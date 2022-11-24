New money, same problem: Hope House one of multiple shelters fearing closure due to limited funding

The Colfax Downtown Association has received a large grant from the State of Washington to attract new restaurants downtown and create a business incubator. Washington State Department of Commerce has given the association a roughly 2.3 million dollar grant. CDA Executive Director Whitney Bond says the money will be used to buy the building at 203 North Main Street right across from the PNW office. The association plans to use the money to buy the building and remodel the space for restaurants and offices. The ground floor would house two restaurants with the upper floors providing space for a business incubator. The grant will be used to buy a kitchen for the restaurants and pay for consultants to assist start-up businesses.

