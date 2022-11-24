ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Ill.

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Earlier in November we told you about two alpacas and their owners being rescued from a stalled elevator. Since that report, the owners of Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch say business has been better than ever. We caught up with them on Sunday, November 27 as crowds...
MAKANDA, IL
KFVS12

Christmas Parade of Lights

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Nativity scene event returns 3 years later after COVID, church fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau church is returning their nativity event after setbacks in previous years. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are bringing back hundreds of nativities from around the world for people to walk through and view at their temporary location later this week.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Parade of Lights Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau

Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Mo. Governor's Mansion Christmas tree to arrive Monday

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Small Business Saturday in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When you’re supporting a small business, you’re supporting a dream. That’s what one small business owner in Cape Girardeau told us. The Cape Girardeau City Council recently proclaimed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday. If you were downtown, you saw several businesses had steady traffic.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/28

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Heartland museum displays Christmas trees, quilts in holiday exhibit

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri museum is offering you the chance to take in a little history while getting in the Christmas spirit. The Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum in Altenburg has 50 uniquely decorated trees for the holiday, complimented by a dozen themed quilts, each displaying something different representing the culture of the area.
ALTENBURG, MO
KFVS12

Avoiding scammers during your Cyber Monday shopping

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This Cyber Monday is expected to break records after Black Friday sales topped nine billion dollars. However, scammers see the heavy online traffic as a golden opportunity. Southeast Missouri State University students, Isabela Greene and Cecilia Vansant are no strangers to online shopping. ”I buy...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Christmas season in full swing at Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Man shot in the leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking

Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Fentanyl overdose leads deputies in McCracken County to make arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One Fentanyl overdose case led to the discovery of a man overdosed on Fentanyl on Nov. 22. According to a press release, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of Mayfield Metropolis Road and found a young man who had overdosed on suspected Fentanyl.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Massac Co. Patriots win 2022 Vienna Classic ‘Turkey’ Tournament

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Massac County Patriots celebrated an undefeated championship victory in the 2022 Vienna Classic “Turkey” Tournament. According to a release from Vienna High School, Vienna, the host team, placed second in the tournament with a single upset from Massac. The All-Tournament Team included:. Isaac...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Small earthquake recorded near Marston, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered northwest of Marston early Monday morning, November 28. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded at 2:40 a.m. and centered 3 miles northwest of Marston. At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake. For more...
MARSTON, MO
KFVS12

SEMO Football returns from Montana

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Football returned home Sunday afternoon from the First Round of the FCS Playoffs in Montana. The team landed safely at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The Redhawks season came to an end Saturday night following a 34-24 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. SEMO finishes the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

