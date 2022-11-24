CULLMAN, Ala. – In a town known for its festivals and community celebrations, Christmas takes the cake in Cullman with numerous celebrations and festivities. The two most heavily attended parades are the Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting and Cullman County Christmas Parade. On Friday, Dec. 2, the annual Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at Depot Park at 6 p.m. Christmas in Cullman is taking nominations for the first ever grand marshal of the parade. Nominees are suggested to have a giving heart, great love of the community and reside in Cullman County. The...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO