ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This T.Rex Skeleton Might Have Sold for $20 Million. Here’s Why Christie’s Cancelled the Auction.

By Karen K. Ho for ARTnews
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPvXb_0jLrx9bJ00

Christie’s has withdrawn the sale of a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton planned for auction in Hong Kong over concerns over how many of its bones are replicas, along with copyright concerns from a notable fossil company.

The auction for the T. rex nicknamed “Shen,” which was scheduled for November 30, was expected to fetch $15 million to $20 million. However, the lot was withdrawn after questions were sent to Christie’s from the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research fossil company about similarities between Shen’s bones and those of another high-profile T. rex skeleton sold by the auction house in 2020.

When Christie’s auctioned off the T. rex “Stan” for a record $31.8 million in 2020, Black Hills retained intellectual property rights. The legal agreement allowed the company to continue to sell approximately 100 painted casts of the skeleton made of polyurethane for $120,000, including to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

The president of Black Hills, Peter Larson, told the New York Times Sunday that he noticed Shen’s skull looked similar to Stan’s skull after seeing photos, including unique details like holes in the lower left jaw.

“They’re using Stan to sell a dinosaur that’s not Stan,” Mr. Larson said shortly before the Christie’s auction was withdrawn Sunday. “It’s very misleading.”

Larson said he was concerned the buyer of Shen would then would have the right to produce and sell their own skeleton replicas. A line in the news release about Shen said it was being “auctioned with full rights and all soft assets relating to it”.

Christie’s later added notes to the online description of Shen about the source of its replica bones being created and purchased by Black Hills Institute. The changes were made after the fossil company’s lawyer, Luke Santangelo, contacted the auction house in the fall with concerns about the lack of disclosure that the specimen being sold included casts of Stan’s bones.

It is normal for dinosaur skeletons to be incomplete and require casts or reconstructions of other skeletons to make up for missing or damaged original bones.

Fossil auction sales like Stan have become increasingly popular and lucrative. In May of this year, Christie’s sold the remains of a Deinonychus antirrhopus raptor—the kind made popular in the blockbuster movie Jurassic Park —for $12.4 million. However, there are growing concerns from some paleontologists that sales like the one Christie’s planned for Hong Kong could continue to make scientifically important natural history specimens privately owned and inaccessible to researchers.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

Marilyn Monroe’s Makeup, Dresses and Other Personal Items Are Heading to Auction in December

Fans of the late Marilyn Monroe now have a chance to own some of her treasured possessions.  Julien’s Auctions is teaming up with vintage movie network TCM for the ‘Icons & Idols Hollywood’ auction starting next month. The sale will include 175 lots, including some of Monroe’s personal belongings. One of the top lots is a handwritten letter from a man named Charles Stanley Gifford, who DNA testing later proved to be Monroe’s estranged father. It was written to the actress while she was in the hospital. The Hollywood icon—whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson—reportedly did not have a relationship...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

Secure the Bag? Christie’s Next Online Auction Will Offer Several Rare Hermès Birkins and Kellys

If there’s a handbag collector on your holiday shopping list, Christie’s next auction couldn’t be better timed.This week, the New York-based house unveiled the lots it’ll offer in an online sale it’s holding in conjunction with its upcoming Luxury Week auctions. The sale, entitled “Handbags Online: The New York Edit,” will feature over 250 bags from brands including Hermès, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Among the top lots are numerous Hermès grails, including a Kelly made from the French house’s coveted Himalayan crocodile skin with 18-carat white gold and diamond hardware, a red crocodile Birkin and a mini Fuschia ostrich Kelly....
Robb Report

A Pocket Watch That Almost Sank With the ‘Titanic’ Just Sold for Over $100,000 at Auction

A gilded pocket watch that survived the sinking of RMS Titanic against all odds has just sold for six figures at auction. The timepiece in question belonged to postal clerk Oscar Scott Woody, who was working aboard the passenger liner when it struck that fateful iceberg on April 14, 1912. In fact, the watch is actually frozen at the time he went into the cold North Atlantic with more than 1,500 other ill-fated passengers. Woody’s body was recovered from the ocean 10 days later, and his waterlogged pocket watch was returned to his wife Leila the following month. Some 110 years on,...
Robb Report

‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum

Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms.   On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Robb Report

Airbnb’s Billionaire CEO Has Listed a Room in His Own San Francisco Home for Short-Term Stays

Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky is giving you a chance to sleep where the vacation rental company began. The billionaire has listed a “thoughtfully designed suite” inside his own San Francisco abode for weekend getaways in an effort to drive more luxury homeowners to become hosts on the platform. “You’ll spend time with me and Sophie, my golden retriever, as I share stories from the early days—or you can relax in your suite, decorated with some of my favorite pieces of Airbnb history,” Chesky writes on the listing.  With panoramic views of the local Castro neighborhood, the corner bedroom includes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Watch: F1 Champ Fernando Alonso Cruised on Sunreef’s Electric Catamaran Before Getting His Own

Fernando Alonso is turning into a real Sunreef Guy. The two-time Formula 1 champion recently tested out the all-electric Sunreef 80 Eco sail catamaran over a summer holiday in Mykonos ahead of receiving his own power cat from the Polish yard. The motorsport legend signed the build contract for his custom 60 Sunreef Power Eco last September but decided to take the bigger model on vacation while awaiting delivery. The 40-year-old racer says Sunreef was an “easy choice” because it combines luxury and sustainability like no other shipyard. The Eco range, for instance, features solar-powered multihulls that can sail the world sans...
Robb Report

Watch: This YouTuber Gave Away a $2.5 Million Private Jet as Part of a Bizarre Challenge

How far would you go for a free private jet? This question was the foundation of MrBeast’s latest video challenge. The minted American YouTuber, who is known for his elaborate stunts and insane giveaways, has gifted his $2.5 million aircraft to the winner of a rather bizarre game of endurance. For the challenge, MrBeast gathered 11 social-media stars at London Southend Airport and asked them to hold their hands on the jet for as long as possible. The winner would get to keep the plane on the condition that they donated it to someone who needed it more than they did. Although...
Robb Report

Pininfarina’s All-Electric Battista Hypercar Just Became the World’s Fastest Street-Legal Vehicle

The Pininfarina Battista may have only just gone into production, but it’s already setting records. The famed Italian coachbuilder just announced that its debut battery-powered hypercar is the world’s fastest accelerating car. It’s not just the fastest accelerating electric vehicle, but the fastest accelerating road-legal vehicle period. Pininfarina trumpeted the Battista’s record as the EV made its United Arab Emirates debut at the Dubai Autodrome on Monday. Thanks to the hypercar’s unique launch control system, the car was able to rocket from zero-to-60 mph in just 1.79 seconds, according to a press release. That breaks the previous record of 1.86 seconds, which...
Robb Report

This Whisper-Quiet 13-Foot Electric Tender Can Hit 20 Knots at Full Tilt

A revolutionary electric yacht deserves an equally avant-garde tender. So concluded Silent Yachts. The Austrian-based builder, known for crafting futuristic solar-powered catamarans and speedboats, has just unveiled an innovative electric tender to complement zero-emission motherships. Of course, it can also be used as a fun electric runabout or as a tender for a traditional yacht. Crafted from carbon fiber, the new Silent Tender 400 is light, fast and whisper quiet. The sporty 13-footer carries on Silent’s unmistakable DNA with angular, contemporary lines, distinctive bullwarks and the signature black and white colorway. The yard says it is built to the same high standards...
Robb Report

Gucci’s Alessandro Michele Is Leaving the Brand, and the Market Can’t Decide How It Feels

A big change is afoot at Gucci, and investors don’t know what to think. On Wednesday, the Italian fashion house confirmed speculation that its creative director Alessandro Michele would leave the brand, which he had helmed since 2015. A day earlier, a Women’s Wear Daily report revealed tensions between Michele and the senior management at Kering, Gucci’s parent company. An anonymous source told WWD that Michele “was asked to initiate a strong design shift” but did not meet the request. Another source said Kering’s chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault is looking at a change of pace for the group’s biggest label. The...
Robb Report

Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin 3-Star Restaurant in London Got Shut Down by Climate Activists This Weekend

Over the past few months, climate activists have been making the news for targeting great works of art with various food items. Now they’re making a statement by impacting the culinary industry itself. This weekend, members of the group Animal Rebellion shut down the Michelin three-star Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, The Guardian reported. On Saturday, they entered the space around 6 pm local time, sat down at reserved tables and pulled out mock menus outlining the environmental costs of foods on the restaurant’s menu, such as steak and veal. The move was meant to draw attention to the inequality that fine-dining...
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a Luxe $45 Million Florida Penthouse Perched 600 Feet Above the Atlantic

Acqualina Resort and Residences is the kind of place families visit once and quickly find themselves returning to year after year. Set on a prime Atlantic-front plot in Sunny Isles, Fla.—30 minutes north of Miami—the property is kid-friendly, amenity-rich and safe. Which is why so many Acqualina vacationers have chosen to purchase accommodations there: first in the resort itself (that has long had units for sale); then in the condo-only Residences at The Mansions; and now at the newly completed Estates at Acqualina, which has finally opened its doors. Featuring the only lobby in the US designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld,...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This 1995 Ferrari F50 Has Driven Just 650 Miles. It Could Fetch up to $6.5 Million at Auction.

The Ferrari F50 may be over a quarter-century old at this point, but there are still some mint condition examples out there. One such supercar will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s as part its Miami sale next month. The 1995 F50 hasn’t just been wonderfully maintained in the 27 years since it rolled off the line, it’s also barely been driven, totaling just 625 miles over that time. The Prancing Horse entrusted Pininfarina with the unenviable task of designing the follow-up to the boundary-pushing F40. As difficult as that may have been, the supercar released to celebrate the marque’s first 50...
Robb Report

This Massive $25 Million Condo Is Housed Inside One of Celebrities’ Favorite NYC Buildings

In the heart of New York City’s trendy Meatpacking District, this $25 million architecturally fabulous residence ticks several boxes. The full-floor residence has 15 rooms, 5,500 square feet of space and ultra-luxe craftsmanship and materials for discerning buyers. There are few homes in the city with this level of detail. Residence No. 6 at 66 Ninth Avenue, a celebrity-loved building that Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Glenn Beck, Jason Reitman and Molly Shannon once called home, is one of the most exquisite residences in the building. The picture-perfect building has also been the backdrop for magazine editorials, like Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s 2019...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This Future-Proof 253-Foot Superyacht Concept Was Made to Run on Diesel, Hydrogen or Biofuels

A yacht named “happiness” seems like a smart way to gain the attention of world-weary owners. Meaning joy or happiness in Swedish, Lycka is a 253-foot design collaboration between Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) and German builder Nobiskrug. The concept could be quite a paradigm shift for yacht design if an owner eventually picks it up. The open-plan layouts, sprawling spa, asymmetric owner’s suite and the option for futuristic propulsion all make up for quite a sea change. The yacht isn’t quite as far out there as it might look, since Lycka is based on one of Nobiskrug’s existing platforms so...
Robb Report

This New Aston Martin Mega-Mansion in Tokyo Showcases Supercars Like Living Room Artwork

Last year, Aston Martin revealed its first private residential estate—a modernist masterpiece in New York’s Hudson Valley. Now the British carmaker is taking its real-estate portfolio overseas with a mega-mansion in Japan.  Located in the Omotesando area of Tokyo’s upscale Minami Aoyama district, № 001 Minami Aoyama is an architectural collaboration between the marque and Japanese luxury concierge Vibroa. The four-story townhouse, which is slated for completion in November 2023, has already been sold to a private buyer and marks the brand’s first home design in Asia. Aston Martin will work with a local architect for the exterior and is also responsible for the...
Robb Report

This New Superyacht Has a Beautiful Aft Deck That Can Expand to Nearly 1,100 Square Feet

AB Yachts is bringing the beach to the back of its newest superyacht model. Designed in honor of the Italian yard’s 30th anniversary, the aptly named AB 120 Beach features a beautiful aft deck that allows seafarers to connect seamlessly with the sea. The expandable wooden platform is fitted with two hydraulically operated wings that open to create a space of nearly 1,110 square feet—bigger than most New York City apartments. What’s more, there’s nothing breaking up the flow between the interior living quarters and the aft. Instead, the main salon flows straight to the water’s edge. The beach isn’t the vessel’s...
Robb Report

For $1.5 Million, This Distiller Will Fly You to Colombia to Mix Your Own Bottle of Rum

We’ve all got to set goals in our lives, right? For some of us it’s losing a few pounds or reading more, but for Colombian luxury rum brand Dictador it’s selling $1 billion worth of ultra-exclusive bottles. But don’t worry, the distillery has a plan for this. Dictador recently announced the launch of the new M-City Golden Cities series, an invitation-only experience that will allow lucky members to travel to the distillery to create their own blend of extremely rare rum. To be counted among this lofty group, according to the press release you need to be one of “the elite...
Robb Report

This Spacious 65-Foot Yacht Has the Same Interior Volume as Its Longer Sistership. Here’s How.

The crowded mid-sized motoryacht market is a famously tough one for a boat to make its name in. And that goes double when a vessel is the smallest model a builder offers. But in the case of CL Yachts’ new CLB65, the baby of the bunch is able to draw from its larger sisterships for inspiration, and also offer some fresh features that help it carve out a singular niche. We had a chance to tour the 65-footer at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. At 64-feet, 6-inches, the CLB65 might easily be a crewed vessel, but it is clear from...
Robb Report

U-Boat Worx Just Gave Its Super Sub a Design Overhaul—and 25% More Speed

The U-Boat Worx Super Sub may not have launched yet, but it has already received a significant upgrade. The Dutch company has just unveiled a redesigned version of its three-person submersible. The new look isn’t just for aesthetic purposes, either—it improves the watercraft’s performance dramatically. U-Boat Worx worked on the Super Sub redesign with Maritime Research Institute Netherlands. Thanks in no small part to the latter’s specialty in computational flow dynamics, the watercraft now sports a much more streamlined shape, with elements like its side fins smoothed out and better integrated into the rest of the body. After the modifications, the battery-powered...
Robb Report

Robb Report

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy