Holland, MI

Downtown Holland prepares for Small Business Saturday

By Emily Linnert
 5 days ago

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Small Business Saturday is coming up and the businesses of downtown Holland have a lot planned.

“For our local shops and restaurants in downtown Holland, Small Business Saturday is kind of like our Super Bowl. It’s our big event of the year,” said Kara de Alvare, Marketing Coordinator for Downtown Holland.

Nearly 50 businesses and restaurants will be taking part.

“Our businesses really like to use this opportunity to thank shoppers for spending their dollars locally during the holiday season. We have a full day of great giveaways and discounts and fun promotions planned all day long,” said de Alvare.

The winner of the Small Business Saturday Selfie Contest will win a $100 gift card to their favorite Downtown Holland shop or restaurant.

“When you spend your money locally it really stays local. It’s really important to your local economy,” said de Alvare.

