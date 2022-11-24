Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful today, but tomorrow will see storms
It’s a nice day. With sunshine temperatures are warming into the 60s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 64°. The weather will turn a little sour tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible any time during the day, but in the late afternoon and evening hours the eastern half of the state will have a chance of severe storms including a threat for tornadoes. Those storms are most likely going to form between 3 PM and 6 PM.
mdmh-conway.com
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
Little Rock, Arkansas – Strong to severe storms may be possible with the next storm system to hit Arkansas. The eastern portion of Arkansas will be most at risk for severe storms on Tuesday in the late afternoon and evening. The area of south and southeast Arkansas appears to be at the highest severe risk at this time.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Nice Monday, stormy Tuesday
MONDAY: The clouds will finally clear out for Monday. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and low 40s and rise into the low 60s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with a south wind of around 5 mph. TUESDAY: We are watching Tuesday closely. Ingredients will be in place...
magnoliareporter.com
Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening
Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
thunderboltradio.com
Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
KTRE
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday afternoon into the predawn morning hours of Wednesday. The large portion of East Texas is currently under a Slight(Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms beginning Tuesday afternoon, while the remaining western counties are under a Marginal(Level 1/5) Risk for isolated strong-severe storms.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Drying out Sunday
TONIGHT: Rain will move out overnight. A few showers could stick around in northern Arkansas into the early hours on Sunday morning. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the 40s. Breezy northwest wind 10-15 mph. SUNDAY: Our rain will be long gone, but clouds will stick around all day. Temperatures...
Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas
On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
KATV
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
Accidents near Bobby Hopper Tunnel impacting travel to NWA, have been cleared
Two separate accidents were reported by the Arkansas Department of Transportation impacting traffic northbound on Interstate 49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
5newsonline.com
What is coming this winter | Arctic Arkansas FULL 2022
The coldest season of the year is upon us. What are we expecting this winter? Watch our full Arctic Arkansas 2022-2023.
Arkansas man launches his small business in time for the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Black Friday means deals from stores nationwide, but Saturday is for local shops. Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest shopping days for those in your area. This year is even more special since there are more 'mom and pop shops' and boutiques than ever before.
Gas prices in Arkansas averaging less than $3, report shows
ARKANSAS, USA — According to GasBuddy, the average gas price in Arkansas has fallen below $3, dropping nearly 11 cents in the last week. In a report released on Nov. 28, the average price at the pump averaged $2.99 per gallon after a survey of over 1,800 gas stations in Arkansas.
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in St. Francis County, Arkansas, home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
5newsonline.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
theseasonalhomestead.com
Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience
Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
