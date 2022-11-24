New money, same problem: Hope House one of multiple shelters fearing closure due to limited funding

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council to consider capping 3rd-party food delivery fees
SPOKANE, Wash. – Changes could be coming to the way food delivery platforms can charge fees to restaurants. The Spokane City Council will consider a law at its Monday legislative meeting that would cap the amount those services can charge restaurants to 15% of the total cost of the meal.
You have one week to finish yard cleanup in Spokane before winter season
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are a curbside yard and food waste customer in Spokane, you have one week to finish yard clean up before the City suspends collection services for the winter months. Spokane uses a solid waste system with the option to pick up your yard waste and food scraps at the curb of your home. If you...
KHQ Right Now
'We are in winter operations mode:' City spokesperson gives insight on snowplow priorities
SPOKANE, Wash. - A spokesperson for the City of Spokane is confident the city is hard at work plowing roadways during this week’s winter storm. “We are in winter operations mode,” City Spokesperson Kirstin Davis said. Since midnight on Monday, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said troopers responded to...
KHQ Right Now
'It's just part of Spokane:' Local family business happy to shovel away snow for those walking by
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of people across the region woke up to a snowy Monday, as the mid-week winter storm came earlier than expected. “It’s just part of Spokane,” Darrin Wittkopp said. Wittkopp’s family has owned the local business, Music City, on Monroe and Sinto in Spokane since...
pullmanradio.com
Colfax Downtown Association Receives Nearly 2.3 Million Dollar Grant To Buy Building For Restaurants & Business Incubator
The Colfax Downtown Association has received a large grant from the State of Washington to attract new restaurants downtown and create a business incubator. Washington State Department of Commerce has given the association a roughly 2.3 million dollar grant. CDA Executive Director Whitney Bond says the money will be used to buy the building at 203 North Main Street right across from the PNW office. The association plans to use the money to buy the building and remodel the space for restaurants and offices. The ground floor would house two restaurants with the upper floors providing space for a business incubator. The grant will be used to buy a kitchen for the restaurants and pay for consultants to assist start-up businesses.
Spokane ponders expansion of tenant rights
(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is poised to adopt new regulations for landlords at Monday’s meeting, but two members don’t believe the local government is entitled to being too involved in the rental housing business. “This has the potential to run smaller landlords out...
spokanepublicradio.org
As cultural winds shift for some libraries, CDA Library plans third book giveaway
For the third year in a row, Coeur d’Alene’s public library will mount a holiday book giveaway inspired by an Icelandic tradition. Jolabokaflod is scheduled to take place from December 12 to 23. The word means “yuletide book flood.” Last year’s Jolabokaflod at the Coeur d’Alene Library was...
dailyfly.com
Spokane to Award Grants, First-Time Homebuyer Assistance to Aid in Pandemic Recovery
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane invites businesses and nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $45,000 to offset revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city also welcomes nonprofit financial institutions to submit proposals about how federal stimulus funds could aid first-time homebuyers on lower incomes.
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
Riverfront Park Trail of Lights running through end of year
SPOKANE, Wash.— The Holiday cheer keeps on coming in Spokane! Saturday night, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony lit up Riverfront Park near the Numerica Skate Ribbon. Starting Saturday, you can also enjoy a walk through a Winter Wonderland and experience the holiday lights this holiday season. Riverfront Park on Howard Street is hosting the Riverfront Trail of Lights. The Riverfront...
KHQ Right Now
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
FOX 28 Spokane
Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
KREM
KREM Christmas at the MAC 2022 | How to register
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 and the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (The MAC) have teamed up to host KREM Christmas at the MAC. It's a celebration of lights, literacy, and history. This year, we are offering a free tour of the historic Campbell House (on the MAC...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
KHQ Right Now
Power restored to 3,758 Avista customers in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage. Avista did not share what caused the outage. Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m. More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not yet...
'Please come to Spokane': Spokane sheriff issues invitation to governor
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has invited Gov. Jay Inslee to eastern Washington for a meeting with local government leaders; Knezovich wants a productive conversation on how to quickly and efficiently disband a large homeless camp on state land. “Governor, I’m asking you: Please come...
Numerica Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes place in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park is packed with people as the City of Spokane gets ready for the Christmas season. People are getting into the Christmas spirit at the Numerica Tree Lighting Celebration. The celebration started at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon with people of all ages coming together to celebrate the Christmas season near the Numerica Skate Ribbon. The tree...
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Spokane?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
KHQ Right Now
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
Comments / 0