Smart dishes 15, scores 22, Celtics crush Hornets 140-105
Jayson Tatum scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics jumped to a 27-point, first-quarter lead and beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105
BREAKING: LeBron James' Injury Status In Pacers-Lakers Game
LeBron James went to the locker room with an injury during Monday's game.
Siakam scores 18 in return, Raptors beat Cavaliers 100-88
Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return from injury, O
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
Durant scores 45, carries Nets to 109-102 win over Magic
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night that got them back to .500. Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39 minutes on the second night of back-to-back games. The 12-time All-Star went through his pregame routine and had no clue he was due for his biggest scoring outburst of the season. “You really don’t know. I really don’t know,” Durant said. “I’ve had games where I shot incredible in warmups and had the worst shooting night that night. Mainly, if my mind is in the right place coming into the game, as far as following the game plan, I feel like that’s when I had solid games.”
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient in 27-point effort
Booker accumulated 27 points (8-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. While Booker extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to seven games, he didn't have a good shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. However, he went 10-for-11 from the charity stripe and enjoyed a strong game on the boards, recording a season-high 11 rebounds. Booker also made his fantasy managers happy with seven assists, so the strong all-around stat line largely makes up for the shooting inefficiency. The star guard can be relied upon to pour in points even when not entirely sharp, as he ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.1 points per contest on the season.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday
Ayton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. Ayton led Phoenix in scoring in the victory, combining with Devin Booker (27 points) to register nearly half of the team's point total. Even more impressively, the big man tied a career high with 21 rebounds and recorded the third 20-20 performance of his career. Ayton also swatted two shots, marking the first time this season that he's notched multiple blocks in consecutive contests. Over his past two games, Ayton has been superb with averages of 28.5 points, 16.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocked shots.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency
Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Minimal role as other WRs shine
Mims caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. Mims' only catch led to points, as he gained 11 yards on 3rd and 13 to get the Jets in range for a 57-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal just before halftime. New York took a 17-10 lead into the locker room, then put the game away with 14 unanswered points in the second half. Fellow wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore combined for three touchdowns in Mike White's season debut under center, while Mims didn't make much of an impact, suggesting benched quarterback Zach Wilson may not have been the reason for Mims' lack of production to date.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Struggles continue in Week 12 loss
Wilson completed 19 of 35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers. He added eight yards on two rushing attempts and lost a fumble. Wilson's struggles continued in the first half, as he threw for only 53 yards and fumbled just outside the red zone en route to a 10-3 halftime deficit. Things didn't get much better after halftime outside of a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie Brandon Johnson late in the fourth. Wilson's underwhelming play is the primary reason for Denver's ugly 3-8 record heading into a Week 13 trip to Baltimore.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Andrew Booth: Undergoing knee surgery Monday
Booth will undergo a procedure on his knee Monday, the significance of which won't be determined until post-surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The surgeon needs to be able to access the knee before determining what specific procedure Booth will undergo, potentially ending his season after he popped up on the injury report in Week 12. The rookie made 12 tackles over the last two weeks prior to being absent Thursday and Kris Boyd will likely see a slight uptick in usage moving forward in Booth's absence.
CBS Sports
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Missing practice Monday
Shakir (illness) did not participate at practice Monday ahead of Thursday's game at New England, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Shakir saw his second highest snap share of the season in Buffalo's win at Detroit on Thanksgiving, but he'll now have to recover from an illness in order to suit up again in Week 13. The rookie fifth-rounder hasn't recorded a reception since Week 10, but he's returned a promising 7.9 yards per target through seven games this season.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Costly pick in loss
Mariota completed 15 of 25 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Commanders. He added six rushes for 49 yards. From a fantasy perspective, Mariota performed as expected thanks to work with his legs, as he's now topped 40 rushing yards in five of his last eight games. He also tossed a four-yard touchdown pass on a misdirection play midway through the second quarter. However, Mariota's performance left plenty to be desired, as he averaged only 7.0 yards per attempt and also threw an interception at the Commnanders' goal line with just over a minute remaining in the contest. Despite the uninspiring performance, Mariota is likely to remain Atlanta's starting quarterback so long as the team remains in playoff contention.
