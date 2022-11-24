BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Volleyball team found out its fate for the NCAA tournament at its Selection Sunday watch party, Sunday night. We didn’t have to wait too long to figure out where the Hilltoppers would end up. The team watched its name come up on the tv where it was announced that they will be traveling across the state to Lexington.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO