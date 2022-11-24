Penguins Honor Evgeni Malkin With Pre-Game Video

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to celebrate Evgeni Malkin's 1,000th game.

PITTSBURGH -- Before the Pittsburgh Penguins dropped the puck for their Thanksgiving Eve matchup with the Calgary Flames, the team celebrated a historic milestone for one of the franchise's most beloved players.

Just days after Evgeni Malkin played his 1,000th game, the Penguins returned home and honored their centre with a pre-game video ahead of puck drop at PPG Paints Arena.

Malkin is just the second player to play 1,000 games for the Penguins, the first being Sidney Crosby. He's the 32nd active player and the 373rd all-time to hit this milestone. He's just the 65th player to play those 1,000 games with one team.

Of players with 1,000 games under their belt, Malkin ranks 15th in points (1,166) and 2nd in wins (584).

He's also just the 8th Russian-born player to hit the landmark.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Weekly Winners and Losers, Living and Dying by Offense

Mike Sullivan Says Penguins' PK Playing with Confidence

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Flames Rematch

Penguins Adjust Power Play, Promote Jeff Petry to Top Unit

Casey DeSmith Misses Penguins Practice for Precautionary Injury Evaluation