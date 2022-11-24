Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture
The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
Centre Daily
Latest Rodgers’ Injury News Could Set Stage for Change
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he has been playing with a broken thumb. Turns out, he’s been playing with more than just a break. On Sunday, before Rodgers was set to make a seventh start with the injury, NFL Network’s...
Centre Daily
QB Taylor Heinicke: ‘Game Manager’ Or Key Reason for Commanders Win over Falcons?
The Washington Commanders have been winning. A lot. And while much of the emotional lift the team has experienced is being tied to the insertion of Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback after Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand against the Chicago Bears, it's been the running game and defense as the winning foundation.
Centre Daily
Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs
Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed
This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Centre Daily
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson Creates Potential Unnecessary Headache for Himself
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A fan Tweeted a criticism of Lamar Jackson on Twitter and tagged the Ravens quarterback. This person had 153 followers at the time so the Tweet would have quietly dissipated into the social media universe. However, Jackson aggressively responded to the Tweet, which has since...
Centre Daily
Zac Taylor Shares Health Update on Bengals’ Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't play in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Titans. The 22-year-old went through an extensive pregame workout, but was inactive. "Just ultimately, we thought that was the smartest decision," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "You get a chance to get him...
Centre Daily
Eagles Put Together a ‘Special’ Running Game
PHILADELPHIA - There's running the football and then there is what the 10-1 Eagles did to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night during a 40-33 victory. You have to go back almost 55 years to find a better rushing performance by Philadelphia than the 363 it piled up on Joe Barry's leaky defensive unit.
Centre Daily
Matt Ryan’s Highs, Kenny Pickett’s Lows Key to Colts’ Victory
After a long Thanksgiving weekend, the Indianapolis Colts are back at it again Monday night as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The matchup will be the first of two games the Colts will host on Monday Night Football this season. Indy (4-6-1) comes into Week 12 clinging to their playoff hopes and desperately needing a win after losing in disappointing fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers (3-7) are also trying to create some momentum after last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Centre Daily
Broncos Rookie WR Brandon Johnson Helps Make NFL History
Brandon Johnson's rookie season has been a wild ride. As a college free-agent signing by the Denver Broncos, Johnson established great momentum during OTAs and training camp before an injury nipped it in the bud. The Broncos waived him in August. Johnson languished a bit, but it allowed him the...
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Complete Observations
Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by running back Raheem Mostert out with a knee injury and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out for a second consecutive game, paving the way for rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson to again serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup. Along with Mostert and Bridgewater, the other inactives were CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma and TE Hunter Long.
Centre Daily
Watch: Ted Karras Fired Up Following Bengals’ Win Over Titans: ‘Right Up Yours, Tennessee!’
NASHVILLE — The Bengals beat the Titans 20-16 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Center Ted Karras was fired up after the game. Titans players dove at the ball when Karras was snapping the ball to Joe Burrow on the final three game ending kneel downs. That led to some...
Centre Daily
Report: Chiefs Signing RB Melvin Gordon
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to sign former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was waived by the Broncos on November 21, marking the end of his tumultuous tenure in Denver. First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the two-time Pro Bowler...
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post Thanksgiving Extravaganza
Gobble, gobble. We hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving! With the holiday season upon us, it means that we are now approximately 150 days away from the 2023 NFL Draft, to be held in Kansas City, Missouri on April 27-29, 2023. Here is a heaping of the latest first round projection.
Centre Daily
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Suggests He Took ‘Questionable Hits’ From Saints
View the original article to see embedded media. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a hit to his surgically repaired left knee during his team’s 13–0 victory over the Saints on Sunday, and the veteran later questioned the hit that left his knee sore. “Nah, I was...
Centre Daily
Justin Tucker’s leg couldn’t save Ravens this time
The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
Centre Daily
Darnell Mooney Lost to Bears for the Season
Whenever Justin Fields gets back from injury, he'll need to come up with a new favorite target. Darnell Mooney is lost for the season amid a rash of injuries to hit the team over the last two weeks, and especially Sunday in a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Mooney has to have ankle surgery and is going on injured reserve.
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Week 12 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 28-27...
Centre Daily
Campbell: ‘Tall Order’ For Jameson Williams to Debut
Though there’s optimism that Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams will play in the team’s upcoming matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Dan Campbell and his staff are going to make sure he's ready before putting him on the field. Williams has yet to play a...
