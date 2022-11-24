ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Texas A&M fires OC Darrell Dickey

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M released the following statement: “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”. Dickey arrived in Aggieland in January 2018 as the offensive coordinator. Prior to this season, he was moved...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

L.J. Johnson enters transfer portal

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Redshirt freshman running back L.J. Johnson announced he is entering the transfer portal. Johnson played in six games this season and recorded a couple of touchdowns (one against Miami and one against Mississippi State). But he didn’t see a lot of playing time behind Devon Achane, Amari Daniels, and Le’Veon Moss. Johnson finished the season with 10 carries for 39 yards.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers

Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Pairing Earns All-SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth earned Southeastern Conference honors, announced by the league office Sunday afternoon. These awards were voted on by head coaches throughout the SEC and were based on the athletes’ regular season performance. Lednicky was named to the All-SEC...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Gameday: LSU vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5 - 6 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against LSU on Nov. 26, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball Falls to Rice, 66-58

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Career-high scoring efforts by Janiah Barker and Jada Malone were not enough as the Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost Sunday afternoon’s game to the Rice Owls, 66-58, inside Reed Arena. Barker recorded her first career double-double with 19 points and a career-best...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Franklin’s Bryson Washington named Mr. Texas Football semifinalist

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas football and the tax act Texas bowl announced their 25 semifinalists for the Mr. Texas football high school player of the year. Among those semifinalists is Franklin star running back Bryson Washington. The senior says he wouldn’t have his success without his...
FRANKLIN, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball to Host Undefeated Rice on Sunday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to take on Rice at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Aggies (4-1) were led by Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty who both recorded 11 points and six rebounds in the 67-46 victory over Texas State on Wednesday. The Bobcats were averaging 87.0 points heading into the bout, but A&M’s stifling defense held them just over 40 points below their season mark. A&M forced Texas State to shoot 28.6% from the field and 16.7% from beyond the arc.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Franklin rolls with 53-18 win over Hitchcock

SHENANDOAH, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin won its 29th straight game and will face Columbus in the Regional finals next week. It will be Franklin’s third straight state quarterfinal appearance and eighth in school history. On the second snap of the game, Bryson Washington charged down the right sideline for...
HITCHCOCK, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Recycling fall leaves

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year when we see lots of leaves on lawns across the area. Experts suggest recycling them instead of throwing them away. “These leaves that fall on your landscape have about 75% of the nutrients that that tree took up during the year, so as you put fertilizer out and you’re growing out your lawn and your trees, a lot of your nutrients are going into these leaves,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Lyle Lovett joins OPAS for one-night-only concert

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all country music lovers, grab your boots and head over to Rudder Auditorium to catch Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group. The former Texas A&M student and country music legend is part of the OPAS 50th Anniversary season. For one night, he’ll perform in Rudder Auditorium with the “pared-down version of his Large Band.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WAFB

Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Thanksgiving Day. Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy Lane. Police think she could have left the area with “someone unrelated to her who could be placing her in an unsafe situation.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX

