ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 3

Related
97X

This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin

Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Rash of illnesses among Wisconsin kids keeping caregivers home from work

​Kristin Murphey's 2-year-old daughter Emma has been home sick just about every other week since September. There have been colds, a full body rash, RSV with pneumonia and pneumonia without RSV. They've taken multiple trips to the pediatrician, and had one stint in the emergency department. All the while, Murphey...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Republican leaders to pursue ‘transformational tax changes’

Wisconsin’s top Republican leaders emphasized the potential for compromise in the coming legislative session as they pursue major tax changes and consider changes to school funding. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R – Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R – Oostburg) agreed during a lunch-time panel hosted by...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Two Green Bay businesses receive Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards

– Two Green Bay businesses were recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2022 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. The winners were announced on Nov. 15 — America Recycles Day — and are ranked at the top of a list of nonprofits, schools and local governments who demonstrate the state’s “strong commitment to waste reduction and recycling through their projects and initiatives, overall program, innovation or special events,” according to the DNR.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

The 2022 Election is over. Wisconsin turns to redistricting (again).

In the recent midterm election, Democrats won three of five statewide races, including two of the three most important, governor and attorney general. But using their newly gerrymandered maps in 2022, Republicans expanded their large majorities in the state legislature, securing a 2/3 supermajority in the state Senate, and falling two seats short in the Assembly.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close

HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season.  While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy