Read full article on original website
Related
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Where To Find Tinkatink
Early reactions to "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" all said the same thing: it's buggy and barely chugs along on the Nintendo Switch, but it still shakes up the tried and true formula enough to be fun for veterans and newcomers alike. Sure, maybe NPCs more than five feet away from the player move at 5 FPS and there are glitches galore with the physics engine, but the game has its cute moments, tons of fun new features, and — best of all — a fresh roster of unique Pokémon to catch and log in your Pokedex.
The Best Starter In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
As they dive into the Paldea region to catch and battle pocket monsters, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" players will have plenty of choices to make. From where to go first to what sort of team to put together, developer Game Freak has provided Pokémon trainers with no shortage of options to explore in the title. One of the first (and, for some, biggest) choices players will have to make centers on starter Pokémon.
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Scarlet Version Have?
In line with release of past "Pokémon" games, "Pokémon Violet and Scarlet" offer more or less the same base experience and story. The variation between the two titles largely comes down to the exclusive content each provides outside of the core offerings. The differences are mostly visual and pertain to the featured colors, but they also include different Pokémon that players can catch and train throughout their journey.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Has A Daft Punk Tribute Fans May Have Missed
If you are even a casual listener of electronic music, it's likely you've heard of the group Daft Punk. The French DJ duo — known for their signature robot masks and energetic live performances — had a career that spanned nearly 30 years from 1993 to 2021 during which they released several acclaimed albums, collaborated with international superstars such as The Weeknd and Pharrell Williams, and even scored films like 2010's "Tron Legacy." But even with their storied history, fans might be surprised to learn that the group was seemingly the subject of a subtle tribute in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet."
Why You'll Probably Want To Reset Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Every Once In A While
It's no secret at this point that "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" are suffering from a litany of issues. It seems that the Nintendo Switch isn't powerful enough to run the games that were designed for it at an adequate framerate. Not only has the gaming performance in both of these titles been atrocious, they have also been plagued by an extraordinary number of intermittently creepy and hilarious glitches. While some of these have been entertaining, however, the overall framerate and texture issues in these new "Pokémon" titles has led some fans to find them unplayable, with the user score for "Scarlet" dropping to a disappointing 2.8 on Metacritic – an all-time low for the series. That said, the overall response to the changes made in the gameplay has been generally positive, and so many fans are still seeking ways to continue playing these games ... if only there was a way to improve the performance.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Launch Wasn't Perfect, But They Still Made History
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" may have had a controversial launch thanks to a bevy of technical issues, but that hasn't stopped the pair of titles from hitting a historic milestone for Nintendo. To some, the launch of the Gen 9 "Pokémon" games has felt like a major...
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Exploit May Ensure One-Hit K.O.s
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have had an interesting start. According to a press release from Nintendo, the games have sold more in the first three days of release than any other Nintendo game has (via translation from Hype Beast). However, many players are actively seeking refunds because of glitches. The two takes on the game's release barely seem to fit together, and it's the Pokémon paradox of the Paldea region. Now, a recently discovered issue in the Battle Stadium has broken the mode, giving players another reason to be disappointed.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: How To Catch And Evolve Capsakid
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet ” have finally been released, introducing fans to the new Paldea region and lots of brand new Pokémon. Among the new additions to the Pokédex are some truly rare monsters, some of which combine multiple elemental forces into one powerful package. Fans are already hard at work catching 'em all, discovering Pokémon such as Tinkatink, a seldom seen (but very effective) Fairy and Steel type.
Pokémon Fans Have Mixed Feelings About The Series' 1000th Monster
In the first generation, the number of Pokémon was "150 and more to see." Now, "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" have officially pushed the number to 1000 total unique Pokémon with the latest batch of 'mons. Many fans don't seem to be impressed with the 1000th Pokémon, but they aren't mad about it either.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gym Leaders Ranked
Every generation of "Pokémon" games has content that adds to the lore of the world. While new Pokémon to add to the Pokédex are fun, there's nothing like a new round of gym leaders to excite fans. These colorful characters each have their own personality and style, as well as their own set of challenges for players. Ash Ketchum beat a surprising number of gym leaders in his quest to become a Pokémon master, but gamers don't have the luxury of choosing. Pokémon trainers embarking on their Treasure Hunt in Paldea will eventually have to face off against all 8 gym leaders in order to win their badges and earn the right to take on the Elite 4.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
Overwatch 2 Is Changing Up Its Battle Pass For Season 2
As "Overwatch 2" gears up to enter its second season, it appears that the game's developers over at Blizzard are already looking to change up the battle pass. It's not a major surprise these changes are coming, though. After all, the "Overwatch 2" battle pass has faced serious criticisms, some of which were so intense they made fans' stomachs drop. For example, some of the game's newly added heroes are actually locked behind the battle pass, making them unavailable to players who opt not to pay for the pass. Others have suggested that the battle pass is too costly compared to other games.
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Evil West?
"Evil West" is an old-school kind of action game, one that harkens back to the PS2 era with wild combat and an even wackier setting. In "Evil West," players take control of the vampire hunter Jesse Rentier in an apocalyptic western setting as they hunt down all sorts of creepy beasts and supernatural beings. Players can experience the fast-paced gameplay of "Evil West" via solo or co-op play (though it's worth noting that the game is not cross-platform).
This Canceled Indiana Jones Game Survived As A Comic Book
"Indiana Jones" has a modern video game in development, but it had its first as far back as the '90s. In 1992, Lucasarts developed the first "Indiana Jones" point-and-click adventure called "Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis." It was even successful enough to warrant a sequel, but then the company killed it before it could go live. Now, it's apparently thriving as a comic book.
God Of War Ragnarok Boss Teases Another Entry In The Series
As the second part of the Norse saga of "God of War" comes to a close, fans wonder if Santa Monica Studios will ever return to Midgard and the realms of the Norse Gods. "God of War Ragnarok" is already one the most popular and critically-lauded games of 2022, but it was always planned to be the finale to a two-part story. Most of the loose ends are all tied up in "God of War Ragnarok," but there are a few questions left unanswered.
The Secret Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon That Took Years To Discover
"Cyberpunk 2077" will go down in gaming history for its rocky release full of strange, but funny, bugs and its removal from the PlayStation store. However, fans have still had fun with the futuristic CD Projekt game, and its earned a dedicated following since its release in 2020. There's even been enough buzz about the game to inspire CD Projekt to make a sequel, which no one saw coming.
How To Quickly Level Up In Star Ocean: The Divine Force
Depending on how you like your RPGs, the grind to the highest level can either be an essential part of the experience or a complete chore based on the level cap. With an upper ceiling of 255, "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" offers a long grind to max out every single party member. And while this isn't necessary to complete the main story — with players on GameFAQs reporting that the final boss was trivial at only level 100 — there's tons of endgame content to cover and prepare for (per Screen Rant), not to mention the fun of maxing out and optimizing the individual builds of all the playable characters.
How Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Reworking The Detection System
Stealth and detection used to play a key role in "Assassin's Creed." Jamie Russo of Screen Rant argued that stealth once served as a cornerstone of the franchise, helping it stand out within a crowded RPG market. However, the most recent entries have nearly abandoned stealth altogether. The system hit a new low in "Valhalla," which many regard as the most abysmal stealth experience of the series.
The Children's Game You Never Realized Starred Jason David Frank
On Nov. 20, 2022, the news broke that beloved "Power Rangers" actor Jason David Frank, best known for his long tenure of appearances as the heroic Tommy Oliver, passed away at the age of 49. The actor made his "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" debut in the 1993 episode "Green with Evil, Part I: Out of Control" and would go on to reappear in the part many times over the next 29 years, including appearances in all three theatrically released "Power Rangers" films. Frank, who also enjoyed a successful career as an MMA fighter, was a favorite among fans of the franchise, but his acting career extended beyond one of Zordon's "teenagers with attitude."
SVG
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0