WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Alley-Oop to Jordan Geronimo Against Little Rock
Jalen Hood-Schifino led the fast break for Indiana, throwing an alley-oop to Jordan Geronimo for a slam dunk.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jordan Geronimo can really get up.
Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino caught a pass in transition and took one dribble before throwing the ball toward the rim. At first, the pass looked like it might be out of reach for Geronimo, but it wouldn't be wise to question his athleticism.
Geronimo leapt through the air and slammed home the alley-oop to get the Assembly Hall crowd on its feet. This dunk gave Indiana a 20-11 lead midway through the first half of Wednesday's game against Little Rock.
To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and Little Rock at Assembly Hall, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.
Indiana is off for Thanksgiving, but the Hoosiers have a quick turnaround on Friday against Jackson State at 12:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jackson State is off to an 0-3 start and plays at Michigan on Wednesday.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- MALIK RENEAU EURO STEP: Indiana freshman forward Malik Reneau showed off some smooth footwork in transition on Wednesday night against Little Rock. CLICK HERE
- LIVE BLOG: Indiana is back in action at Assembly Hall of Wednesday night, taking on Little Rock in the second game of the Hoosier Classic. Welcome to our live blog straight from press row, with news and views, plus highlights and opinion. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana hosts Little Rock in the Hoosier Classic on Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: The Hoosiers, who have won and covered in all four games so far, are heavy favorites over Little Rock. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: Little Rock coach Darrell Walker has a connection to Indiana coach Mike Woodson as well. He was on Woodson's staff when he was the head coach of the NBA's New York Knicks. They'll oppose each other when the Hoosiers take on Trojans Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE
Comments / 0