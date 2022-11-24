Read full article on original website
Better Business Bureau of North Alabama hosting free scam prevention seminar
The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama makes sure you don't fall victim to scams this holiday season. It's hosting a free scam prevention seminar on Tuesday, December 6. It will be at The Beasley Center in Athens from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. You must...
Community Free Dental Clinic has treated an estimated 9,000 Madison County residents since 2013
If you like to hit the links, listen up and mark your calendar for a charity golf tournament in Huntsville.
Marshall County woman admits stealing Covid-19 funds meant for small business owners
Do you remember those federal Covid-19 pandemic relief funds known as PPP loans?. The government handed out billions of dollars to small businesses to help keep them afloat during the worst of the pandemic shutdowns. During that time, a Marshall County woman took out a loan under false pretenses, to the tune of $149,900.
‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama. AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents. AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care. Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
Animal shelter petitions for funds from arrested dog owner
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Animal Shelter has filed a petition for contributions from a dog owner arrested on October 28 for dog fighting and animal cruelty. Lamarcus Ricks turned himself in on Oct. 28 after authorities seized multiple dogs from a property in Tuscumbia. Court documents show...
2022 Christmas Parade/Event Calendar
Attalla – Attalla Christmas Parade – 6pm, Thursday, December 8th, following 5:30pm tree lighting. Cedar Bluff – Christmas Parade & Lighting of the Park – Monday, December 5th, with parade line-up at 5pm and Annual Lighting of the Park at 6pm in the Cedar Bluff Town Park.
Christmas coming to Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – In a town known for its festivals and community celebrations, Christmas takes the cake in Cullman with numerous celebrations and festivities. The two most heavily attended parades are the Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting and Cullman County Christmas Parade. On Friday, Dec. 2, the annual Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at Depot Park at 6 p.m. Christmas in Cullman is taking nominations for the first ever grand marshal of the parade. Nominees are suggested to have a giving heart, great love of the community and reside in Cullman County. The...
Surprise December bonus worth $200 available to Americans – see who’s eligible
HUNDREDS of county workers will receive a one-time holiday cash bonus between $100 and $200 thanks to a recent vote. The Morgan County Commission voted to award full-time Morgan County, Alabama workers a $200 bonus in December. Part-time workers would get a $100 bonus. Morgan County has around 400 employees,...
Meet actors from ‘The Waltons,’ ‘Little House on the Prairie’ at holiday events in Alabama
TV viewers who love “The Waltons” and “Little House on the Prairie” will have an extra reason to visit the North Alabama Christmas Market this year. Cast members from the Emmy-winning series, which were extremely popular in the 1970s and early ‘80s, will be on hand at the market, set for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, in Rogersville. The market takes place at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.
$1,100 tip is ‘Friendsgiving’ surprise for Alabama Waffle House waitress
A group of Cullman-area friends “upped the ante” on a young tradition they call Friendsgiving by giving a Waffle House waitress a $1,100 tip. Tanya Ragsdale described the incident in a Nov. 19 Facebook post: She said her party of 12 went out for an early gathering at the Waffle House on Ala. 157 at I-65 planning to leave $100 each.
Marshall County woman gives kidney to stranger to save her friend's life
Grant's Kate Duncan Smith High School library holds all the classics, plus a tale of love and selflessness never before told. Charlene Pace worked as the school's librarian for 38 years, and she's proud of the relationships she has forged with students — many of whom she still keeps in touch with.
94-Year-Old Grandmother Receives Her High School Diploma
graduation cap and tassel with diploma lie on a grassy fieldPhoto byOlichel on Pixabay.com. 94-year old Grace Lee McClure Smith is the oldest high school graduate in Madison County, Alabama. When she was just 16, young Grace dropped out of high school to marry her high school sweetheart, Calvin, who left to fight in WWII.
Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe
UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
Decatur police identify Sunday shooting victims; residents discuss concerns about city's safety
Two men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting Sunday at a Decatur apartment complex. Decatur Police said 29-year-old Codey Ray Schepp and 42-year-old Quinton Lamon Owens were found about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW. Police have not said whether there...
Decatur running out of time to decide on medical marijuana dispensaries
The Decatur City Council must act by early December on medical marijuana dispensaries if potential operators are to meet a year-end state deadline for applications, and a 1,000-foot buffer initially proposed between dispensaries and other property uses looms as a hurdle. City Attorney Herman Marks said last week the council...
Asbury Church to present “Lessons & Carols: The Songs of Christmas” on Dec. 4
MADISON – Asbury Church will celebrate the season of Advent through two “Lessons & Carols: The Songs of Christmas” services on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Asbury’s diverse music groups, with kids and students choirs, the men and women ensembles, and Chancel Choir, along with the orchestra, handbells, plus contemporary and Harvest Campus worship teams, will delight all who come. They will perform “The Songs of Christmas” through a collection of scripture and music, which is a much-loved annual tradition.
Alabama Goods expanding to Hoover
Alabama Goods, a store in Homewood and Huntsville that sells Alabama-made goods, gifts, food and more, has signed leases to expand its operations in Homewood and open a new store in Hoover. Beth Staula, co-owner along with Sherry Hartley, said the new Hoover shop, to be located in Stadium Trace...
Vinemont Christmas in the Park Dec. 3
VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont’s inaugural Christmas in the Park will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the South Vinemont Trail and Art Park. The community is welcome to attend the lighting of an 18-foot Christmas tree and to visit with Santa Claus. Kids will have plenty of festive activities to enjoy. The Vinemont Community Center will be open for kids to make Christmas ornaments. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be provided. The town’s first Christmas in the Park will showcase the developments made to the new Art Park situated behind the community center. Plans for the park began in...
Muscle Shoals mothers open area’s first selfie studio and museum
Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area's first Selfie Studio and Museum.
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
