Nashville, TN

Centre Daily

Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture

The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Latest Rodgers’ Injury News Could Set Stage for Change

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he has been playing with a broken thumb. Turns out, he’s been playing with more than just a break. On Sunday, before Rodgers was set to make a seventh start with the injury, NFL Network’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs

Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed

This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Centre Daily

Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM

Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Lamar Jackson Creates Potential Unnecessary Headache for Himself

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A fan Tweeted a criticism of Lamar Jackson on Twitter and tagged the Ravens quarterback. This person had 153 followers at the time so the Tweet would have quietly dissipated into the social media universe. However, Jackson aggressively responded to the Tweet, which has since...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Eagles Put Together a ‘Special’ Running Game

PHILADELPHIA - There's running the football and then there is what the 10-1 Eagles did to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night during a 40-33 victory. You have to go back almost 55 years to find a better rushing performance by Philadelphia than the 363 it piled up on Joe Barry's leaky defensive unit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Matt Ryan’s Highs, Kenny Pickett’s Lows Key to Colts’ Victory

After a long Thanksgiving weekend, the Indianapolis Colts are back at it again Monday night as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The matchup will be the first of two games the Colts will host on Monday Night Football this season. Indy (4-6-1) comes into Week 12 clinging to their playoff hopes and desperately needing a win after losing in disappointing fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers (3-7) are also trying to create some momentum after last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Broncos Rookie WR Brandon Johnson Helps Make NFL History

Brandon Johnson's rookie season has been a wild ride. As a college free-agent signing by the Denver Broncos, Johnson established great momentum during OTAs and training camp before an injury nipped it in the bud. The Broncos waived him in August. Johnson languished a bit, but it allowed him the...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Complete Observations

Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by running back Raheem Mostert out with a knee injury and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out for a second consecutive game, paving the way for rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson to again serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup. Along with Mostert and Bridgewater, the other inactives were CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma and TE Hunter Long.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Report: Chiefs Signing RB Melvin Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to sign former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was waived by the Broncos on November 21, marking the end of his tumultuous tenure in Denver. First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the two-time Pro Bowler...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post Thanksgiving Extravaganza

Gobble, gobble. We hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving! With the holiday season upon us, it means that we are now approximately 150 days away from the 2023 NFL Draft, to be held in Kansas City, Missouri on April 27-29, 2023. Here is a heaping of the latest first round projection.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Justin Tucker’s leg couldn’t save Ravens this time

The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Darnell Mooney Lost to Bears for the Season

Whenever Justin Fields gets back from injury, he'll need to come up with a new favorite target. Darnell Mooney is lost for the season amid a rash of injuries to hit the team over the last two weeks, and especially Sunday in a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Mooney has to have ankle surgery and is going on injured reserve.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Jaguars vs. Ravens: Week 12 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 28-27...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Campbell: ‘Tall Order’ For Jameson Williams to Debut

Though there’s optimism that Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams will play in the team’s upcoming matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Dan Campbell and his staff are going to make sure he's ready before putting him on the field. Williams has yet to play a...
DETROIT, MI

