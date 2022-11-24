Read full article on original website
South Korea extradites murder suspect to New Zealand
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea extradited a 42-year-old murder suspect to New Zealand two months after she was arrested over her possible connection to the bodies of two long-dead children found in abandoned suitcases in August. South Korea’s Justice Ministry said Tuesday that the unidentified woman was...
'Post Reports' podcast: The outrage over 'zero covid' in China
"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Protests erupted throughout China this weekend over the country's "zero covid" policy, which...
Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with antisemite
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said Donald Trump “demonstrated profoundly poor judgment” and called on him to apologize after the former president had dinner last week with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West days after launching his third campaign for the White House.
'We the People' need some holiday cheer, and the White House has it
Amid the White House holiday decorations unveiled Monday morning, tucked into the pine boughs along a mantel in the China Room, are Biden family recipes for an apple crisp, along with directions for making Italian pizzelle that, according to the reproduced handwritten recipe card, was handed down from one Mrs. Jacobs. Windows in the Green Room are filled with golden bells that are really just inverted plastic cups spray-painted with gilding and attached to colorful satin ribbons. And an entire tree in the State Dining Room is decorated with the naive self-portraits of schoolchildren. The decorations are a combination of unabashed kitsch and schmaltz, do-it-yourself ingenuity and captivating fantasy, along with multiple iterations of first pets Commander and Willow.
Business Highlights: Cyber Monday, BlockFi bankruptcy
NEW YORK (AP) — Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation. Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions for top online retailers, forecasts Cyber Monday will remain the year’s biggest online shopping day and rake in up to $11.6 billion in sales. Some analysts expect the amount of items consumers purchase could remain unchanged - or even fall - compared to prior years. And profit margins are expected to be tight for retailers offering deeper discounts to attract budget-conscious consumers and clear out their bloated inventories.
