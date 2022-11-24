Read full article on original website
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their OwnStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years AgoFatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
fox4news.com
Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask. The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He handed the teller a note...
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
WFAA
Pinky Cole stops in Dallas for Book Tour
After running not one, not two, but nine vegan restaurants in the nation, and more on the way, her much-anticipated cookbook is finally out now. To purchase tickets to The Pinky Cole Experience Book Tour, visit LiveNation.com.
WFAA
Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco
Visit RadianceChristmas.com and use code MAGIC15 at checkout and save 15% on the holiday magic ticket bundle which includes the light show and their most popular frozen attractions!
WFAA
"Pathways to Redemption" - Viola's House Inaugural Black Tie Gala
The Viola's House Inaugural Black Tie Gala, "Pathways to Redemption" will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7 p.m. at the the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 469.751.2017 or visit ViolasHouse.org.
It's officially Christmas in Cowtown! Fort Worth Stockyards light tree and welcome ice skating rink for holidays
FORT WORTH, Texas — It's officially Christmas in Cowtown, and the Fort Worth Stockyards has a tree and ice skating rink to prove it. That's right, while many were still enjoying their turkey comas the day after Thanksgiving, the Stockyards wasted no time turning the corner toward the most wonderful time of the year.
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
Y'all really want Uggs?! Here are the most-searched Cyber Monday items in DFW this year
DALLAS — Cyber Monday is upon us. And while there were deals to be had across the internet, it seems North Texas shoppers had their eyes on a few select items -- namely Uggs, gaming chairs and flights. Google Trends gave us a look at the top "Cyber Monday"...
CandysDirt.com
Serious Glam Never Goes Out Of Style In This Ridglea Hills Midcentury
Let’s start with a little backstory before we get into the freaking amazing Fort Worth midcentury in Ridglea Hills. Just on the off chance you haven’t read every article on here ever and aren’t as familiar with that part of town. I mean we can do a real deep dive and talk about how A. Clayton Luther is considered the “Father of Ridglea” and developed the area with his brother, J.T. Luther. They bought the land, raised cows, divided it into residential lots, bit by bit, sold it, moved their fences (and cows), and did it all again.
Metallica to make only Texas stop of latest world tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — If you're a Metallica fan, there's "One" thing you need to do this week!. The legendary heavy metal band is getting set for their latest world tour -- and their only stop in Texas will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Dubbed a "No Repeat Weekend,"...
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
Passenger shot in the head on Fort Worth highway, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A passenger was shot in the head on a Fort Worth highway early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. off East Loop 820 and Grayson Street in southeast Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Officers were dispatched...
Despite rain, Turkey Trots draw thousands in Fort Worth and Dallas
Thanksgiving “Turkey Trots” took place Thursday morning in Dallas and Fort Worth. The races were able to continue despite the rain; they would only have been delayed by thunder and lightning.
If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do
Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
advocatemag.com
Bizzy Burger opens near Galleria
Bizzy Burger is our neighborhood’s latest burger spot, and it just opened today. It’s the concept of Pei Wei co-founder Mark Brezinski and Chili’s co-creator Larry Levine. It’s located near the Galleria at 13251 Montfort Drive. The aim of Bizzy Burger is to keep a small menu and be an “anti-chain,” according to Dallas News.
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Several shootings reported in Dallas over the holiday weekend
A woman is dead and two other people are in the hospital because of gunfire at an east Dallas strip shopping center on North Buckner near I-30. Sunday morning, two of the victims were found in the parking lot.
The bald eagles at White Rock have relocated and are thriving in incredible new photos
DALLAS, Texas — Turkeys aren't the only birds in the spotlight this Thanksgiving. Photographers, nature lovers and anyone who hasn't seen a bald eagle is making their way to White Rock Lake to see what captivated North Texas earlier this year. A male and a female bald eagle are...
Are we in a recession? Here's what bankers in DFW say
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Is the economy in a recession? It depends on who you ask. But one thing bankers in North Texas seem to agree on is their confidence that the region will weather the storm better than the rest of the country. They also all see a recession as an opportunity for their companies to gain an edge over competitors and take market share.
