krcrtv.com
Redding store burglarized only 23 days after grand opening, $15,000 of merchandise stolen
Redding Police Department (RPD) confirmed a burglary on Friday Nov. 25 at HnBcollectibles (HBC) on Hilltop Drive. HBC is a sports card and sport memorabilia store that just opened Nov 2. Owners Blake Schlinger and Hope Marshall said they were devastated to find their store was broken into early Friday morning around 3:20 a.m. Just 23 days after their grand opening.
krcrtv.com
Stolen vehicle crashed in downtown Redding Sunday night, multiple arrests made
REDDING, Calif. — A stolen vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Redding while fleeing from police Sunday night. Redding Police Department said a 1999 Honda that had been reported stolen in Colusa County was spotted on Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane. RPD said they attempted to stop the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Redding after running into intersection while avoiding police Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police say that they arrested a man suspected of stealing a car and then running away from police on Saturday. Police say that they responded to the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue to investigate a report of a stolen car. The owner said that they saw a person, later identified as Khampasong Phaviseth, 35, of Redding, driving his car, which was parked and locked before the theft.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for waving gun in Redding apartment complex
REDDING, Calif. - On Wednesday night, a man was booked into jail for waving a rifle in an apartment complex on Bechelli Lane in Redding. At about 9:30 p.m., officers received a report that a man was possibly waving a gun in an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Bechelli Lane.
actionnewsnow.com
Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
kymkemp.com
Lewiston Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman with Boxcutter, Says TCSO
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 2:30 pm, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report that a female in the area of Lewiston, CA had been stabbed. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies, medical and fire personnel responded to the area. Medical personnel began to treat the victim...
actionnewsnow.com
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
krcrtv.com
Free marijuana is being given out to veterans Sunday at High Times in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Veterans in the Redding area have the opportunity to receive free cannabis through an event being put on by "Weed for Warriors", that they are calling "Compassion Event Holiday Donation Drop", happening this Sunday. Weed for Warriors is a "social justice lifestyle brand" that supports holistic...
YAHOO!
Coroner identifies two women struck and killed by vehicles in Redding past week
The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified two victims of traffic incidents in the Redding area within the past week. A 28-year-old woman who was struck and killed last week by a vehicle while she was walking across Parkview Avenue has been identified as Leann Massingham of Redding, the Shasta County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed by semi-truck in downtown Redding
The Shasta County Coroner's office identified a homeless woman who was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night while she was sleeping in tent as 57-year-old Lori Louise Rasmussen of Redding. The truck driver was backing up, going in a westerly direction on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue when...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
krcrtv.com
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Lake Redding Park
REDDING, CA. — Redding police arrested a suspected drug dealer earlier today. It happened along the Lake Redding Park river trail when officers with the Redding Bike Team spotted two individuals allegedly smoking meth while sitting in their car. Police approached the car and say one of the occupants, 60-year old David Hooks, was in possession of roughly 60 grams of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, and a half-ounce of heroin. On top of this, Hooks supposedly had over $1,500 in cash on him, as well as a digital scale.
actionnewsnow.com
Police say drug house was shutdown in Anderson on Wednesday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department says that their Problem Oriented Policing Team shutdown a drug house and arrested three people on Wednesday. The POP Team was conducting a probation search at a home in the 3100 block of Begonia Street in Anderson, and detained Kyle Martin Mcleod, 31, of Anderson, Alyssa Morgan Hayden, 23, of Redding and Kirsten Marie Mcleod, 28, of Anderson.
krcrtv.com
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power
LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
krcrtv.com
Over 50 small businesses hit the streets of Downtown Redding for Small Business Saturday
REDDING. Calif. — More than 50 small businesses gathered in downtown Redding to participate in what's known as Small Business Saturday and provided shoppers with a "passport" guide through all the businesses in attendance. "We are on Market Street it is closed for vendors. There are 50+ vendors here,...
actionnewsnow.com
Power is out for all Velocity Communications customers since Friday morning
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 2:06 P.M. UPDATE - Velocity Communications says that they talked with AT&T and that there is no new update. ATT did not have a spare for the failed equipment, so they had to order one. Velocity Communications says that they have been experiencing a power outage that...
krcrtv.com
Redding's largest Community "Yard Sale" is happening Saturday at The Park Food Truck Hub!
The Park, Redding's Food Truck Hub (The Park), is going all out for Small Business Saturday with the "Community Garage Sale" event they are hosting. The Park's Todd Franklin posted a video to The Park's Facebook page, encouraging people of the community and businesses alike to join them at The Park for this large yard sale event. The Park says there will be tables available, if you want to reserve a spot you can message The Park's Facebook page. The Park encourages anyone who wants to be involved to show up with any things you wish to sell, and join in on the community fun!
krcrtv.com
A new hotel is opening in North Redding, Monday
A new four-story hotel is going to be open for business in Redding this Monday. Homes2 Suites (H2S) by Hilton will be located at 5184 Caterpillar Road, H2S says that they are owned and developed by BMV Hotels Group, LP, and features 92 guest suites. “We are so excited to...
