Teen Hospitalized In Critical Condition In Baltimore Following Shooting, Police Say
Authorities say that a teenager is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by an unknown assailant in Maryland over the weekend. Officers from the Baltimore City Police Department responded to the 2000 block of East North Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, where there was a report of a 17-year-old who had been shot in the thigh.
Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Annapolis, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was stabbed Thursday during an attempted robbery in Annapolis, police said. Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court, where they found the man bleeding from the upper torso, according to Annapolis Police. He was then airlifted to an area trauma center. The victim told officers that he was stabbed by someone trying to rob him. His condition is currently unknown. Police said the suspect left before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis Police.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting; Police seeking info
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore on Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:29 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers were called to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an adult male...
foxbaltimore.com
Police unable to locate crime scene after shooting victim walks into hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and walked himself into a hospital just before 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the local hospital where the victim came seeking treatment. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man with a gunshot wound to his left arm...
foxbaltimore.com
POLICE: 28-year-old man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Northwest Baltimore on Monday afternoon. At approximately 12:27 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Tioga Parkway, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man suffering from...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police find man dead with gunshot wound
Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they responded to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from an...
foxbaltimore.com
MTA officer helps treat a man shot in the back in East Baltimore; suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have made an arrest in an East Baltimore shooting on Sunday night. At approximately 8:27PM, officers were conducting business checks on Federal Street when they heard discharging coming from nearby Broadway. Police responded to the 900 block of N. Broadway where they located a 38-year-old...
Student with gun, ammo at school arrested in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy faces charges after he brought a gun to his high school on Monday. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the student was showing off the gun at Frederick Douglass High School, located in the 8000 block of Croom Rd., in the […]
foxbaltimore.com
Police rescue owl struck by car in Anne Arundel County
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Police rescued a beautiful owl in Anne Arundel County on Sunday night. Officials tweeted that the animal was struck by a car. The driver stayed at the scene and called for help, police say. The officers were able to get the owl to a bird rehabiliation/sanctuary.
Nottingham MD
Man fires shots at girlfriend’s car, woman uses vehicle as weapon in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. In the early-morning hours of Wednesday, November 23, officers responded to the 2800-block of Superior Avenue in Carney (21234) for a report of a past burglary involving a stolen motorcycle. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance leaving the location at 3:23 a.m.
foxbaltimore.com
Man in critical condition after early morning shooting in east Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in east Baltimore, according to police. The police department said officers were called to the 800 block of North Belnord Avenue for a report of a shooting just after 2:15 a.m. this morning. When officers...
Wbaltv.com
State seeks to keep suspect in killing of midshipman's mother separate from others in jail
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A jury was seated Monday in the murder trial for the man accused of killing a midshipman's mother last summer. The process began with 120 prospective jurors, almost 30% of them telling the judge they heard about the case before coming to Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Monday morning.
Murder trial begins in death of Naval Academy mom hit by stray bullet in Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday in Anne Arundel County for the man accused in the shooting death of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. Michelle Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was sitting outside a hotel in June 2021. The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.Angelo Harrod, a 31-year-old Annapolis man, was taken into custody shortly after and charged two weeks later. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, along with attempted murder charges for the victims he was aiming for. Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.At the time of his arrest, Harrod had eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings.
Baltimore man sentenced to 40 years in shooting that paralyzed Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man convicted in the 2019 shooting of an off-duty Baltimore City sergeant was sentenced to decades in prison Monday afternoon.Rashaud Nesmith was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.Investigators say Nesmith, and others, are responsible for 47 acts of violence, including four homicides, five shootings and 13 carjackings.Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington, who was left paralyzed, was shot outside of his home in August 2019. Nesmith was arrested a month later.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when the gunman hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't...
foxbaltimore.com
Gang member sentenced to 40 years in non-fatal shooting of off-duty Baltimore officer
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A young man who was involved in the non-fatal shooting of an off-duty Baltimore City police officer will spend the next 40 years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek Barron. "While this sentence cannot remove the pain and suffering caused by Nesmith's...
foxbaltimore.com
61-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian being around hit 10 p.m. at I-83 South and E. Fayette Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify southeast Baltimore homicide victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot and killed last week. Police say 42-year-old Travis Curry was killed on November 23, 2022, in the 500 block of North Rose Street. Police say he was found inside a building, shot in the chest. He...
WBAL Radio
Day care owner pleads guilty to charges after shooting husband
Shanteari Weems, the day care owner who shot her husband in Washington, D.C., following allegations of him being involved with child molestation, has pleaded guilty to charges. Weems pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a permit; she'll be sentenced in February. Her husband, James Weems Jr.,...
foxbaltimore.com
36-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 36-year-old man died in an East Baltimore shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were in the area of the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue around 1:50 p.m. when they heard gunshots. When officers responded to the area, police said they found...
foxbaltimore.com
Daycare owner pleads guilty to shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — Baltimore County woman Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty in a District courtroom Monday to charges related to the July shooting of her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. 7News' Sam Ford was inside the courtroom during the hearing. In the plea deal, the prosecutor called for...
