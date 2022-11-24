ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ithaca.com

It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca

New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Improved Syracuse sidewalks invite citizens to ‘take a walk on me’ (Your Letters)

I want to thank Mayor Ben Walsh and his administration for the work they have been doing upgrading city sidewalks. As a child growing up in Boston, there were sidewalks everywhere in my neighborhood and in the connecting communities. The sidewalk was the boundary, set by my mother, as to how far I could go unsupervised from home. The sidewalks led to my school, the variety store, the playground and my friend’s house.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

City of Syracuse Files Motion to Join State Defense of Lawsuit Blocking Interstate 81 Project

Mayor Walsh says focus should be on “proceeding with the project for the benefit of the City and its residents – not impeding progress”. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the City of Syracuse is seeking to join New York State’s defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate 81 viaduct project. City lawyers filed a Motion to Intervene Wednesday in a State Supreme Court suit commenced by Renew 81 For All, as well as four individuals and three suburban towns against the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) challenging the environmental findings of the State of New York with respect to the I-81 project.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Katko reflects on impeachment vote, threats and lack of compromise in farewell address

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The night before U.S. Rep. John Katko cast one of the most polarizing votes of his eight-year political career he said he felt more peace than anxiety. Katko’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump made him an outsider among a segment of his party. It angered a chunk of his constituents. It even resulted in threats to his personal safety.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspects

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying individuals possibly connected with a wallet theft. The people in question allegedly stole a wallet from BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Village of Lansing on November 8th and tried to use it to purchase items from the Shops at Ithaca Mall, including $1000 of gift cards from Target, and two MacBooks at Best Buy. If you recognize the individuals pictured below or have any information, please contact the Tompkins County Sherrif’s Office non-emergency line at (607) 272-2444 or the tip line at (607) 266-5420.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Three industries in Syracuse added over 1,000 jobs in last year: See which ones

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse industries added at least 1,000 jobs in the 12 months between October 2021 and October 2022 and a fourth got close. The region’s leisure and hospitality sector, which includes jobs at places like hotels and restaurants, added 3,200 jobs in that period, the most of any industry in the area, according to October statistics from the state Labor Department. November numbers aren’t available yet.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 11/10/22 – 11/21/22

On 11/10/2022 at approximately 3:59 AM, Heather M. Blondell was taken into custody on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Court. Blondell was transported to OPD, where she was then processed and transported to OCJ pending future arraignment. -Arrest Number: 9081. Time/Date: 03 :59:00 11/10/22. Loe....
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Utica CIty Hall crow problem

Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem. By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy