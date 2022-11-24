ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

How to prepare for holiday travel in the Inland Northwest

By Destiny Richards
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanksgiving travel is back to pre-pandemic levels this year, and Wednesday was one of the busiest days at airports across the nation.

Prepare to deal with long lines and full flights on Wednesday, no matter where you’re traveling.

The Spokane International Airport said last week that the number of inbound and outbound seats each day for Thanksgiving weeks in 2020, 2021 and 2022 are getting more and more full. Flights are expected to be the most full this year on Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving, with over 7,000 seats filled each day.

The same is true for inbound and outbound flights, Wednesday and Sunday are the peak days for arrivals and departures at the airport this year.

While these numbers are subject to be different, it’s still never a surprise to find the airport busy this time of year.

Here are some tips to keep in mind whether you’re traveling or picking up friends and family:

Make a plan to get to the airport at least two hours before your boarding time. Spokane International Airport says because of “workforce shortages,” travelers should allow more time for check-in, luggage and security screening.

The Spokane International Airport also asks you to wait in the cell phone waiting lot if you’re picking up friends and family, especially if you arrive a little early to do so. This will help reduce curbside congestion.

Another helpful tip for travelers is to download your airline’s mobile app and check the Spokane International Airport’s website for up-to-date info on your flight.

