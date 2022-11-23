3 keys to BYU’s loss to USC

In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Southern California’s Boogie Ellis drives against BYU’s Jaxson Robinson during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. | (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

BYU fell behind by as many as 18 points in the second half to USC, and despite making a run in the final minutes the Cougars lost to the Trojans 82-76 at The Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas. BYU dropped to 3-2 while USC improved to 4-1.