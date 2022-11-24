ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4news.com

Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask. The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He handed the teller a note...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
CBS DFW

Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Pinky Cole stops in Dallas for Book Tour

After running not one, not two, but nine vegan restaurants in the nation, and more on the way, her much-anticipated cookbook is finally out now. To purchase tickets to The Pinky Cole Experience Book Tour, visit LiveNation.com.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco

Visit RadianceChristmas.com and use code MAGIC15 at checkout and save 15% on the holiday magic ticket bundle which includes the light show and their most popular frozen attractions!
FRISCO, TX
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt.com

Serious Glam Never Goes Out Of Style In This Ridglea Hills Midcentury

Let’s start with a little backstory before we get into the freaking amazing Fort Worth midcentury in Ridglea Hills. Just on the off chance you haven’t read every article on here ever and aren’t as familiar with that part of town. I mean we can do a real deep dive and talk about how A. Clayton Luther is considered the “Father of Ridglea” and developed the area with his brother, J.T. Luther. They bought the land, raised cows, divided it into residential lots, bit by bit, sold it, moved their fences (and cows), and did it all again.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do

Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
PLANO, TX
advocatemag.com

Bizzy Burger opens near Galleria

Bizzy Burger is our neighborhood’s latest burger spot, and it just opened today. It’s the concept of Pei Wei co-founder Mark Brezinski and Chili’s co-creator Larry Levine. It’s located near the Galleria at 13251 Montfort Drive. The aim of Bizzy Burger is to keep a small menu and be an “anti-chain,” according to Dallas News.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Are we in a recession? Here's what bankers in DFW say

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Is the economy in a recession? It depends on who you ask. But one thing bankers in North Texas seem to agree on is their confidence that the region will weather the storm better than the rest of the country. They also all see a recession as an opportunity for their companies to gain an edge over competitors and take market share.
DALLAS, TX
