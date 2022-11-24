2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Rio Rancho

The city of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Santa Fe

City of Santa Fe offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24-25 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Los Lunas

City of Santa Fe offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 22-23 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Albuquerque 2022

7-Eleven varies by location

CVS varies by location

Dollar General 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dollar Tree 8 a.m. 4 p.m. (hours might differ)

Whole Foods 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Smiths 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Walgreens Hours might differ

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Walmart

Target

Trader Joes

Costco

Dicks’s Sporting Goods

Home Depot

JCPenny

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Petco

TJ Maxx

