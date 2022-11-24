The Park, Redding's Food Truck Hub (The Park), is going all out for Small Business Saturday with the "Community Garage Sale" event they are hosting. The Park's Todd Franklin posted a video to The Park's Facebook page, encouraging people of the community and businesses alike to join them at The Park for this large yard sale event. The Park says there will be tables available, if you want to reserve a spot you can message The Park's Facebook page. The Park encourages anyone who wants to be involved to show up with any things you wish to sell, and join in on the community fun!

REDDING, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO