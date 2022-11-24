Lewiston Police identify third suspect in armed robbery

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police have identified a third suspect in the armed robbery that occurred on November 17.

Police say 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted for robbery and burglary and has a $100,000 arrest warrant issued for him.

Kipp is Native American, 6’3″, 240 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Kipp was last seen in Lewiston on the day of the robbery. Police say he may be headed to the Spokane area.

Lewiston Police say Kipp drives a green 2001 Chevrolet Impala with Oregon license plate 844NPY.

Kipp is the third suspect in this armed robbery case. The other two suspects have been arrested.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lewiston Police arrest two in armed robbery

If you know of Kipp’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Lewiston Police at 208-746-0171 or 911. Do not contact Kipp if you see him.

