Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Double shooting in North City leaves man dead day before Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead. Investigators said the incident happened in the 5200 block of Hodiamont Tracks in North City. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 46-year-old Damon Atkins. The other shooting victim was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teenager found shot dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed at 5300 Geraldine on Saturday night. Police found the teenager in the back of a black Mercedes, not conscious or breathing. The outside of the car showed bullet holes, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Unidentified man found dead in alley after shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in an alley in the Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who has not been identified, in an alley in the 4700 block of Leduc not conscious or breathing. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said. Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
BELLEVILLE, IL

