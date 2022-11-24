ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Conway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
CONWAY, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
SEARCY, AR
THV11

One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE

