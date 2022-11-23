ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 keys to BYU’s loss to USC

By Jeff Call
 5 days ago
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Southern California’s Boogie Ellis drives against BYU’s Jaxson Robinson during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. | (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

BYU fell behind by as many as 18 points in the second half to USC, and despite making a run in the final minutes the Cougars lost to the Trojans 82-76 at The Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas. BYU dropped to 3-2 while USC improved to 4-1.

  • BYU shot just 40% from the floor in the second half compared to 62% for USC. For the game, the Cougars made only 14 of 22 from the free throw line.
  • USC guard Boogie Ellis tied his career-high with 27 points. He hit 7 of 9 from the floor and 13 of 17 from the free throw line.
  • The Cougars were led by Spencer Johnson’s 18 points and Jaxson Robinson’s 16 points. Robinson knocked down four 3-pointers.

