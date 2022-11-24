COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year when we see lots of leaves on lawns across the area. Experts suggest recycling them instead of throwing them away. “These leaves that fall on your landscape have about 75% of the nutrients that that tree took up during the year, so as you put fertilizer out and you’re growing out your lawn and your trees, a lot of your nutrients are going into these leaves,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO