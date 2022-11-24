Read full article on original website
Investigation into the robbery of a jewelry store in Little Rock currently underway
Little Rock, Arkansas – The smash-and-grab robbery that occurred on Friday night at Park Plaza Mall is now under investigation by the Little Rock Police Department. Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to Zale’s jewelry store at around 8:34 p.m. on November 25 to a report of a theft.
Onboard assault diverts flight to Little Rock airport
A Southwest flight was diverted to Clinton National after an onboard assault occurred. One person is in custody and will likely face federal charges.
Little Rock police searching for suspects in Zales robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. releases statement on shooting of city employee
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Friday afternoon after a city employee was shot earlier this morning.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Conway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
LRPD investigating jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are investigating a smash-and-grab style theft at Park Plaza Mall Friday night.
MEMS renames street to honor the one-year anniversary of employee who lost his life on the job
It has been one year since Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services lost one of their own while on the job.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says he is praying for a full recovery of the city employee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock announced on Friday that Little Rock Police Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street. At 10:18 a.m. officers arrived on the scene and discovered that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Driver in fatal single-vehicle accident in White County identified by authorities
White County, Arkansas – Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash over the weekend that claimed the life of one man when a vehicle veered off the road and struck several trees. According to the Arkansas State Police, the crash occurred on Morris School Road in White County, which is...
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
Southwest Airlines passenger jailed after assaulting a fellow passenger mid-flight
Southwest Airlines passenger is locked up in Little Rock where his flight was diverted after another passenger was assaulted mid-flight. The accused passenger was quickly taken into custody upon landing
Suspect, victim identified in North Little Rock deadly shooting on Palm Street
North Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Monday deadly shooting on North Palm Street, along with a possible suspect.
Pulaski County to build ‘tiny house’ village to address chronic homelessness
Pulaski County will fund the construction of a community village intended for chronically homeless people in the area. The project's first phase should be completed by the end of next year, according to the county judge
One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
Families spend Thanksgiving without loved ones during Little Rock’s deadliest year
What should be a day of gratitude has been a day of grief for 75 different families in Little Rock.
WATCH: Masked suspect steals handgun from central Arkansas gun shop. Do you recognize him?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a handgun from a local gun shop. According to police, the masked shoplifter stole the weapon from Don's Weaponry and Shooter's Gallery on Nov. 12. If you can...
Central Arkansas father wakes up after being pronounced dead
A central Arkansas family has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season after their dad woke up after being pronounced dead.
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
