Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
Underground Railroad site in Neb. recognized by National Park Service
LINCOLN — There was a terrifying annual chore for Robert Nelson during his growing-up years in Falls City. Just before Memorial Day, he and a cousin had to scrub clean a massive, stone mausoleum built by his great-great-great-great-grandparents, David and Ann Dorrington. Their resting places were in crypts, down...
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
AP — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread.The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Omaha, Nebraska..Just like on other farms where bird flu has been found this year, all the chickens on the Nebraska farm will be killed to limit...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service posts winter weather advisories in Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming
PINE BLUFFS - A total of three to five inches of snow could be possible in Bridgeport, Sidney, Kimball, and Pine Bluffs, according to a winter weather advisory posted by the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne Monday morning. The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Monday to 2...
News Channel Nebraska
Wintry mix forecast for southeast Nebraska
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cass and Otoe counties. Snow and freezing drizzle are expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. Ice accumulation is possible with wind gusts up to 40 mph. The National...
Sioux City Journal
Bird flu detected at commercial Dixon County farm
PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Saturday announced that a flock of commercial laying birds in Dixon County has tested positive for bird flu. The Associated Press reported that the farm's 1.8 million chickens will be...
knopnews2.com
Golden Spike Tower celebrates Museum Store Sunday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We’ve all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but what about Museum Store Sunday?. It’s a new event, and the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte went all out for it. According to Kirsten Parker, the Executive Director of...
North Platte Telegraph
Hilgers plans to resign from Legislature on Jan. 3; senators convene next morning
Speaker Mike Hilgers said he’ll stay in the Legislature as long as he can before moving into the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office early next year. Hilgers submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday outlining his plan to formally resign from the Legislature at midnight on Jan. 3, 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Waterfowl death at Lewis & Clark State Recreational Area leads to advisory
CROFTON, Neb. -- A mass waterfowl death at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northeast Nebraska has prompted state officials to urge caution to potential vistors. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bird die-off was reported on Tuesday. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl,...
Snow, dangerous wind chills to impact Greater Nebraska Monday, Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Western and southwestern Nebraska will get a taste of winter tonight into Tuesday. Forecasters expect two to four inches of accumulation in the impacted areas, along with blustery winds and dangerous wind chills. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday night and Tuesday for a larger portion...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather advisories issued across Nebraska
VALLEY, Neb. -- Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 83 are in a winter weather advisory heading into Tuesday. The winter weather is expected to start in the Panhandle late Monday night before drifting east and hitting much of the rest of the state. The far southwest appears to be the only part of Nebraska currently not projected to get hit with winter weather. The storm is anticipated to reach the eastern third of Nebraska by early Tuesday afternoon.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
News Channel Nebraska
Ricketts names Sheridan County Attorney to judicial appointment
CHADRON, Neb. -- A new judge will be joining the bench in the Panhandle next year following an appointment earlier this week. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed Sheridan County Attorney Aaron Conn of Rushville to succeed retired 12th Judicial District County Judge Russ Harford of Chadron. Conn will be...
WOWT
Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
Winter weather possible for southwest Neb., panhandle Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Old Man Winter may make an appearance to get the work week started. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting snowfall Monday night into Tuesday. Snow is expected to develop behind a cold front, with snow accumulations of one to three inches possible in Western and North...
doniphanherald.com
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
News Channel Nebraska
72% of Nebraska hospitals not in compliance with federal law, better than national average
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new study shows that fewer than a third of Nebraska's hospitals are in compliance with a federal law that requires patients to be informed of the costs of services before receiving care, but the state is well ahead of the national average. The hospital price transparency...
WOWT
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is still assembling his cabinet. Pillen has announced multiple positions while retaining several members. Two more retained positions include Jim Macy, the Director of Environment and Energy, and Jason Jackson, the Director of the Department of Administrative Services. Macy has been the Director...
