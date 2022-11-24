(ABC 6 News) – There is Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and Monday is the grand finale of one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, Cyber Monday. Imagine a place where you can shop online and support local businesses, it exists and it’s called Shop Iowa. It started in March 2020 when physical retail doors were shut because of the pandemic. The State of Iowa found a majority of Iowa business owners were not selling online, so Shop Iowa was created.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO