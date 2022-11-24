Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Texas A&M fires OC Darrell Dickey
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M released the following statement: “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”. Dickey arrived in Aggieland in January 2018 as the offensive coordinator. Prior to this season, he was moved...
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
KBTX.com
L.J. Johnson enters transfer portal
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Redshirt freshman running back L.J. Johnson announced he is entering the transfer portal. Johnson played in six games this season and recorded a couple of touchdowns (one against Miami and one against Mississippi State). But he didn’t see a lot of playing time behind Devon Achane, Amari Daniels, and Le’Veon Moss. Johnson finished the season with 10 carries for 39 yards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
KBTX.com
Aggie Pairing Earns All-SEC Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth earned Southeastern Conference honors, announced by the league office Sunday afternoon. These awards were voted on by head coaches throughout the SEC and were based on the athletes’ regular season performance. Lednicky was named to the All-SEC...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chaos in College Station: Fans roast Texas A&M fans for storming field following win over LSU
There are wins that necessitate storming the field. Tennessee beating Alabama to snap a long win streak comes to mind. Texas A&M beating No. 5 LSU to finish with a 5-7 record does not. But Aggie fans did it anyway, eliciting some pretty crazy reactions from social media. And not...
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: LSU vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5 - 6 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against LSU on Nov. 26, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball Falls to Rice, 66-58
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Career-high scoring efforts by Janiah Barker and Jada Malone were not enough as the Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost Sunday afternoon’s game to the Rice Owls, 66-58, inside Reed Arena. Barker recorded her first career double-double with 19 points and a career-best...
KBTX.com
Franklin’s Bryson Washington named Mr. Texas Football semifinalist
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas football and the tax act Texas bowl announced their 25 semifinalists for the Mr. Texas football high school player of the year. Among those semifinalists is Franklin star running back Bryson Washington. The senior says he wouldn’t have his success without his...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball to Host Undefeated Rice on Sunday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to take on Rice at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Aggies (4-1) were led by Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty who both recorded 11 points and six rebounds in the 67-46 victory over Texas State on Wednesday. The Bobcats were averaging 87.0 points heading into the bout, but A&M’s stifling defense held them just over 40 points below their season mark. A&M forced Texas State to shoot 28.6% from the field and 16.7% from beyond the arc.
KBTX.com
Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Robotics team wins 2nd place at Houston BEST competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Robotics team will be competing in the BEST Regional Championship after it recently won second place at the North Houston BEST competition. The student-led program was started by Catherine Blevins and her husband Chris after moving to College Station this past summer...
KBTX.com
Franklin rolls with 53-18 win over Hitchcock
SHENANDOAH, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin won its 29th straight game and will face Columbus in the Regional finals next week. It will be Franklin’s third straight state quarterfinal appearance and eighth in school history. On the second snap of the game, Bryson Washington charged down the right sideline for...
KBTX.com
Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Recycling fall leaves
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year when we see lots of leaves on lawns across the area. Experts suggest recycling them instead of throwing them away. “These leaves that fall on your landscape have about 75% of the nutrients that that tree took up during the year, so as you put fertilizer out and you’re growing out your lawn and your trees, a lot of your nutrients are going into these leaves,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife.
cenlanow.com
Family friend of Baton Rouge native athlete hurt in UVA shooting attorney Gordon McKernan speaks out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney Gordon McKernan says it just feels so surreal that someone he knows personally was harmed in a mass shooting. He says he checks in with the family every day to find out how Mike Hollins is doing. After getting shot in the back,...
KBTX.com
Lyle Lovett joins OPAS for one-night-only concert
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all country music lovers, grab your boots and head over to Rudder Auditorium to catch Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group. The former Texas A&M student and country music legend is part of the OPAS 50th Anniversary season. For one night, he’ll perform in Rudder Auditorium with the “pared-down version of his Large Band.”
WAFB
Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
KBTX.com
College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Thanksgiving Day. Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy Lane. Police think she could have left the area with “someone unrelated to her who could be placing her in an unsafe situation.”
