Patty Lawson
4d ago
Very fishy inside job. So three customer go out an door for employees that you need a card for. Says they followed employee out door well they should know who they are.
Two arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested two people after separate thefts occurred at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22 around 7:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Investigators discovered that a 40-year-old woman from Benton altered […]
Man accused of assaulting woman, baby
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest and charge a man they say was involved in an assault that injured two including a one-year-old child. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 22 around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a house in Tannersville for a reported domestic disturbance. Police said it was found […]
sanatogapost.com
Schwenksville Woman Cited in Perkiomen Crash
PERKIOMEN PA – A 55-year-old Harleysville woman sustained a possible but unidentified injury as the result of an accident between two motor vehicles on Skippack Pike at its intersection with Haldeman Road in Perkiomen Township, Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop K Barracks in Skippack reported Wednesday (Nov. 23, 2022).
NBC Philadelphia
Stolen SUV Crashes, Kills Man in Wheelchair
A stolen SUV crashed in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Saturday night and killed a man in a wheelchair, police said. Investigators said the stolen Cadillac Escalade plowed into two other cars and the 38-year-old man while being followed by police. Officers said they heard the crash near Castor and...
Man locked up on attempted homicide charges
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Schuylkill County is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people. State police say it happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning along Ridge Road in Wayne Township near Summit Station. Troopers were called there for a domestic. There, police found that 24-year-old...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting 2 people
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man is accused of shooting two people during what State Police say was a domestic dispute between a father and son. Troopers responded Saturday night to the 100 block of Ridge Road in Wayne Township. They reportedly took 24-year-old Aaron Hopkins into custody without incident. Investigators […]
16-year-old facing homicide charge in Bucks County
BENSALEM, Pa. — Authorities say a 16-year-old Pennsylvania youth is facing a criminal homicide charge after another teen reported receiving a video from him saying he had just killed someone and showing “the legs and feet of someone covered in blood.”. Bensalem police said the girl's mother called...
sauconsource.com
Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?
Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer shot multiple times
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Parking Authority worker is fighting for his life Friday night after he was shot on the job. It happened along Frankford Avenue by Orthodox Street in the city's Frankford section just before 4 p.m.Authorities say a 37-year-old parking enforcement officer was targeted in that shooting, but police are still investigating a motive. "It's just scary, man, the day after Thanksgiving," Frank Colon said. Police rushed to Frankford Avenue and detectives used flash lights to comb for clues after a parking enforcement officer was shot while on the job right in front of Philly Tech Nail Spa. "I've watched...
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite
SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks County juvenile charged as an adult for homicide of girl; police said suspect confessed on Instagram
BENSALEM, Pa. -- A Bucks County teen is accused of murdering a girl. The suspect is behind bars tonight after an alleged social media confession led authorities straight to him. Joshua Cooper, age 16, allegedly shot and killed a female juvenile Friday, inside his home at Top of the Ridge...
Vehicle crashes over hillside in Whitehall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed over a hillside in Whitehall on Sunday.The Whitehall Fire Company says that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out before first responders arrived.Firefighters helped stabilize the vehicle to keep it from going any farther down the hill and potentially into a home.It's unclear if the driver was injured.
PPA employee critically wounded after being shot on duty
A Philadelphia Parking Authority employee is fighting for his life after being shot Friday afternoon in the Frankford area while on the job.
Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say
A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
Christmas trees flying off the lot at Bustard's in Montgomery County
Bustard's Christmas Trees has been in business for 93 years, for some it's a tradition to come here and pick out a tree.
Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
Man allegedly steals wallet to play on gambling machines
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a wallet and used the money to gamble. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 19 around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to Gulf Station on Route 611 for a stolen wallet report. Through an investigation, police […]
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks County teen accused of fatally shooting girl claims it was an accident
BENSALEM, Pa. -- A Bucks County teen accused of murdering a girl is now saying it was an accident. Joshua Cooper, age 16, allegedly shot and killed a female juvenile Friday, inside his home at Top of the Ridge Trailer Park in Bensalem Township. When police arrived, they said Cooper...
