ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Seminole High School shooting victim sues school board over injuries

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A former student at Seminole High School who was shot on campus earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the district’s school board, court documents show. In January, Jhavon McIntyre was shot by 16-year-old classmate Da’raveius Smith, according to investigators. McIntyre survived the...
SEMINOLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged

A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC 2

Crash on I-75 leaves 2 people dead

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash between a car and a motorcycle kills two people Friday night. The motorcyclist was driving west on State Road 70 and approaching Interstate 75 when he attempted to stop and avoid a car in front of him. The motorcycle crashed into the car’s rear and the passenger and driver separated from the motorcycle.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy