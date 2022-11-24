Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Construction in Poinsett County causes lane closures
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction has started in Poinsett County. The construction work will improve Highway 14 by performing asphalt milling, patching, and placement. First it will require temporary lane closures. Crews will reduce traffic to one-lane operations daily on Highway 14 between Highway 163 South and the L’Anguille...
Kait 8
Sharp County bridge work expected to be finished soon
SHARP/FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a structure at the Sharp and Fulton County line that will connect Hardy to the Nine Mile Ridge Community during flood season. Arkansas Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer, Bruce Street, explained that work began on the bridge in 2020 and work...
Kait 8
Crash forces lane closures on Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned dump truck has forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a portion of a road in the city. The Jonesboro Police Department said the crash happened Monday afternoon at the Harrisburg Road and Crowley’s Ridge Road intersection. If you travel in that part...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway for a time, but has been reopened. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County. At least one commercial vehicle was involved...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s Office accepting donations for toy drive
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is helping kids have a bright holiday season. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations for its toy drive. Sheriff Kevin Bell said through Dec. 15 there will be multiple locations in Pocahontas to drop off a donation.
Kait 8
Tornadoes, severe storms possible Tuesday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Region 8 are bracing for strong to severe storms that could bring possible tornadoes. Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said Monday morning that the greatest threat of severe weather will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. While we might see some showers and storms during the day,...
Kait 8
Nov. 28: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. As people head back to work and school, you will have nice weather to return to. Partly cloudy skies will prevail today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. All eyes are looking...
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
KATV
Christmas tree farms welcome Arkansans getting in the holiday spirit
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — With Thanksgiving behind them, many Arkansans are already preparing for Christmas. The essential annual activities include buying presents, hanging lights, and of course, getting a Christmas tree. The day following Thanksgiving is the day that tree farm owners anticipate all year--most popular day to buy...
Kait 8
PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time. The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Driver in fatal single-vehicle accident in White County identified by authorities
White County, Arkansas – Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash over the weekend that claimed the life of one man when a vehicle veered off the road and struck several trees. According to the Arkansas State Police, the crash occurred on Morris School Road in White County, which is...
Kait 8
Black Friday shoppers hunting for deals
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Black Friday caused many to flock to their favorite stores to bag deals. Some places had everything 50% off, and lines at some stores formed around 5 a.m. Black Friday is not what it used to be said by one Target employee. With all the same...
neareport.com
Several vehicle thefts reported over Thanksgiving weekend in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several people were victims of felony theft related to stolen vehicles as we rolled into the Thanksgiving weekend in Jonesboro. A report filed on Wednesday (November 23) stated that a black 2015 Kia Soul was stolen on November 18 from the 3300-block of East Nettleton Avenue.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 20 - 26:. 1. First United Methodist Church Jonesboro's disaffiliation denied. The vote is in for the First United Methodist Church Jonesboro’s disaffiliation agreement. After church leadership denied...
Kait 8
Shopping small, making a big impact
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The holiday season is here, and small business owners are hoping to cash in. Small business owners know the importance of shopping locally on Small Business Saturday. They say buying local puts money back into the community, rather than a big corporation. “It helps us reinvest...
onlyinark.com
9 Things to Do in Craighead County
Craighead County is located in northeast Arkansas and includes the cities of Jonesboro, Bono, Black Oak, Bay, Brookland, Cash, Caraway, Claunch, Egypt, Lake City and Monette. The county was created in 1859 and is unique because both Jonesboro and Lake City serve as county seats thanks to an 1883 act that created eastern and western judicial districts within the county.
KTLO
No injuries reported after unpermitted fire set to houses, cabins
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an unpermitted fire set by the owners of the property east of Mountain Home. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Northeast Lakeside Fire Chief Henry Porter, the owners were dozing some houses and cabins on their property. They reportedly decided to burn the structures, which is not permitted in Arkansas. No citations were issued from the fire.
Kait 8
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
Kait 8
City council candidate sues opponent over residency
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County judge will hear arguments in a lawsuit filed against a Jonesboro City Council candidate over his residency. City council Candidate, Janice Porter, is suing her opponent, Guy Pardew Jr. Porter claims that since Pardew failed to support his claims of residency in Ward...
Kait 8
‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on Nov. 22 they had closed the Highway 56 bridge between Ash Flat and Franklin in Izard County. “This bridge is being closed due to...
Comments / 2