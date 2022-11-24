ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

CBS Baltimore

Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Annapolis, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was stabbed Thursday during an attempted robbery in Annapolis, police said. Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court, where they found the man bleeding from the upper torso, according to Annapolis Police. He was then airlifted to an area trauma center. The victim told officers that he was stabbed by someone trying to rob him. His condition is currently unknown. Police said the suspect left before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis Police. 
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting; Police seeking info

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore on Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:29 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers were called to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an adult male...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police find man dead with gunshot wound

Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they responded to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from an...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police rescue owl struck by car in Anne Arundel County

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Police rescued a beautiful owl in Anne Arundel County on Sunday night. Officials tweeted that the animal was struck by a car. The driver stayed at the scene and called for help, police say. The officers were able to get the owl to a bird rehabiliation/sanctuary.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Man fires shots at girlfriend’s car, woman uses vehicle as weapon in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. In the early-morning hours of Wednesday, November 23, officers responded to the 2800-block of Superior Avenue in Carney (21234) for a report of a past burglary involving a stolen motorcycle. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance leaving the location at 3:23 a.m.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Murder trial begins in death of Naval Academy mom hit by stray bullet in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday in Anne Arundel County for the man accused in the shooting death of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. Michelle Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was sitting outside a hotel in June 2021. The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.Angelo Harrod, a 31-year-old Annapolis man, was taken into custody shortly after and charged two weeks later. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, along with attempted murder charges for the victims he was aiming for. Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.At the time of his arrest, Harrod had eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man sentenced to 40 years in shooting that paralyzed Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man convicted in the 2019 shooting of an off-duty Baltimore City sergeant was sentenced to decades in prison Monday afternoon.Rashaud Nesmith was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.Investigators say Nesmith, and others, are responsible for 47 acts of violence, including four homicides, five shootings and 13 carjackings.Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington, who was left paralyzed, was shot outside of his home in August 2019. Nesmith was arrested a month later.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when the gunman hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

61-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian being around hit 10 p.m. at I-83 South and E. Fayette Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southeast Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot and killed last week. Police say 42-year-old Travis Curry was killed on November 23, 2022, in the 500 block of North Rose Street. Police say he was found inside a building, shot in the chest. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Day care owner pleads guilty to charges after shooting husband

Shanteari Weems, the day care owner who shot her husband in Washington, D.C., following allegations of him being involved with child molestation, has pleaded guilty to charges. Weems pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a permit; she'll be sentenced in February. Her husband, James Weems Jr.,...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

36-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 36-year-old man died in an East Baltimore shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were in the area of the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue around 1:50 p.m. when they heard gunshots. When officers responded to the area, police said they found...
BALTIMORE, MD

