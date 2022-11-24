BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard two weeks ago might have reminded you of the pair of blizzards we had in April. But unlike April’s blizzards, there’s less concern about cattle this time around. While heavy snowfall and low temperatures make it challenging for ranchers to care for their herds during the blizzard, the snow is a benefit in the long term.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO