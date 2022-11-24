ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran and ran and he ran so much that Green Bay couldn’t catch him as he raced his way into Philadelphia’s record book. Hurts outran the Packers and he eclipsed all the other fleet-footed Pro Bowl quarterbacks in Eagles’ history. Better...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

Skunk invades Browns stadium during victory over Bucs

CLEVELAND (AP) — It’s been another stinky season so far for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, it could have gotten a little smellier. A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The critter was initially spotted going up and down steps in a section of seats near the tunnel to the Browns locker room.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Miles Boykin, CB Josh Jackson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, RB Jaylen Warren, LB Robert Spillane, G Kendrick Green. INDIANAPOLIS: WR Keke Coutee, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, DE Khalid Kareem, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE Kwity Paye.
WTOP

Allen wants Saints focused more on execution than standings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As difficult as Dennis Allen’s first year as the Saints’ coach has been, New Orleans could climb right back into the NFC South race by winning its next game. Just don’t expect Allen to be touting that fact this week. While technically...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WTOP

Panthers’ Wilks building case to be full-time head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks is building a solid case to become the next full-time head coach of the Carolina Panthers. And he’s doing it his way. Wilks became the team’s interim head coach on Oct. 10, inheriting a team that was floundering at 1-4 under Matt Rhule. The Panthers have gone 3-4 since, including a 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTOP

Monday’s Transactions, Writethru

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Mike McCarthy bullpen coach, Marcus Jensen quality control coach, Mike Aldrete first base coach, Eric Martins third base coach, Darren Bush bench coach, Brad LaRosa and Elliot Diehl assistant athletic trainers. SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Dave Cameron senior director, player procurement, Patrick Hafner manager, major...
WTOP

Sports on TV for Tuesday, November 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Maryland at Louisville. ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Penn St. at Clemson. ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Syracuse at Illinois. 8:30 p.m. FS1 — Baylor at Marquette. 9 p.m. ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Georgia Tech at...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy