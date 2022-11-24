ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama.   AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents.   AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care.  Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Animal shelter petitions for funds from arrested dog owner

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Animal Shelter has filed a petition for contributions from a dog owner arrested on October 28 for dog fighting and animal cruelty. Lamarcus Ricks turned himself in on Oct. 28 after authorities seized multiple dogs from a property in Tuscumbia. Court documents show...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

2022 Christmas Parade/Event Calendar

Attalla – Attalla Christmas Parade – 6pm, Thursday, December 8th, following 5:30pm tree lighting. Cedar Bluff – Christmas Parade & Lighting of the Park – Monday, December 5th, with parade line-up at 5pm and Annual Lighting of the Park at 6pm in the Cedar Bluff Town Park.
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Christmas coming to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – In a town known for its festivals and community celebrations, Christmas takes the cake in Cullman with numerous celebrations and festivities.  The two most heavily attended parades are the Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting and Cullman County Christmas Parade.  On Friday, Dec. 2, the annual Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at Depot Park at 6 p.m. Christmas in Cullman is taking nominations for the first ever grand marshal of the parade. Nominees are suggested to have a giving heart, great love of the community and reside in Cullman County.  The...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Meet actors from ‘The Waltons,’ ‘Little House on the Prairie’ at holiday events in Alabama

TV viewers who love “The Waltons” and “Little House on the Prairie” will have an extra reason to visit the North Alabama Christmas Market this year. Cast members from the Emmy-winning series, which were extremely popular in the 1970s and early ‘80s, will be on hand at the market, set for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, in Rogersville. The market takes place at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.
ROGERSVILLE, AL
JudyD

94-Year-Old Grandmother Receives Her High School Diploma

graduation cap and tassel with diploma lie on a grassy fieldPhoto byOlichel on Pixabay.com. 94-year old Grace Lee McClure Smith is the oldest high school graduate in Madison County, Alabama. When she was just 16, young Grace dropped out of high school to marry her high school sweetheart, Calvin, who left to fight in WWII.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Asbury Church to present “Lessons & Carols: The Songs of Christmas” on Dec. 4

MADISON – Asbury Church will celebrate the season of Advent through two “Lessons & Carols: The Songs of Christmas” services on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Asbury’s diverse music groups, with kids and students choirs, the men and women ensembles, and Chancel Choir, along with the orchestra, handbells, plus contemporary and Harvest Campus worship teams, will delight all who come. They will perform “The Songs of Christmas” through a collection of scripture and music, which is a much-loved annual tradition.
MADISON, AL
hooversun.com

Alabama Goods expanding to Hoover

Alabama Goods, a store in Homewood and Huntsville that sells Alabama-made goods, gifts, food and more, has signed leases to expand its operations in Homewood and open a new store in Hoover. Beth Staula, co-owner along with Sherry Hartley, said the new Hoover shop, to be located in Stadium Trace...
HOOVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont Christmas in the Park Dec. 3

VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont’s inaugural Christmas in the Park will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the South Vinemont Trail and Art Park.   The community is welcome to attend the lighting of an 18-foot Christmas tree and to visit with Santa Claus. Kids will have plenty of festive activities to enjoy. The Vinemont Community Center will be open for kids to make Christmas ornaments. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be provided.   The town’s first Christmas in the Park will showcase the developments made to the new Art Park situated behind the community center. Plans for the park began in...
CULLMAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy