KSLTV

Utah farmers say real Christmas trees prices continue to rise

WEST JORDAN, Utah — This is the biggest weekend of the year for Christmas tree shopping, especially for those looking for a real tree. Yet, some shoppers may notice a 10 to 12% price increase in the cost of trees, amounting to anywhere from 10 to 20 dollars more than what you may have paid last year.
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' to impact Utah driving conditions Monday, Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are expected to bring precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. The National Weather Service issued a series of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for the first of...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KSLTV

How to track snowplows in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Did you know there’s a way to track snowplows and their current location in Utah? The Utah Department of Transportation offers real-time GPS tracking of their snowplows. The snowplows can be tracked here in an interactive map. There are a total of 45 plows...
ABC 4

Winter Storm to impact Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This week is shaping up to be a very active one for northern Utah. We are in the middle of a storm that will last into Tuesday and bring a good amount of snow to the mountains of Utah, even the central and southern mountains, but that is just the first few days of the week. We’ll also have temperatures take a dramatic drop Tuesday as the clouds from the storm clear through, a nice Wednesday, and then we will cap off the week with another storm system coming through giving us more moisture through most of the weekend.
ABC 4

Utah ranked third-lowest in nation on climate disaster spending

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah ranks as the third-lowest state for spending on climate disasters in the U.S., according to a report from Rebuild by Design (RBD). The report, which you can see in its entirety at the bottom of this post, is part of RBD’s statistics for Utah gathered from 2011 to 2021, and it notes that over a 10-year period, climate disasters in the state have only cost residents an average of $11 per person.
KSLTV

Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
ABC 4

Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
ksl.com

Why Utah is updating its answers to common questions about the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year even if it's a shell of its old self. For instance, more than 115,000 people have already visited the Great Salt Lake Marina State Park this year, while another three-quarters of a million people have visited nearby Antelope Island, per Utah Division of State Parks data updated through the end of September. These visitation statistics don't include the bays on the lake's eastern edge, which also draw scores of even more people.
ksl.com

USU professor internationally acclaimed for photo display 'LGBTQ in Utah'

LOGAN — An Iranian photographer and Utah State University professor is getting some international recognition for a photo display that shows the struggles of being gay in Utah. Fazilat Soukhakian said recent events in Colorado Springs and in Iran have added some unexpected meaning to her photo essay. She...
