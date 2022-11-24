ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Here is today’s weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today’s forecast low temperature is 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it’ll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Diocese of Madison announces death of Bishop Paul J. Swain of Sioux Falls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Diocese of Madison announced Sunday that the Bishop Emeritus of Sioux Falls died Saturday. Bishop Paul J. Swain, 79, died in hospice care Saturday after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. Bishop Swain graduated with a Masters in Political Science from the University of...
Madison police continue to investigate fatal downtown shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are still investigating a shooting that left a man dead last week. Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison was shot and killed near the area of ​​Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive last Tuesday. Police said Riley was in an altercation with someone prior to the shooting and may have known the shooter. Police have not released any information about the shooter.
Lumberjacks use hot start to take down Madison

Six straight goals was the bounce the Muskegon Lumberjacks were looking for in the start of their weekend matchup with visiting Madison on Friday night. The Lumberjacks used a 4-0 lead in the first period and two early goals in the second to cruise past the Capitols with an 8-3 win at Mercy Health Arena.
