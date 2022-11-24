ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

KMPH.com

Drive-by shooting sends one to the hospital in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for help following a drive-by shooting in the community of Armona. According to deputies, the shooting took place early Sunday morning near Grant Street and Hume Avenue. Investigators say one person was...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Apartment fire from cooking oil destroys two homes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An apartment fire that started from cooking oil destroyed two homes Saturday morning in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department first received a call around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a house fire on Peach Avenue near Kings Canyon Avenue. When crews arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Deputy and K9 involved in crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno County sheriff's deputy and his K9 partner were involved in a crash Monday morning. The deputy responded to a call and was traveling east on Shields Ave. when he entered the intersection at Clovis Ave. and was hit by another car. The deputy...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Drivers cited, vehicles impounded following illegal street racing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man on the run, wanted for attempted murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

86-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 86-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Ulysses Carr is 5’ 6” tall, 160 pounds, and has Alzheimer’s. According to authorities, he was last seen on Friday, November 25th around...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

17-year-old arrested, found with homemade gun during traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 17-year-old driver is now in juvenile hall after police say a ghost gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fresno. Officers pulled over the vehicle Friday night near Kings Canyon Rd. and Woodrow Ave. for multiple traffic violations. According to...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday night in Madera. The Madera Police Department responded around 8:20 p.m. to calls of a man that was acting erratic and had a gun near Ellis Street and Merced Street. When officers arrived,...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

84-year-old man hit by vehicle in Selma

SELMA, Calif. — An 84-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Selma. The Selma Police Department was called to the area of Whitson St. and Floral Ave. Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found the elderly man who was not identified lying on the road.
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Central Valley Iranian American's "car rally" around Fresno protesting Iran's government

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — For the ninth week in a row, Iranian Americans have protested Iran's government and the violent killings that are happening in the foreign country. Over 80 cars took to the streets of Fresno honking their horns and playing songs from Iran, making it clear that the protestors are against the current government and would like elected officials in California to not support the regime.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Bulldogs shutout Wyoming on Senior Night

Fresno State blanked Wyoming 30-0 at Valley Children's Stadium on Friday to win its seventh straight game after starting the year 1-4. The Bulldogs' defense held its opponent scoreless for the first time this season, and its first time since holding Wyoming scoreless in 2021. On offense, quarterback Jake Haener...
FRESNO, CA

