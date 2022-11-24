Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
ithaca.com
It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca
New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
Improved Syracuse sidewalks invite citizens to ‘take a walk on me’ (Your Letters)
I want to thank Mayor Ben Walsh and his administration for the work they have been doing upgrading city sidewalks. As a child growing up in Boston, there were sidewalks everywhere in my neighborhood and in the connecting communities. The sidewalk was the boundary, set by my mother, as to how far I could go unsupervised from home. The sidewalks led to my school, the variety store, the playground and my friend’s house.
Arguments before U.S. Supreme Court cast skepticism into convictions of Syracuse Cor execs
Washington D.C. -- Arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, federal prosecutors distanced themselves from a controversial legal theory used to convict Syracuse Cor executives Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi in a 2018 state corruption trial that left both with multi-year prison sentences. But what’s next for the high-powered...
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse Files Motion to Join State Defense of Lawsuit Blocking Interstate 81 Project
Mayor Walsh says focus should be on “proceeding with the project for the benefit of the City and its residents – not impeding progress”. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the City of Syracuse is seeking to join New York State’s defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate 81 viaduct project. City lawyers filed a Motion to Intervene Wednesday in a State Supreme Court suit commenced by Renew 81 For All, as well as four individuals and three suburban towns against the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) challenging the environmental findings of the State of New York with respect to the I-81 project.
SyraQs: Onondaga County’s new health commissioner on ‘Novids’ and what Covid-19 taught us
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
Syracuse councilor and former mayoral candidate Michael Greene will not seek re-election
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Common Councilor and former mayoral candidate Michael Greene said he will not seek re-election next year, leaving public office after six years. Greene cited a desire to spend more time with his family and the demands of being a good councilor. “There’s always a TNT meeting...
Katko reflects on impeachment vote, threats and lack of compromise in farewell address
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The night before U.S. Rep. John Katko cast one of the most polarizing votes of his eight-year political career he said he felt more peace than anxiety. Katko’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump made him an outsider among a segment of his party. It angered a chunk of his constituents. It even resulted in threats to his personal safety.
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
Upstate Medical University’s Public Health hotline expands its hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University’s Public Health Hotline has expanded its hours as cases of RSV and flu is on the rise in the community. The hotline will answer calls from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, beginning Monday, November 28. The Public Health Hotline number is 315-464-3979. “People have […]
Syracuse murder accomplice gets 20 to life as lawyer claims a $40,000 bounty on client’s head
Syracuse, NY -- The getaway driver in a fatal shooting from December 2020 apologized to the victim’s family Monday, while his lawyer expressed concern over an alleged $40,000 bounty placed on his client’s head. Sharrief Powell, 25, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for his...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspects
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying individuals possibly connected with a wallet theft. The people in question allegedly stole a wallet from BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Village of Lansing on November 8th and tried to use it to purchase items from the Shops at Ithaca Mall, including $1000 of gift cards from Target, and two MacBooks at Best Buy. If you recognize the individuals pictured below or have any information, please contact the Tompkins County Sherrif’s Office non-emergency line at (607) 272-2444 or the tip line at (607) 266-5420.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Co. Sheriff Elect Toby Shelley says 3 captains have resigned following election
Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley says he has been inundated with calls since election night, from family members congratulating him to officials like the Mayor of Syracuse and the Onondaga County Executive reaching out to meet before he takes the helm at the Sheriff's Office. Missing from the call list, according to...
Anthony Broadwater files federal lawsuit against Syracuse, county over wrongful rape conviction
Syracuse, N.Y. — Anthony Broadwater has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Syracuse and Onondaga County over his wrongful rape conviction and 16-year imprisonment. The Syracuse man was exonerated last year of his wrongful conviction for the 1981 rape of Alice Sebold, a Syracuse University student who went on to become a best-selling author.
‘Brutal might be an understatement’: Judge struggles to describe Syracuse woman’s murder
Syracuse, NY -- Kathleen Montreal’s adult daughter was restrained by family after unleashing a profane tirade at her mother’s boyfriend-turned-killer in court. One of Montreal’s sons took the opposite approach, speaking with quiet resignation. “My mother is gone,” Daequon Montreal said. “There’s no bringing her back.”
ICSD superintendent subpoenaed to appear after concerns over district’s response to school threats
ITHACA, N.Y.—School safety is a constant concern for parents, kids, teachers and school leaders, with an awareness that has been reinforced over and over again that a slow or lackluster response to signals can not be the norm. Luckily, any recent threats made against local schools have either been interrupted or not come to fruition.
Three industries in Syracuse added over 1,000 jobs in last year: See which ones
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse industries added at least 1,000 jobs in the 12 months between October 2021 and October 2022 and a fourth got close. The region’s leisure and hospitality sector, which includes jobs at places like hotels and restaurants, added 3,200 jobs in that period, the most of any industry in the area, according to October statistics from the state Labor Department. November numbers aren’t available yet.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 11/10/22 – 11/21/22
On 11/10/2022 at approximately 3:59 AM, Heather M. Blondell was taken into custody on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Court. Blondell was transported to OPD, where she was then processed and transported to OCJ pending future arraignment. -Arrest Number: 9081. Time/Date: 03 :59:00 11/10/22. Loe....
WKTV
Utica CIty Hall crow problem
Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem. By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows.
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 5