EU Regulators Lobbied to Address Big Tech Cloud Market Abuse
The big three cloud service providers — Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud — account for nearly three-quarters of the European cloud market, according to data published by Synergy Research Group. And although all three companies have been subject to various EU antitrust investigations over the...
Jyske Bank Accused of AML Violations by Danish Regulators
Danish regulators have reported Jyske Bank for possible anti-money laundering (AML) violations. Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said the lender’s due diligence methods had “significant shortcomings,” Reuters reported Monday (Nov. 28). In a statement posted on its website, Jyske Bank said that the FSA’s investigation was...
Nigerian Regulators Spurn Cryptocurrencies for Digital Assets That Protect Investors
Despite the popularity of cryptocurrencies in the country, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria has no plans to make crypto part of its digital asset trading goals. That is, at least not until regulators there can agree to standards that keep investors safe, the SEC’s general director said...
Kraken, US Treasury Settle Case Over Crypto Service in Iran
The U.S. Treasury Department has officially reached a settlement with crypto exchange Kraken over alleged transactions in Iran. In a statement released by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Monday (Nov. 28), the U.S. Treasury outlined the terms of its settlement with Kraken’s parent company, Payward, after the company was accused of violating U.S. sanctions over interactions with Iranian customers.
Brazilian Crypto Exchange Bitpreco Adding Banking Platform
Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Bitpreco is reportedly launching a platform that will provide banking services. The new platform, which is called Bitybank, will offer payments, digital accounts and credit cards through an app, Bitcoin.com reported Wednesday (Nov. 23). “Digital banking was a great success in Brazil,” Bitpreco Partner Ney Pimenta said,...
Will Stricter Nonbank Oversight Have Chilling Effect on FinTechs?
Even though nonbanks are just what the name implies, in the eyes of regulators, some say it might be easier to treat them as if they were. For FinTechs, that approach may have a bit of a dampening effect on efforts to offer banking and related services outside the realm of traditional lenders.
FTX Collapse Creates ‘Sense of Urgency’ Among World’s Regulators
The new head of global securities regulator IOSCO said the collapse of the FTX exchange shows why the agency will focus on companies like it next year. Speaking to Reuters last week, Jean-Paul Servais said the fall of the company, which has left its creditors facing billions in losses, will light a fire in the regulatory community, which had historically resisted writing new rules for cryptoassets.
UAE Suffers Crypto Investor Remorse After FTX Crisis
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to be felt around the world, including in the United Arab Emirates, which had been in the midst of establishing itself as a crypto hub. A Sunday (Nov. 27) report by Bloomberg News noted that many in that country have begun to reassess...
Sen. Lummis: FTX Collapse Should Speed Consideration of Crypto Bill
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis said the fall of FTX should speed consideration of a bill on regulating cryptocurrencies. Lummis introduced the bill to the legislature with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in June. “I hope [FTX’s collapse] highlighted with members of Congress who have not taken the time to learn more about...
Report: Bank of Japan Set to Test CBDC
The Bank of Japan will reportedly join a host of other countries in testing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) next year in experiments with three of the country’s banks. According to a report by Nikkei Wednesday (Nov. 23), the bank will conduct the tests in the spring of...
Atom Bank Raises $36M, No Mention of IPO
U.K. neobank Atom Bank announced on Friday (Nov. 25) that it has raised 30 million pounds ($36 million), and will use the capital to fund its customer lending and drive growth. Previous investors BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners contributed, bringing the firm’s total investment raised this year to over...
Aggregators’ Global Growth Compromised by Rising Inflation and Competition
Food delivery services around the world are pulling out of regions and cutting staff. These moves come as global inflation and increased competition make the already challenging economics of the aggregator model even more difficult despite ongoing demand for convenient meal options. The latest occurrence in this segment includes word...
African Startups With Ties to FTX Face Heavy Losses, Uncertain Future
Prior to its dramatic collapse earlier this month, the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX was preparing to debut an Africa-focused version of the platform that would facilitate deposits and payouts in African currencies. The firm had even set up a waitlist for prospective traders and investors, and at the time of...
FTX Ties to Farmington State Bank in US Are Probed
One of the assets that have come to light during the bankruptcy of FTX is reportedly a stake in a U.S.-licensed bank, which it owns through a subsidiary. Farmington State Bank in the state of Washington — which now goes by the name Moonstone Bank online — became tied to FTX in March when the crypto exchange’s sister company Alameda Research invested $11.5 million in FBH, the bank’s parent company, The New York Times reported Wednesday (Nov. 23).
Saudi British Bank Partners With Cybersource to Accelerate eCommerce Growth
Saudi British Bank (SABB) announced it has inked a strategic partnership with Cybersource to foster the bank’s growth in the eCommerce space, according to a on Monday (Nov. 28) press release. Cybersource is a Visa company that provides a range of online and in-person payment services. The new partnership...
FTX Enlists Ex-SEC and CFTC Enforcement Chiefs to Probe Collapse
Saying they aim to investigate what happened at FTX and implement new controls at the company, the new leaders of the cryptocurrency exchange have brought in several experts — among them, former U.S. officials. The lineup includes investigations firm Nardello & Co., blockchain data platform Chainalysis, an unnamed cybersecurity...
Mobile Money Loans Keep Africa’s Semiformal Economies in Business
Solopreneurs and micro-businesses are the lifeblood of Africa’s informal and semiformal economies, but when it comes to accessing working capital loans, they are typically underserved by most financial institutions. In an interview with PYMNTS, Mina Shahid, co-founder and CEO at Ugandan FinTech startup firm Numida, which provides working capital...
Crypto Crisis Continues as FTX-Backed BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy
The industry-rattling turn of events surrounding FTX’s implosion has claimed another victim. Crypto lender BlockFi and eight affiliated debtors filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief on Monday (Nov. 28). As reported by PYMNTS, the company announced the move on its blog, saying it follows the earlier decision to pause...
Simfoni Buys Xeeva to Scale Procurement and Spend Management Solutions
Two firms specializing in procurement and spend management solutions are being combined as Simfoni has acquired Xeeva. The deal brings together Simfoni’s solutions for procurement intelligence, eSourcing and tail spend management and Xeeva’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered spend management and procurement technology, the companies said in a Monday (Nov. 28) press release.
Moneycorp Teams With BankClarity to Ease FX Troubles
Foreign exchange (FX) and payments provider Moneycorp has joined forces with banking technology firm BankClarity to offer customers easier cross-border payments. “The partnership means that BankClarity’s clients can now achieve more competitive foreign exchange and straight-through processing (STP) of cross-border payments, using cutting-edge [application programming interface (API)] technology and global payments solutions,” U.K.-based Moneycorp said in a news release Monday (Nov. 28).
