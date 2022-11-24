Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Dickens Festival returns to self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota, Garrison, is back for another year of its Dickens Festival. The Dickens Village Festival turns the community of 1,500 into a Victorian era town based on Charles Dickens. Committee members say the idea started to bring tourism during slow winter months.
KFYR-TV
New units see baiting banned in 2022 ND deer season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Efforts to keep the state’s deer population healthy is the responsibility of the ND Game and Fish department. The agency bans baiting in select units to reduce chronic wasting disease. Deer gun season ended last week, and now many hunters are looking forward to the...
KFYR-TV
Minot gives Miss ND 2022 Sidni Kast warm sendoff ahead of national competition
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot community gathered Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff as she gets ready to go to the national competition next month. Kast was crowned Miss North Dakota in the state competition in Williston in June, taking over for Reyna Bergstrom.
KFYR-TV
Soldier’s remains return home to South Dakota to be buried
EUREKA, S.D. (KFYR) - The remains of a South Dakota soldier killed during World War II will be buried in Eureka on December 9. U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Walter Nies, originally from Eureka, was a tail gunner on a B-17 during the war. In 1944, after his plane...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Game and Fish discuss ice safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though it’s a bit warmer than usual now, temperatures will soon be dropping and ice will be forming on bodies of water statewide. Ice fishing accounts for about 25% of all fishing in North Dakota on an average year, and that’s why it’s important to follow these recommendations when venturing out.
KFYR-TV
Lasting concern about cattle not as severe as April blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard two weeks ago might have reminded you of the pair of blizzards we had in April. But unlike April’s blizzards, there’s less concern about cattle this time around. While heavy snowfall and low temperatures make it challenging for ranchers to care for their herds during the blizzard, the snow is a benefit in the long term.
KFYR-TV
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (KHNL/Gray News) - After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — is erupting. Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.
Small North Dakota City Named The Ugliest In The Entire State
A website has named the city in each state that needs a makeover.
