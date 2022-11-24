Read full article on original website
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
I Ordered This Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza in Cornish, Maine and My Life Changed
Okay. Saying my life changed over a pizza might be a little extreme, but when a Maine restaurant decided to combine two of my favorite foods into one, I couldn't say no. For a long time, I've wanted to check out Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish, Maine. They're a big fan of ours and a big supporter of Cans For a Cure each year and everything I've heard about them is that the food is amazing.
WGME
'It's a big loss:' Friends remember Madison nurse killed while trying to help after crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nurse from Madison who had stopped to help a crash victim was hit and killed by a pickup truck Friday night. State police say 10 drivers lost control of their vehicles Friday night, crashing on I-95 as they approached the bridge over Messalonskee Stream in Waterville.
WGME
Woman accused of setting child's stroller on fire in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman has been charged with arson after police say she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire in Lewiston on Thanksgiving. According to police, officers spotted a stroller that was on fire on a porch in the Summer St. neighborhood. Officers were able to quickly put the fire out.
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine
If you still have relatives visiting and need something to do, or you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out all the events going on around Maine this weekend. There are tree lightings and parades, along with Santa making visits around Vacationland. Or you could do some of your holiday shopping at one of the holiday craft fairs. Have a wonderful weekend!
WGME
Post holiday travel is the busiest time of year
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - After a weekend of turkey and shopping, drivers are ready to make it home. "Everybody's on their way home, has had a great weekend, was a great Thanksgiving, you know you meet family, see family, now it's time to go home and go back on a diet again," said Carmine Nardone.
Augusta, Maine, to Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
WMTW
Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham
TOPSHAM, Maine — A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
NECN
Did You Get an Unexpected Text About Your Delivery? It Could be a Scam
As shoppers flock to websites for Cyber Monday, there is a warning from the Better Business Bureau about scammers who pose as companies that deliver packages. According to the nonprofit organization, people in New England are receiving text messages that appear to be from package delivery services but are actually fraudulent.
WGME
Maine law enforcement offers tips to protect against porch pirates this season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- With millions shopping for online deals this season, porch pirates can become a real threat. “Someone had been coming around taking packages off the street," said Jeffrey McIlwain who lives in Saco. McIlwain was visited by porch pirates this time last year. They made off with some...
WGME
Maine man accused of pulling gun on teens at gas station in Jefferson
JEFFERSON (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of pulling a gun on two teenage boys following an argument at a gas station in Jefferson last week. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Casey D’Orio of Whitefield on Friday with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following an incident last Wednesday at Maritime Farms, also known as Peaslee’s.
WMTW
Water leak in Lewiston repaired
LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
Eclectic Kennebunk, Maine, Estate Has a Secret Passage to a 1000-Book Library and Wine Cellar
It's not too often you come across a Northern New England home with a swimming pool and pickleball court. Of course, that's not the only super intriguing aspect of 35 Summer Street in Kennebunk, Maine. This home, built initially to be a boutique hotel, also has a secret passage. Listed...
The Curse of the Walmart Pole Continues in Auburn, Maine
I am really starting to believe that there is a curse that was placed on the Walmart parking lot, well more specifically the Walmart pole. Ever since I moved to Maine in February of 2022, I have constantly heard about people driving into the pole. Yes, there are other places...
A 19 Year Old Maine Man Dead Following Sunday Crash
According to News Center Maine, a 19 year old man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Naples area. The article explains that 19 year old Ethan Gardner, of Otisfield, reportedly rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Route 302 and Route 35 in Naples. He, and his...
wabi.tv
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
Update: West Gray Road reopened early Sunday morning
GRAY, Maine — Update: West Gray Road in Gray was reopened early Sunday morning. Story: A motor vehicle crash occurred in Gray and caused a road closure Saturday night around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. West Gray Road between Totten...
Police respond to a reported armed robbery at Waterville Goodwill Saturday morning
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man reportedly robbed the Goodwill store in Waterville with a firearm Saturday morning, according to police. A release from the Waterville Police Department said officers responded to the call of a reported armed robbery at Goodwill Industries located at 10 West Concourse around 11:35 a.m.
wabi.tv
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
