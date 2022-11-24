Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Springfield police arrest man facing more than 20 charges for multiple incidents
The Springfield Police Department has arrested a man facing charges with multiple incidents, including a theft at an event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds earlier this month.
KYTV
On Your Side: How to check a charity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Giving Tuesday is when you’re asked to give back and donate to your favorite causes. Do your homework before you open your wallet. It just takes a few seconds to check a charity. Make sure it’s real and legit. Use websites like the Better Business...
californiaexaminer.net
4 Killed In A Thanksgiving Day Crash On I-44 Near Springfield, Missouri
Two drivers and two passengers were killed in a three-vehicle collision on I-44 close to Springfield, which is being looked into by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In one car, fatalities included the driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, also of Springfield. In another car, the drivers Patrick Holloway, 44, and Shandrea Hollway, 44, both from Republic, Missouri, perished. The infant who was riding in Holloway’s car had moderate injuries.
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
KYTV
Watching for avian flu this bird hunting season
Man accused of running over Springfield Police Department officer appears before judge Monday. Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Firefighters explains challenges in recovery of 2 kayakers at Lake of the Ozarks. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of...
KYTV
Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance and firing gun at police
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project. Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd. Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots.
KYTV
Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project. Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees rain sticking around for the Ozarks...
KYTV
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security cameras show the men drive right up to the trailer on November 19 and steal it in broad daylight at about 4:45 pm. Minutes later, someone spotted the truck and trailer. The tipster called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this week with a description of the driver.
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
KYTV
9,000 hens killed in Webster County after latest Missouri case of avian flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year. Agriculture officials say the disease does not carry a health risk for humans. State and federal officials are conducting additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.
KYTV
IT’S TIME: How to safely hang outdoor holiday lighting and decorations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Holiday lights are starting to go up and many in the Ozarks took advantage of the great weather Friday to decorate their homes. When putting these lights up yourselves keep in mind of some precautions to keep yourself and your family safe. KY3 spoke with the...
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals help Lozano family
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During Miracle Week we shared the story of the Lozano family. Present day, Phoenix keeps his parents, Juan and Courtney Lozano busy. between his doctor appointments are his feeding and medicine schedules that the family follows to keep Phoenix healthy. Courtney was admitted to the hospital...
KYTV
Queen of Clean: DIY linen fragrance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance. 1. It’s lovely to slip into bed with a soft restful fragrance surrounding you. It’s a lovely surprise for guests in the guest room. 2. Linen sprays are expensive,...
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Finnegan the fighter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - ‘(We) never thought it would happen to us...” a sentiment many Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals families say. The Johnsons are no different. They relied on CMN Hospitals to support them through the most difficult time in the life of their child. It was...
KYTV
Former Boyd Elementary School in Springfield has been purchased for $200k
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been over one year since Boyd Elementary School left its original location at 1409 N. Washington and started in a whole new facility at 833 E. Division. After a year of sitting vacant, the building has been purchased by Boyd School Redevelopment Corp. for...
KYTV
Downtown Springfield businesses talk about importance of Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While Black Friday has now become a well-known national institution, another unofficial holiday that follows the next day is still trying to reach that same level of recognition. The purpose of Small Business Saturday is to promote shopping at locally-owned retailers to help the area’s economy...
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Hanson family shares their story
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When Myia Hanson found out she was pregnant with Anailyn, they were told that their baby probably wouldn’t survive. Myia’s water broke early and she was sent to the PICU at COX Health for 16 days. She stayed there until the medical team noticed complications from a hemorrhage. They did the ultrasound and told the Hanson’s that their baby was lifeless.
KYTV
Tracking big weather swings this week
Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance.
KYTV
Miracle Child: Meet Children's Miracle Network Hospital child Stella Craig
Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance.
Comments / 0