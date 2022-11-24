Read full article on original website
WKU Volleyball will be heading to Lexington for the NCAA Tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Volleyball team found out its fate for the NCAA tournament at its Selection Sunday watch party, Sunday night. We didn’t have to wait too long to figure out where the Hilltoppers would end up. The team watched its name come up on the tv where it was announced that they will be traveling across the state to Lexington.
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
Purples advance to 5A State Championship Game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green advanced to the KHSAA 5A State Tournament Championship Game after beating the Southwestern Warriors 47-20 in the semifinals matchup Friday night. Coming into the game, the Warriors have never scored a point against the Purples. That changed tonight but it didn’t matter in...
Sports Connection 11-27-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green advances to the 5A State Championship game after beating Southwestern 47-20. Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb break down their road to the championship. Later we talk to Greenwood Girl’s Basketball head coach Zach Simpson followed by Barren County Boy’s Basketball head coach Warren Cunningham.
3 of WBKO's own awarded Kentucky Colonel
Remains of solider in Korean War will be interred in Whitesville, KY.
WCPS holds coat drive for Eastern Kentucky flood victims
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools is holding a coat drive for students affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods in July. Along with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, the district will collect new winter coats, hoodies, gloves and hats. The county’s Board of Education is accepting...
A few severe storms possible late Tuesday night
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been quite some time since we’ve dealt with severe storms in South-Central KY. There is potential for some strong-to-possibly-severe thunderstorms Tuesday night, however. A “First Alert Weather Day” has been declared for late Tuesday night into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday....
Remains of solider in Korean War will be interred in Whitesville, KY
Remains of solider in Korean War will be interred in Whitesville, KY. Edmonson County woman sentenced to 20 years over the death of her son. Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club gifts shoes to children in local schools.
Cloudy Monday before storms arrive Tuesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! It’s a quiet start to the work week. Clouds will stay in our area through much of the morning and afternoon with seasonable temperatures expected later. You don’t have to worry about rain today, but a frontal boundary will change that as...
Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday night
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low clouds didn’t want to budge Monday, but we’ll catch some clearing tonight. The quiet weather will be short-lived, though: The threat for strong thunderstorms exists late Tuesday night!. Tuesday starts with a mix of sun and clouds before clouds thicken during the...
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
Wet Weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers across our area tonight are expected to continue into Sunday morning. Some of these showers could produce a heavy amount of rain, along with gusty winds up to 40mph!. Grab those umbrellas and rain jackets, we are finally seeing a decent amount of...
More rain on the way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Sunday rain showers are quickly moving out of the area bringing mostly cloudy skies into Monday morning. Monday will be pleasant with cloudy and dry conditions. High temperature on Monday in the mid-50s. Our next system will arrive Tuesday evening bringing a marginal risk for severe weather.
Smell the flowers on “Small Business Saturday” in Southcentral Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Black Friday has come and gone, the holiday deals have not. The Saturday after Black Friday is known as “Small Business Saturday,” to encourage holiday shopping at local stores instead of the big-chain stores like the day prior. One local business in...
UDATE: Missing Leitchfield teen found
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say 14-year-old Katie Reed has been located. Police in Leitchfield are searching for a teen reported missing Monday morning. According to the Leitchfield Police Department, 14-year-old Katie Reed was last seen at her home on Salt River Road. She’s believed to have left her home sometime during the overnight hours on foot.
Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club gifts shoes to local elementary students
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early this morning, members of the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club purchased 400 pairs of brand-new shoes from Shoe Carnival and delivered them to four local elementary schools. Christmas came early for students selected by their school’s Family Resource Center as they received the gift...
Local premature baby spends several days in NICU following RSV diagnosis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green baby is back home following a few days’ stay in the NICU after contracting the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It all started on September 23, when Brooke Martin said she looked down at her six-week-old son, Hakeem Martin, who was born prematurely at 29 weeks, and saw that his lips were turning purple.
VIDEO: Horse Cave Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 3
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Horse Cave Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 3, at 10 a.m. at the Historic Downtown of Horse Cave. “We have a National Register of Historic Places commercial district and little shops across the street,” Sandra Wilson, the Executive Director of Horse Cave/Hart County tourism said, “It’s kind of like an old movie that you walk in, Santa will be there. And all the fun things in a parade with the music and the bands and the floats and things like that.”
WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Few details at this time in a single-vehicle rollover accident that killed one man. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the off-road injury accident occurred around 3:21 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022. The accident happened near the 1000 block of Hayes Road...
