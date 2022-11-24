ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

By Aleli Elizondo
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico.

Albuquerque

  • Most City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.
  • The Solid Waste Department will not collect trash, recycling, or large items on Thursday. Residents who have trash pick-up on Thursdays are asked to put their trash and recycling out on Friday, Nov. 25, and Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday
  • The City Transit Department (ABQ Ride will not offer bus or Sun Van paratransit service on Thursday.
    • Operating on a modified Saturday schedule on Friday, Nov. 25
  • Community centers
  • Albuquerque International Sunport is open Thursday, Nov. 24 & Friday, Nov. 25
  • Albuquerque BioPark: Aquarium, Botanic Garden, Tingley Beach, & Zoo
    • Closed Thursday, Nov. 24
    • Open Friday. Nov. 25
  • Albuquerque Museum
    • Closed Thursday, Nov. 24
    • Open Friday, Nov. 25
  • Golf Courses
    • Open Nov. 24 & 25

Rio Rancho

The city of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Santa Fe

City of Santa Fe offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24-25 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Los Lunas

City of Santa Fe offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 22-23 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Albuquerque 2022

  • 7-Eleven varies by location
  • CVS varies by location
  • Dollar General 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Dollar Tree 8 a.m. 4 p.m. (hours might differ)
  • Whole Foods 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Smiths 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Walgreens Hours might differ

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

  • Walmart
  • Target
  • Trader Joes
  • Costco
  • Dicks’s Sporting Goods
  • Home Depot
  • JCPenny
  • Kohl’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Petco
  • TJ Maxx
