KYTV

On Your Side: How to check a charity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Giving Tuesday is when you’re asked to give back and donate to your favorite causes. Do your homework before you open your wallet. It just takes a few seconds to check a charity. Make sure it’s real and legit. Use websites like the Better Business...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
californiaexaminer.net

4 Killed In A Thanksgiving Day Crash On I-44 Near Springfield, Missouri

Two drivers and two passengers were killed in a three-vehicle collision on I-44 close to Springfield, which is being looked into by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In one car, fatalities included the driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, also of Springfield. In another car, the drivers Patrick Holloway, 44, and Shandrea Hollway, 44, both from Republic, Missouri, perished. The infant who was riding in Holloway’s car had moderate injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Watching for avian flu this bird hunting season

SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

9,000 hens killed in Webster County after latest Missouri case of avian flu

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year. Agriculture officials say the disease does not carry a health risk for humans. State and federal officials are conducting additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals help Lozano family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During Miracle Week we shared the story of the Lozano family. Present day, Phoenix keeps his parents, Juan and Courtney Lozano busy. between his doctor appointments are his feeding and medicine schedules that the family follows to keep Phoenix healthy. Courtney was admitted to the hospital...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Queen of Clean: DIY linen fragrance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance. 1. It’s lovely to slip into bed with a soft restful fragrance surrounding you. It’s a lovely surprise for guests in the guest room. 2. Linen sprays are expensive,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Finnegan the fighter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - ‘(We) never thought it would happen to us...” a sentiment many Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals families say. The Johnsons are no different. They relied on CMN Hospitals to support them through the most difficult time in the life of their child. It was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Hanson family shares their story

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When Myia Hanson found out she was pregnant with Anailyn, they were told that their baby probably wouldn’t survive. Myia’s water broke early and she was sent to the PICU at COX Health for 16 days. She stayed there until the medical team noticed complications from a hemorrhage. They did the ultrasound and told the Hanson’s that their baby was lifeless.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Tracking big weather swings this week

