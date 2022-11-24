Read full article on original website
Mixed feelings for shoppers and workers on Cyber Monday
(ABC 6 News) – There is Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and Monday is the grand finale of one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, Cyber Monday. Imagine a place where you can shop online and support local businesses, it exists and it’s called Shop Iowa. It started in March 2020 when physical retail doors were shut because of the pandemic. The State of Iowa found a majority of Iowa business owners were not selling online, so Shop Iowa was created.
Snow and wind give us trouble
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for part of our area. Generally, areas along and north of a line from Mason City to Rochester are included on the advisory through Tuesday evening. Snow is expected to fall through the day on Tuesday. The onset will include a brief period...
Over 100 Canada geese, mallards found dead on Waseca lake; tests negative for avian flu
(ABC 6 News) – Lab tests on over 100 waterfowl that were found dead at a Waseca lake have tested negative for avian influenza, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife. The MnDNR said on Sunday, Nov. 20, Conservation Officers and Wildlife staff...
Kids tell us what they want for Christmas before meeting Santa
(ABC 6 News) – Kids of all ages flocked to the Peace Plaza on Saturday to meet Jolly Old St. Nick. After Rochester Fire Department saved him from a rooftop, Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by Peace Plaza to gives kids a taste of their works shop, read stories and of course hear what they want for Christmas.
Senior pedestrian injured in crosswalk crash
(ABC 6 News) – An 81-year-old man sustained serious injuries after a crosswalk crash Wednesday afternoon. At about 4:26 p.m. Nov. 23, Rochester police responded to N Broadway and 14th Street, where a 37-year-old man in a pickup truck had struck the older man. According to the driver and...
Meet the new owner of Book Review
(ABC 6 News) – Book worms, comic book readers, card collectors and board game enthusiasts got an early Christmas present this year. Book review held a soft opening on Saturday to give new and long time customers a chance to visit the store for the first time in almost 5 months.
Rochester woman witnesses daylight catalytic converter theft
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a brazen catalytic converter theft from a Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, the Rochester Police Department received a call from a woman who heard the sound of a saw after pulling into the parking lot of Walmart North at about 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
3 of 4 weekend DWIs arrested at more than twice legal limit, including Rochester man
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported four DWI arrests over the holiday weekend, plus two “partial” DWIs who were arrested but tested under the legal limit later in custody. Of those four DWI arrests, three blew a BAC over twice the legal...
Lakeville man charged with murder for fatal Bloomington restaurant shooting
(KSTP) – A Lakeville man has been formally charged for last week’s deadly shooting at a Bloomington strip mall. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged by warrant with one count of second-degree murder and another charge of attempted second-degree murder. He remains in custody in Kay County, Oklahoma, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
Pine Island woman arrested after allegedly blowing 3.5 times legal BAC, strangling Kasson dog
(ABC 6 News) – A Pine Island woman faces burglary, DWI, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals charges after allegedly invading a Kasson home. Chrystal Marie Ondler, 39, allegedly drove to a house on the 100 block of 8th Avenue NE, Kasson, walked into the garage, and attempted to strangle the homeowner’s dog.
Austin man to be tried for rape
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is scheduled to be tried for rape in January of 2023. Spencer Glen Merchant, 22, appeared in Mower County Court Monday on one charge of felony 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration. Merchant was arrested on the charge Nov. 11, after a...
Chatfield, St. Charles girls basketball get dominant wins at Thanksgiving invitational
(ABC 6 News) — It seemed like a night of one-upmanship for Chatfield and St. Charles. Although the rival schools did not play each other, they dominated their respective opponents Friday night at St. Charles’ Thanksgiving Invitational. Chatfield (SR) Anna Kivimagi scored a game-high 22 points in Chatfield’s 63-31 win vs. Lanesboro. (JR) Makadyn Gust scored a game-high 25 points in St. Charles’ 67-33 victory over Southland.
Hayfield’s Pack duo ready for the last dance of sharing a basketball court together
(ABC 6 News) — Hayfield boys basketball head coach Chris Pack has been coaching his son Ethan for ten years. With Ethan a senior now, it will be the last season he gets to be his head coach. The two look to win the state championship for the third year in a row.
