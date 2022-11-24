Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin
Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
nbc15.com
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. Vendors said they not only partake in the event to make a profit, but to build connections with fellow businesses around the state. “Something...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
wpr.org
Rash of illnesses among Wisconsin kids keeping caregivers home from work
Kristin Murphey's 2-year-old daughter Emma has been home sick just about every other week since September. There have been colds, a full body rash, RSV with pneumonia and pneumonia without RSV. They've taken multiple trips to the pediatrician, and had one stint in the emergency department. All the while, Murphey...
Wisconsin Man Flirts with Death after New Furnace Installation
A Wisconsin man had a close call with death after he had a new furnace manufactured by Rheem installed in his home. A few days after installation he described he felt like he was coming down something.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
CBS 58
Wisconsin woodworker makes 200 trucks for Ukrainian children this Christmas
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin man is one step closer to making Christas a little better for children in Ukraine. Woodworker Kale Kvistad has made 200 trucks for kids who were forced to flee their homes because of the war. During a recent doctor's appointment, Kale told his doctor...
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
Republican leaders to pursue ‘transformational tax changes’
Wisconsin’s top Republican leaders emphasized the potential for compromise in the coming legislative session as they pursue major tax changes and consider changes to school funding. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R – Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R – Oostburg) agreed during a lunch-time panel hosted by...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two Green Bay businesses receive Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards
– Two Green Bay businesses were recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2022 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. The winners were announced on Nov. 15 — America Recycles Day — and are ranked at the top of a list of nonprofits, schools and local governments who demonstrate the state’s “strong commitment to waste reduction and recycling through their projects and initiatives, overall program, innovation or special events,” according to the DNR.
WTIP
Snowmobile trail closure in Michigan by owner of Lutsen Mountains grabs attention on Minnesota’s North Shore
Cook County snowmobilers and others who enjoy riding trails along the North Shore are raising eyebrows over a choice to shut down a popular snowmobile route in Michigan earlier this year. The decision by Charles Skinner, the owner of Lutsen Mountains Resort and its parent company, Midwest Family Ski Resorts,...
nbc15.com
DNR now selling 2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday they are now selling 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes. Admission stickers and trail passes make for the perfect holiday present by offering anyone opportunities to enjoy nature, the DNR says. “From...
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Access to 60+ state parks, forests, & recreation areas across Wisconsin’: State park stickers, passes available now
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes are officially on sale. The Wisconsin DNR made the announcement on Wednesday, and the passes were eligible to buy on Friday, November 25. “We’re delighted to...
The 2022 Election is over. Wisconsin turns to redistricting (again).
In the recent midterm election, Democrats won three of five statewide races, including two of the three most important, governor and attorney general. But using their newly gerrymandered maps in 2022, Republicans expanded their large majorities in the state legislature, securing a 2/3 supermajority in the state Senate, and falling two seats short in the Assembly.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close
HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season. While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
Comments / 3