Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Utah farmers say real Christmas trees prices continue to rise
WEST JORDAN, Utah — This is the biggest weekend of the year for Christmas tree shopping, especially for those looking for a real tree. Yet, some shoppers may notice a 10 to 12% price increase in the cost of trees, amounting to anywhere from 10 to 20 dollars more than what you may have paid last year.
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
Despite recession fears, Utah voters express confidence in the job market
According to data compiled by the Associated Press, 80% of respondents said the economy was “not so good” or worse. But almost 70% were confident they could find a good job if they needed to. Utah's unemployment is still at 2.1% and has been virtually unchanged since January....
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' to impact Utah driving conditions Monday, Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are expected to bring precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. The National Weather Service issued a series of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for the first of...
Utah drivers among the most responsible drinkers in nation
Utah drivers know how to drink responsibly, ranking in the top three states with the fewest drunk drivers across the nation by Forbes Advisor.
kvnutalk
Study finds Utah among states coping with property value escalation – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — With the Nov. 30 property tax deadline fast approaching, Utahns are justified in feeling the pinch of escalating home values. That’s because Utah is one of the top ten states where homes have gained the most value in the past year, according to a recent nationwide study of real estate values.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KSLTV
How to track snowplows in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Did you know there’s a way to track snowplows and their current location in Utah? The Utah Department of Transportation offers real-time GPS tracking of their snowplows. The snowplows can be tracked here in an interactive map. There are a total of 45 plows...
ABC 4
Winter Storm to impact Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This week is shaping up to be a very active one for northern Utah. We are in the middle of a storm that will last into Tuesday and bring a good amount of snow to the mountains of Utah, even the central and southern mountains, but that is just the first few days of the week. We’ll also have temperatures take a dramatic drop Tuesday as the clouds from the storm clear through, a nice Wednesday, and then we will cap off the week with another storm system coming through giving us more moisture through most of the weekend.
ABC 4
Utah ranked third-lowest in nation on climate disaster spending
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah ranks as the third-lowest state for spending on climate disasters in the U.S., according to a report from Rebuild by Design (RBD). The report, which you can see in its entirety at the bottom of this post, is part of RBD’s statistics for Utah gathered from 2011 to 2021, and it notes that over a 10-year period, climate disasters in the state have only cost residents an average of $11 per person.
KSLTV
Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
ABC 4
Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
ADHD medication shortage impacting Utah families
Nearly a month into a national shortage of medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, some Utahns are feeling the impact.
Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
ksl.com
Why Utah is updating its answers to common questions about the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year even if it's a shell of its old self. For instance, more than 115,000 people have already visited the Great Salt Lake Marina State Park this year, while another three-quarters of a million people have visited nearby Antelope Island, per Utah Division of State Parks data updated through the end of September. These visitation statistics don't include the bays on the lake's eastern edge, which also draw scores of even more people.
Utah couple delivers firewood, food, more to remote parts of Navajo Nation
Albert and Marita Farley have a month’s supply of firewood in tow to donate to people in a remote part of the Navajo Nation.
kjzz.com
Officials searching for missing Colorado woman believed to be in Utah
CISCO, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County deputies said a missing woman from Colorado may be in eastern Utah. They said Melissa Gonzales of Grand Junction, Colorado, was last seen on Nov. 15 in Grand Junction. Officials said she is approximately 70 years old, 100 lbs and 5"01." She was...
ksl.com
USU professor internationally acclaimed for photo display 'LGBTQ in Utah'
LOGAN — An Iranian photographer and Utah State University professor is getting some international recognition for a photo display that shows the struggles of being gay in Utah. Fazilat Soukhakian said recent events in Colorado Springs and in Iran have added some unexpected meaning to her photo essay. She...
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
Comments / 2