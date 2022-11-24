Read full article on original website
40 DUI arrests made over holiday weekend in Hillsborough County
Nearly two dozen people were arrested for DUI over the holiday weekend and hundreds more stopped during the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office driver safety campaign dubbed “Operation Turkey Trot.”
Suspect arrested in Sarasota 'suspicious death' case
A suspect was arrested on Monday, one week after officials opened a homicide investigation in Sarasota.
Woman accused of driving recklessly towards Turkey Trot racers
A woman was arrested on Thanksgiving after driving recklessly towards a 5K Turkey Trot while fleeing police.
Police: Woman facing second-degree murder charge in connection to 'suspicious death'
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police arrested a 43-year-old woman who they say is connected to a suspicious death that happened on Nov. 21. Eugenia Bright was taken into custody and is now facing charges of second-degree murder. It all started just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, when...
27-year-old arrested in Lakeland after hitting 2 deputies with her car, PCSO says
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 27-year-old in Lakeland after hitting two deputies with her vehicle. Carina Holder is facing multiple charges after hitting two deputies with her vehicle and attempting to flee the scene, PCSO said. The incident happened along 646 North...
Lakeland Police Searching For Woman Who Put Dachshund Puppy In Her Purse
LAKELAND, Fla. – Police in Lakeland are searching for a woman who stole a puppy by placing it in her purse and fleeing the store location. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., an unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video stealing a
Hit and run suspect shot & killed after pointing gun at officers: Sheriff
An early Sunday morning hit and run led to one man being shot dead by police in a St. Petersburg home, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
St. Pete man arrested for killing woman with hatchet, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman attacked with a hatchet in her home days before Thanksgiving has died from her injuries. Now, her accused killer is set to face a murder charge. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Pinellas County deputies responded to a home near the corner of...
Thanksgiving Day Mass Casualty Event Averted In Florida When Police Stop “Reckless” Woman
A Florida woman, who was allegedly about to drive her car through the route of a 5K run on Thanksgiving morning was stopped by police, and a possible mass casualty event was averted. The St. Petersburg Police Department said 38-year-old Ashlee Lauren Morgan was
Seminole High School shooting victim sues school board over injuries
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A former student at Seminole High School who was shot on campus earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the district’s school board, court documents show. In January, Jhavon McIntyre was shot by 16-year-old classmate Da’raveius Smith, according to investigators. McIntyre survived the...
Florida man accused of attempted murder after woman found with hatchet protruding from head
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after deputies found a woman who had a hatchet protruding from her head on Tuesday. Michel Dougherty, 40, was charged with one felony count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area...
1 killed in Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg
One person died, and another was arrested in a late Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg, police said.
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged
A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
With Christmas spirit in danger of going extinct, deputies return stolen inflatable dino to family
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — One family's holiday cheer was in danger of going extinct due to a grinch who stole their inflatable Christmas dinosaur right off their lawn on Thanksgiving. Thankfully, with the help of a few Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies, the family's towering decoration is back where it...
Neighbor tries to save 82-year-old Dunedin woman from fire; burglary, homicide detectives investigating
DUNEDIN, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home Thanksgiving morning, and now the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office homicide and burglary units are investigating. Deputies say a neighbor tried to save 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell after hearing the woman yelling for help at 9 a.m....
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
SUV catches fire near gas station in Plant City, injuries unknown
An SUV caught fire near a gas station in Plant City on Monday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Crash on I-75 leaves 2 people dead
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash between a car and a motorcycle kills two people Friday night. The motorcyclist was driving west on State Road 70 and approaching Interstate 75 when he attempted to stop and avoid a car in front of him. The motorcycle crashed into the car’s rear and the passenger and driver separated from the motorcycle.
Police: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by 2 cars in Bradenton crash
BRADENTON, Fla. — A person on a motorcycle was killed around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after he was hit by two cars in a crash in Bradenton on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West, police say. The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Manatee Avenue West when he was hit...
2 killed after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Manatee County
Two Bradenton residents died Friday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
