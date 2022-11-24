Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis (calf) ruled out for Lakers Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was kicked in the calf Friday night, and on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has decided not to take any risks. He'll sit out versus Jakob Poeltl and Co., expect Damian Jones to now start at center.
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (calf) on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bryant will make his start for the Lakers after Anthony Davis was ruled out with a calf contusion. In 19.6 expected minutes, our models project Bryant to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Bryant's projection includes...
Cavs shift Robin Lopez back to bench Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers did not list Robin Lopez in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. The Cavaliers are working Isaac Okoro back into the starting lineup for Monday's game, with Evan Mobley taking over for Lopez at the 5. Lopez will work off of the bench tonight.
Blake Griffin to make third start for Boston Monday
The Boston Celtics will start Blake Griffin at center for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Griffin will make his third start as a member of the Celtics while Al Horford sits the game out with a back injury. Our models project Griffin, who has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel...
Rockets starting Alperen Sengun (groin) for inactive Bruno Fernando on Saturday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his 13th start this season after Bruno Fernando was held out for injury maintenance reasons. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Sengun's projection includes...
Jaylen Brown (neck) out Monday for Celtics' back-to-back
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is out Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown is dealing with some neck stiffness after scoring a season-high 36 points on Sunday, but hopefully the absence has more to do with maintenance on the second leg of a back-to-back against a weak opponent. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams figure to see additional minutes on Monday. There will also likely be an uptick in usage for Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart.
Joel Embiid (foot) still out for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is still dealing wtih his left mid-foot sprain, and as a result, the team has once again ruled him out of action to close out the weekend. Expect another start for Montrezl Harrell down low.
Cory Joseph (illness) questionable for Pistons on Sunday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Joseph is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Friday night's contest. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Allen Robinson (ankle) ruled out for Rams in Week 12
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll be held out due to an ankle injury. In his absence, expect more work for Ben Skowronek and Brandon Powell.
Terrence Ross (illness) won't return for Orlando Sunday night
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team is holding him out for the remainder of the second half versus a shorthanded 76ers team. Expect more minutes for R.J. Hampton and Caleb Houstan.
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) listed as questionable on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Herro is questionable on Sunday after playing recently with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes if Herro is ruled out. Herro's current projection includes 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (migraines) questionable for Tuesday
The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (migraines) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley III is a new addition to the Pistons' injury report, and is dealing with migraines. His status for Tuesday's game is up in the air. Bagley III is averaging 13.9 points,...
Clint Capela (dental pain) available for Hawks on Monday
Atlanta Hawks forward Clint Capela will play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Capela missed one game due to dental pain. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been cleared to play. Expect him to also start, which would send Onyeka Okongwu back to a bench role.
Maxi Kleber (back) available for Mavericks Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Kleber was originally listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's making his return to the court Saturday after missing four straight due to a low back strain. Our models project Kleber for...
Mo Bamba (back) will not return for Magic on Sunday
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bamba is dealing with back spasms, and as a result, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the second half. Expect more minutes for Moe Wagner. Before exiting, Bamba had...
Jayson Tatum (ankle) back in starting five for Celtics Monday
Jayson Tatum (ankle) will start for the Boston Celtics in Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum missed yesterday's game against the Wizards with an ankle injury, but is back in the starting five for tonight's tilt with the Hornets. Our models project Tatum for 29.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and...
Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
Nets' Seth Curry expected to play regular minutes Monday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not expected to be limited on Monday versus the Orlando Magic, per interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. Vaughn said the Nets will monitor Curry's minutes, but the veteran guard is good to go for a full workload in his first back-to-back of the season. On Sunday, Curry scored a season-best 29 points on 11-of-15 field goals and 7-of-10 3-pointers.
Naji Marshall (illness) ruled out Monday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall will not play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Marshall was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, the team has ruled him out of action to kick off the new week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return, but it's not expected to be a long-term ailment.
