Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Ill.
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Earlier in November we told you about two alpacas and their owners being rescued from a stalled elevator. Since that report, the owners of Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch say business has been better than ever. We caught up with them on Sunday, November 27 as crowds...
KFVS12
Christmas Parade of Lights
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
KFVS12
Nativity scene event returns 3 years later after COVID, church fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau church is returning their nativity event after setbacks in previous years. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are bringing back hundreds of nativities from around the world for people to walk through and view at their temporary location later this week.
KFVS12
Parade of Lights Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau
Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking...
KFVS12
Mo. Governor's Mansion Christmas tree to arrive Monday
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
KFVS12
Small Business Saturday in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When you’re supporting a small business, you’re supporting a dream. That’s what one small business owner in Cape Girardeau told us. The Cape Girardeau City Council recently proclaimed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday. If you were downtown, you saw several businesses had steady traffic.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/28
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
KFVS12
Salvation Army looking for volunteers for red kettle campaign
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For many that wander to the stores to shop in Cape Girardeau County, they might see an opportunity to help others out. The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway with kettles stationed at various locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The campaign started this...
KFVS12
Heartland museum displays Christmas trees, quilts in holiday exhibit
ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri museum is offering you the chance to take in a little history while getting in the Christmas spirit. The Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum in Altenburg has 50 uniquely decorated trees for the holiday, complimented by a dozen themed quilts, each displaying something different representing the culture of the area.
KFVS12
Avoiding scammers during your Cyber Monday shopping
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This Cyber Monday is expected to break records after Black Friday sales topped nine billion dollars. However, scammers see the heavy online traffic as a golden opportunity. Southeast Missouri State University students, Isabela Greene and Cecilia Vansant are no strangers to online shopping. ”I buy...
KFVS12
Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Christmas season in full swing at Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Christmas...
KFVS12
Man shot in the leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. The anniversary of the deadly Mayfield tornado is approaching. Man shot in the leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Christmas...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a Cape Girardeau hospital around 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, November 24 to talk to the victim.
KFVS12
Carbondale city leaders to use report findings as guide for gun violence prevention
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale city leaders say the findings in a new report will serve as a guide in combating gun violence. The Carbondale Gun Violence Needs Assessment Report was conducted by researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Work on the study began in March. According to the findings,...
KFVS12
Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking
Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot.
KFVS12
Fentanyl overdose leads deputies in McCracken County to make arrest
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One Fentanyl overdose case led to the discovery of a man overdosed on Fentanyl on Nov. 22. According to a press release, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of Mayfield Metropolis Road and found a young man who had overdosed on suspected Fentanyl.
KFVS12
Massac Co. Patriots win 2022 Vienna Classic ‘Turkey’ Tournament
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Massac County Patriots celebrated an undefeated championship victory in the 2022 Vienna Classic “Turkey” Tournament. According to a release from Vienna High School, Vienna, the host team, placed second in the tournament with a single upset from Massac. The All-Tournament Team included:. Isaac...
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded near Marston, Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered northwest of Marston early Monday morning, November 28. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded at 2:40 a.m. and centered 3 miles northwest of Marston. At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake. For more...
KFVS12
SEMO Football returns from Montana
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Football returned home Sunday afternoon from the First Round of the FCS Playoffs in Montana. The team landed safely at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The Redhawks season came to an end Saturday night following a 34-24 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. SEMO finishes the...
Comments / 0