of first pets Commander and Willow.

4 HOURS AGO