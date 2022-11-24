ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Holiday food insecurity rampant, here’s how you can help

By Lisa Balick
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McW0X_0jLryCCS00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With Thanksgiving approaching and a big focus on food, we are finding out that food insecurity is growing and the demand for help is climbing in our region.

KOIN 6 News checked in with the Marion Polk Food Share in Salem, a non-profit that distributes groceries to more than 100 organizations that give it out to individuals and families in the community.

Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Portland

Demand has skyrocketed this year by 40%, KOIN 6 News learned.

There have been more than 14,000 visits to local food pantries in the area last month alone and there is concern the need will grow in the coming months especially if the economy starts to struggle and food prices continue to climb.

Grocery store chains don’t donate most of the food here, instead, more of it comes from cash donations, food drive donations and local farms.

You can help by donating food staples like peanut butter, tuna, and cooking oil to food drives and can easily make cash donations online to Food Share and food banks in your area.

Volunteers are also always needed, not just on the holiday but on most other days as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
Channel 6000

Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy