Golden Spike Tower celebrates Museum Store Sunday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We’ve all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but what about Museum Store Sunday?. It’s a new event, and the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte went all out for it. According to Kirsten Parker, the Executive Director of...
Snow, dangerous wind chills to impact Greater Nebraska Monday, Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Western and southwestern Nebraska will get a taste of winter tonight into Tuesday. Forecasters expect two to four inches of accumulation in the impacted areas, along with blustery winds and dangerous wind chills. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday night and Tuesday for a larger portion...
North Platte Chamber hosts Small Business Saturday Passport
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday, the North Platte Chamber hosted a Small Business Saturday event where patrons could visit stores to get stamps. After receiving 8 stamps, they could turn in their passport to be entered in for a drawing to win prizes.
Police respond to crash in east North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Phillips Avenue and Welch Avenue on Monday. A Chevy sedan was going westbound on Phillips while a worker truck tried to turn east onto Philip Avenue from Welch, and both cars collided.
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
